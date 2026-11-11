Epstein Report: Victim NDAs Blocked Justice, While Dems Just Wanted to Get Trump

The 15-month-long House Oversight Committee's investigation into the government's response to the Jeffrey Epstein matter is out, and this 103-page executive summary details how victims were silenced with confidentiality agreements, how the DOJ's initial Florida investigation in 2008 was a debacle, and that Democrats on the committee were preoccupied with using the investigation to find one man guilty of something: Donald Trump. That was a failure for them, too.

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The majority report concludes that Epstein wasn't a spy that they could determine. And that it was Ghislaine Maxwell who started Epstein's notorious Little Black Book. The report also concludes that Epstein's former assistant, Lesley Groff, was apparently a less-than-credible witness who should be questioned further by federal prosecutors.

In November 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which released millions of documents from and about sex pervert Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The Trump move also opened the floodgates on all of the investigative records that are now available.

The most damning conclusion of the House Oversight Committee's report was that "the crimes Epstein committed after 2005 could have been prevented—and justice served—if not for failures by federal investigators and prosecutors in South Florida and Washington, D.C."

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In a released deposition, the former U.S. Attorney for South Florida, Alexander Acosta, swore he never said that Epstein was part of the intelligence community, though that was reported in the media as a reason why he went easy on the pervert in his 2008 federal case.

A confidential prosecuting agreement stemming from that case stymied the ability of victims to get justice, the report concluded.

"Non-prosecution agreements must be subject to rigorous scrutiny to ensure they serve the interests of justice rather than enable and empower criminals," the report said.

But that wasn't the worst of it. Two attorneys working in that U.S. Attorney's office were Epstein's friends, which the committee report intimated was the reason why they went so easy on him.

And victims who signed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) were also kept from getting justice, the report concluded.

As we were recently reminded in the P. Diddy case, NDAs do not cover disclosures of illegal activity. No one is bound to silence about illegal acts even if they signed an NDA.

The system failed the victims by ignoring "clear indicators of human trafficking and immigration fraud" as Epstein moved victims in and out of the country using "fraudulent decoy flights and refundable or dummy itineraries to move foreign women across borders directly into Epstein’s residences."

In the end, the committee blamed horrendous management at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan for Epstein's suicide while he was awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls for sex. Epstein was on his own for eight hours without being watched.

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Banks seemed to ignore Epstein's Florida prosecution and his sex offender registration and continued to bank with him even as he moved money around the globe.

From page 69 of the report:

Epstein’s network was more than a collection of prominent names. It was infrastructure that supported his criminal enterprise. Wealthy clients supplied revenue and validation. Professional advisers administered his entities and transactions. Banks moved his money. Academic institutions offered prestige and access. Employees maintained his residences, schedule, and travel. Prominent associates helped preserve the appearance that Epstein remained accepted within elite society even after his conviction.

The report concluded that Congress should pass House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer's Survivor's Voice Protection Act to "ensure" witnesses and survivors aren't bullied into silence by confidentiality agreements.

The report also encourages the DOJ to open up the victims' own case files without redactions.

I'll be breaking down this report into a deeper dive on Epstein's alleged spy ties, whether President Trump was involved in any of this, and the Democrats' comical efforts to Get Trump even if they had to dummy up evidence. You'll find those stories on my author's page soon.

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By the way, less reported about the Epstein case are the payouts to the victims. Tens of millions of dollars have been doled out to Epstein's victims from his estate. Victims have also sued multiple banks and won huge awards.

But that's not the same as justice.

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