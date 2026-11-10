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Hegseth Brings Flamethrower to Massie's 'Farcical' Impeachment 'Sabotage'

Victoria Taft Follow @VictoriaTaft
Nov 10, 2026 12:53 PM
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Hegseth Brings Flamethrower to Massie's 'Farcical' Impeachment 'Sabotage'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Every American should take a few minutes to watch Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's complete and utter takedown of Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-Ky.) impeachment effort that he detailed during a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday. 

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Hegseth highlighted the absurdity of the deposed congressman's hoped-for "political spectacle," which he characterized as a "personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment." 

Far from eliding the underpinnings of Massie's impeachment articles, Hegseth hit them dead-on and put them in a historical context that showed them to be reckless and personal. 

He aimed like a laser at what Massie alleged and identified what his real target is.

It's a farce and it's a stunt and everybody knows it.

In the 250 years of our American republic, no secretary of war or secretary of defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations — and in our case, successful ones at that. 

Not once. 

War Powers Resolution or not, not under Reagan in Lebanon. Not under Clinton in Kosovo. Not under Obama in Iraq and Syria. Not under Biden in Iraq and Syria. 

That's the standard. The history is clear and it's very straightforward. 

And one disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is: policy disagreements. Not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery. Not the kind of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. 

And then Hegseth spelled out what the point was of Massie's attempted gotcha moment as he circles the political drain. 

"The proper remedy for a public policy disagreement," he explained, "is legislation. It's debate. It's the next presidential election." But then Hegseth pinpointed what the real goal was. "It's not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so they can run a show trial against the president and the secretary of war while Republicans still control Congress and should be delivering wins for the America people." 

Related: The Real Reason Democrats Are Talking About Impeaching Trump Officials

Worse, he said that it "tells our enemies — Iran, the cartels, and every adversary watching — that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations." 

He's exactly right. This is what political spectators mean when they refer to Republicans' expertise at assembling a circular firing squad. 

Hegseth said that Massie's actions are an attempt to stick it to Trump and sideline America's strategic foreign policy moves by a duly elected president. Worse, Hegseth said the "farce," as he calls it, "puts a target on the backs of every American warrior" because it means Congress can "undermine" their missions in real time. 

"This is not patriotism, this is sabotage," Hegseth concluded. 

The part that put Massie's absurdity into context, however, is when Hegseth began rattling off the dozens of Democrat debacles that were never criminalized.

Hegseth brought up the "humiliat[ing]" withdrawal from Afghanistan for which nobody suggested that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin be impeached. 

And there was no impeachment vote against Austin for "going AWOL for over a week," when the Sec. Def. secretly had surgery without telling anyone. 

"There was no impeachment for when he allowed a Chinese spy balloon to fly all over the country for over a week," Hegseth said, accenting his point with an outstretched arm to show how the bus-sized balloon was allowed to meander all over the country. 

And then Hegseth touted the successes of the U.S. military and diplomatic triumphs under Trump, including: Operation Midnight Hammer, the Maduro operation, kicking out China's Belt and Road initiative from Panama, and closing off the Southern Border. 

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Related: I Don't Care If He's Mad. Thomas Massie Just Needs to Go Away.

And there was plenty of blowback from the legal community on the efficacy of these charges. Jonathan Turley said he'd only gotten through six of the charges and found there was no there there. 

Former law professor and military lawyer, Brian Cox, said to Massie that "you don't have a clue what you're talking about." 

His complete breakdown of the "case" is over 3,000 words, so you'll want to grab a caffeinated beverage and get started. Hegseth's full remarks are in the video below, which starts at 17 minutes and 30 seconds.

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Watch Hegseth's complete remarks below.

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News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE

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