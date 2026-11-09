I Don't Care If He's Mad. Thomas Massie Just Needs to Go Away.

Some people can take a hint. Soon-to-be former Rep. Thomas Massie is not one of those people. Voters in his Kentucky district sent him packing on May 19, and he seems intent on breaking whatever he can before he leaves at the end of the year. He does not even have the leverage to say he could have won a district Republicans lost on Tuesday. The man who defeated him in the Republican primary, Ed Gallerin, beat his Democrat challenger in the general by 13 points.

Advertisement

Now he is going out with a bang, forcing an impeachment vote on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth this Wednesday. From his office:

Representative Thomas Massie reintroduced eight articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth today and urged House members to vote to impeach him. Massie has invoked House Rule IX, which will force a House floor vote on the articles by Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Massie is doing this because he doesn't dare do what he really wants to do: introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. It is even more obvious since pretty much every one of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" listed by Massie are things Hegseth either did under orders from the Commander in Chief or with his approval.

Unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s powers to declare war, coordinating and assisting with attacks on Iran and Yemen without congressional authorization; Refusing to withdraw U.S. forces from Iran after Congress directed their removal; Continuing to illegally wage war in Iran beyond statutory deadlines laid out in the War Powers Resolution of 1973; Committing war and humanitarian crimes, including ignoring laws to minimize civilian casualties and intentionally killing shipwreck survivors in the Caribbean; Abusing his power by intimidating Sen. Mark Kelly for practicing his right to free speech; and Directing the unauthorized kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro — a sovereign foreign leader — and his wife, Cilia Flores.

So. I have to ask Rep. Massie: regarding the first charge, did he file articles of impeachment against Trump's first Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, during the annihilation of ISIS in Iraq and Syria? According to Newsweek, civilian casualties reached an all-time high in Iraq and Syria during the eight-month campaign, and the U.S. conducted 100 airstrikes, dropping 32,801 bombs on the region. Nope. No move to impeach Mattis, just a lot of complaining.

Regarding charge number two, if I am not mistaken, the Secretary of War takes orders from the President. The chain of command runs directly from President Trump to Secretary Hegseth. Under 10 U.S. Code § 113, Hegseth may control his department's operations, but he operates strictly under the direction of the President. In short, Hegseth can fire woke generals, but he can't decide to invade a country. Also, there are no forces in Iran. There are forces near Iran, but there are always forces near Iran.

Number three could be my favorite. We have never been "at war" with Iran. At least not in any conventional sense of the word. The bombing campaign against ISIS lasted longer. The joint offensive between the U.S. and Israel lasted 40 days. Then we entered into a ridiculous MOU and have had to lob a few missiles here and there to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The dirty little secret is that we would have lobbed a few bombs at anyone trying to close the strait, just like we carpet-bombed the Houthis in 2025 when they would not stop interfering with commercial shipping. In fact. that bombing campaign lasted about as long as one against Iran.

Advertisement

Under number four, I am going to need some receipts. The U.S. has intentionally not bombed civilian infrastructure in Iran, even if it is dual-use. And if we are now calling drug dealers "shipwreck survivors," I need to know when that changed. Last I heard, they had been classified as "narco-terrorists" with a cumulative death toll of more than 300,000 Americans during Joe Biden's term, many of them under 30. "Legal scholars" may not classify drug trafficking as an armed attack, but it sure seemed to kill a lot of Americans. I suggest they read "Unrestricted Warfare" and get back to us.

Five is just absurd. Under 10 U.S. Code § 888 (Article 88), any commissioned officer who uses "contemptuous words" against the President, Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, or other high-level officials can be court-martialed. This scope extends to retired officers as well. They do not have freedom of speech on many topics.

Retired officers are also restricted by other military and federal regulations from conduct that is "to the prejudice of good order and discipline" or brings "discredit upon the armed forces." That stupid video where Senator Kelly teamed up with Senator Elissa Slotkin to tell enlisted men to refuse "illegal" orders, followed by threats of prosecution, was absurd and directly aimed at creating disorder in the ranks. Since color revolutions are all the rage now, the last step is creating divisions among the regime's coercive forces, according to Barack Obama's color revolution specialist, Michael McFaul. That is exactly what Slotkin and Kelly were trying to do.

Advertisement

Finally, number six. Secretary Hegseth didn't decide to go grab Maduro and his wife by himself. The President surely ordered it after consultation with legal and military personnel. And it was an amazing operation with flawless execution. My last thought on that subject is that if you have to prop up a dictator to make a point, you might be on the wrong team.

Thomas Massie is impeaching the Secretary of War for following the orders of the Commander in Chief and enforcing federal and military regulations when a former officer is attempting to create disorder in the ranks. My message is: man up, sir. And submit articles of impeachment against the person you're actually mad at.

Secretary Hegseth has fixed military recruiting and recovered a 40,000-soldier deficit, made our soldiers who rightly refused an experimental vaccine whole, and is ruthlessly ripping woke out of the military. He put the focus back on the soldier and will not let them be used as a social experiment. If you listen to Palmer Lucky, Hegseth is also directing the modernization of the military while he oversees flawless execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, the miracle extraction of our downed pilot in Iran, the capture of Maduro in front of his Chinese sponsors, and a flawless initial campaign in Iran.

In 20 years, Thomas Massie will be remembered as a strange congressman who self-immolated over Jew hate, while Secretary Hegseth will be remembered for getting things done. Team Pete is on the right side of history.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.