Has the Democrats’ Revenge Plot Already Hit a Wall?

Democrats have spent months promising to bury the Trump administration in investigations, all while pretending their main objective is to tackle affordability. We all know that Democrats don’t care about affordablity. Heck, the reason why prices are so high right now is because of Bidenflation.

Advertisement

So we know that their new majority will be focused primarily on witch-hunt investigations in search of something they can impeach Trump or another administration officials over.

But has that plan already hit a wall?

A freshly elected senator from a red state has poured cold water on the whole scheme.

Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton went on Meet the Press and told host Kristen Welker he has little appetite for a two-year witch-hunt. “If I spent the next two years, my first two years in the Senate in investigations, I’d be deeply disappointed,” Hamilton said. “I want to get to work helping the people in my state and helping the people across the country.”

He also issued a warning to his party.

Hamilton said Democrats had better deliver for voters or face a short stay in power. “I will tell you the Democrats, if we don’t figure that out and get to work on helping people, this is going to be a one-and-done kind of, you know, kind of blue wave,” he said.

That won’t stop them from screwing it up anyway.

After last Tuesday’s midterm results, Democrats wasted no time pushing for investigations and impeaching Trump officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Back in mid-October, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Trump had “undoubtedly” committed impeachable offenses, and the best example he could come up with was the White House Ballroom.

Hamilton, if you take him at his word, does not sound like a man who wants to join that parade. “I don’t want to see us spend the next two years dividing our country further,” he said. “I want to see us come together to look at solving really big problems.”

I don’t know whether to believe him or not. But, we’ll see.

He also confirmed he will not back Chuck Schumer for majority leader. Hamilton said he would prefer someone more centrist, though he has no name yet. “There are a handful of people that I think are probably, you know, lead more from the center, but I don’t know enough yet to be able to say these are the people I would endorse,” he said.

Well, there are no more centrists in the Democrat Party to choose from, so it’s kind of a moot point.

CNN: Adam Hamilton said he'll be disappointed if he spends two years investigating the Trump Administration



RASKIN: “That’s a narrative the media is trying to drive."



CNN: I’m just quoting him. https://t.co/lVm9RkAEc0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2026

For what it’s worth, Iowa Democrat Josh Turek, who also won a Senate seat in a red-leaning state, told NBC Nightly News in October he had “no interest” in impeaching Trump. “I think we need to look forward, not back,” Turek said. “And I think that people are tired of this party-over-country mentality and this overt partisanship, this overt tribalism.”

Advertisement

Republicans can find some hope here as they look toward 2028. The Democrat Party is likely to overplay its hand, and that is already happening. If there is one thing history teaches about Democrats, it is that they close ranks. Red-state Democrat senators have always played the team game when leadership calls, and I expect the same this time. They can talk about guardrails and use all the buzzwords about unity and looking forward that they want on the Sunday talk shows, but a vote is a different animal.

I think the Democrats’ revenge plot is alive and well.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.