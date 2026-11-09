The Other Shoe Has Dropped: DOJ Investigating Marc Elias in Peltola Scandal Case

On October 29, I openly wondered whether the “stench of Alaska’s Peltola scandal would spread to Marc Elias.” Wonder no more.

According to Just the News, the shady leftist lawyer who is best known for his work smearing President Donald Trump with the Russiagate hoax is now implicated in a scandal that’s likely to grow.

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In October, I detailed the New York Times reporting of how Alaskan Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign allegedly actively recruited a nobody by the name of Dan Sullivan to enter the Senate race. This was, apparently, to confuse voters since the incumbent Republican senator in the race is also Dan Sullivan.

In addition to that, insider emails uncovered by the Times indicated that the campaign was considering the creation of a fake MAGA party to confuse voters into thinking the leftist-organized party is really MAGA. Previously, I wrote:

One of the insane ideas the Peltola campaign floated by a very receptive Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), according to the Times reporting, was the creation of a knockoff MAGA party in Alaska to serve as a virtual front group for the Democrats. The Times reported: ‘Imagine if there was a MAGA party!’ (Anton) McParland, of the Peltola campaign, wrote in January. ‘Smart,’ replied Piatt, the DSCC’s director of campaigns. ‘Let’s see.’ Jacquelyn Lopez, an attorney with the Elias Law Group, the firm that represents both the committee and the Peltola campaign, was part of this effort, according to Rios. In a text message from April viewed by the Times, a campaign consultant asked Rios: ‘Do we need to follow up with Jackie about maga party stuff?’ In another message from that month that misspelled Kurtz’s first name, McParland wrote: ‘Jackie is calling Jarid.’ Lopez did not respond to a request for comment. The MAGA party plan fizzled out in May, the Times reported.

The Elias Law Group is run by Marc Elias, who has represented the DSCC, presidential campaigns, and anyone who is anyone on the left. Amid the legal action after the big rig in 2020, Elias represented the Democrats in more than 60 cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elias led dozens of lawsuits that sought “to expand mail-in voting, extend deadlines, provide prepaid postage, and make other related changes that transformed America’s elections from a one-day event to weeks of chaos and confusion.”

We now learn that it appears the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent letters to Marc Elias himself and his firm, warning them that they may be targets of investigation in this case. Just the News reported that 20 Democrats received such letters.

“Marc Elias as well as at least one Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee official were notified,” reported Just the News. “A target letter signals that prosecutors view the recipient as a likely defendant, but it does not guarantee charges will be filed.”

Lopez, the attorney mentioned in those uncovered emails, received a records-preservation letter from Sen. Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.). Johnson chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

According to Federal Elections Commission records reviewed by Just the News, the Elias Law Group was paid roughly $117,000 in 2026 by Alaskans for Mary, Peltola's principle campaign committee, while Elias was also working for the DSCC.

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George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told Just the News that the people who may have been involved in the alleged scheme, including lawyers, “may be exposed through campaign filings and statements, which must be truthful.”

“You have what are clearly false statements that some have made, according to The New York Times. And all of those people are going to have to lawyer up, including the lawyers," Turley said. "At this point, I think Peltola’s lawyers, those campaign lawyers who allegedly played a role in this, have to remove themselves. They are now potential targets or witnesses."

Legal experts say that the potential criminality in this case falls within 18 U.S.C. §241. This deems it a felony when two or more people conspire to deny American citizens their constitutional rights, which, in the Peltola scandal, is the right to vote for the candidate of their choice. If convicted of a felony under this statute, the actors could face up to 10 years in prison.

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