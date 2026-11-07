Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

When Democrats spent election night telling Republicans to "lawyer up," President Donald Trump made it clear he isn't going to sit there and take it.

It's no secret that the Democrat Party plans to weaponize its new House majority against Trump, his administration, his allies, and even his staffers. Democrats couldn't even wait for the ink to dry on the midterm results before they started promising subpoenas and investigations.

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Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, led the charge. He issued a victory statement laying out his investigative plans and branding Trump's relatives "The Trump Crime Family." He also told Republicans to "lawyer up."

The pile-on hasn't slowed down since. This week, Democrat Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) floated impeaching Attorney General Todd Blanche. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) each want an investigation into the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

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The reality is that Democrats have boxed themselves in. The new Democrat majority can stall Trump's agenda, but Trump can thwart theirs right back, which leaves them with exactly one play. Their far-left base wants a radical agenda, and when it can't get one, nothing will satisfy it except endless Trump investigations. So the hearings, the subpoenas, and the impeachment threats are coming, ready or not.

Trump, however, has no intention of playing defense.

On Saturday, he fired off a Truth Social post demanding a Justice Department investigation and prison time for the Democrats he branded "extortionists," accusing them of threatening Republican officials and GOP donors.

"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process," Trump wrote.

"This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this," he added.

He's right, and Democrats know it. They've spent years insisting that nobody is above the law, yet the moment they grab the gavel, they start treating the law as a cudgel for anyone who dares to back the president.

"Also, they're threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters," the president continued. "This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level."

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Trump also singled out Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who infuriated Republicans last month when she called for a "deterrence message" to young college graduates thinking about joining the Trump administration. It was a jaw-dropping moment: a sitting U.S. senator wants to scare recent grads away from serving their country because she doesn't like who won the election.

"The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast!" Trump concluded.

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