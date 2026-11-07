Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller

When President Donald Trump promoted Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff, Democrats started fuming almost instantly. That reaction alone tells you it was a good move.

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I suspect Democrats thought the fallout from the midterms would scare Trump into submission. They wanted a chastened president who would spend his final two years tiptoeing around them. Instead, Trump handed the most powerful staff job in Washington to a man they deeply despise, and they read the move as defiance.

They read it correctly.

"Donald Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat. Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump couldn't have made a worse choice," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote on X shortly after the announcement.

"Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said. "His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today."

Classy.

The Hill had more:

“Stephen Miller is a radical ideologue who proudly bolsters a dangerous administration’s worst impulses,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) wrote on X. “Stephen Miller has masterminded the most hateful moments of this Admin. Elevating someone defined by spite and division is a disaster for this country,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) wrote on the site. “Stephen Miller is a white supremacist,” Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) said in a statement. “Stephen Miller is the chief architect of Trump’s racist, cruel, and un-American campaign of terror across our country. Innocent people have died and families have been torn apart because of the policies he’s eagerly pushed,” Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.) wrote on X. “The American people are begging the White House to focus on lowering costs, but the best Trump can do is ‘more Stephen Miller and the culture of cruelty,’” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) wrote in a post.

Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, who quit the Trump White House and now makes the rounds as a critic, joined the chorus too.

"The idea that in the last two years of Trump's administration, when he's going to be spiraling because he's a lame-duck president," Matthews told MeidasTouch. "The idea of someone like a Stephen Miller in charge is a very scary thing."

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On Friday, Trump gave Miller the microphone at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event at Mar-a-Lago, and Miller used it to rally Republicans behind the president instead of letting them scatter.

"Let me tell you, if it wasn't for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now," Miller said. "This man saved America. He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation."

Miller highlighted the assassination attempt on Trump's life and the prosecutions he endured. "This man took a bullet for us. He faced down life in prison for us. He saved the Republican Party from the ash heap of history and has made it stronger, more popular, and more resilient than ever before," he said.

Then he made his pledge as chief of staff. "We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fiber of his being," Miller added. "It is the honor of my life to be President Trump's chief of staff, and I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country."

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Stephen Miller just gave his first speech as Chief of Staff to the crowd at @CPAC Mar-A-Lago. He is READY and committed to our nation and our President. I am READY for the era of @StephenM as Chief of Staff! https://t.co/xVuIslH9tr — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) November 7, 2026

Miller's speech served as a reminder of what Trump rescued the country from: Joe Biden's incompetence and the destruction carried out by his autopen-wielding staff, which would have rolled right along under Kamala Harris. After a few difficult days for Republicans, Miller reminded the base what's at stake.

Democrats already planned to go to war with this White House, no matter who ran the West Wing. Trump simply decided he'd rather fight that war with a general who won't flinch. A president who caves to his enemies' outrage invites more of it, and Trump has never been that kind of president.

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