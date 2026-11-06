Marjorie Taylor Greene Has a Theory About Trump's Big White House Shake-Up

Not long ago, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was one of Donald Trump's most loyal foot soldiers on Capitol Hill. She defended him on every platform that would have her, and she treated her devotion to the MAGA movement as the core of her political brand.

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That changed last year. Greene and Trump had a nasty falling out, and she has since become a useful idiot of the left, showing up on left-wing talk shows and spouting conspiracy theories for audiences who love nothing more than a Republican trashing the president. So when Trump announced a major staff shake-up on Friday, you knew she'd have something to say.

President Donald Trump revealed that Susie Wiles is out as White House chief of staff and Stephen Miller will take her place. The move comes after a disastrous midterm election for Republicans, and Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff and has advised Trump since his first campaign, officially steps into the role on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump had kind words for Wiles in the same post. "Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!" he wrote.

Greene had her own theory, which she shared in a video posted to X.

"So, I am very proficient in the dialect of MAGA, and I'm going to explain to you what that really means," Greene said. "Susie Wiles is going to join Trump's political team, so she's going to move back into the same, operation that she was, before he was elected president in 2024, and there's a very important reason for that, and that is because, she wants to be in charge, and President Trump wants to be in charge, of who the next president of the United States will be. And they want to continue to control the Republican Party."

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She then turned to Miller, claiming he already ran much of the White House. "So you can expect more of the same from the White House that you were probably already p****d off and frustrated about, only this time he's going to go into a hyper mode because they're about to get investigated in every way possible by the Democrats who are going to control the all-powerful House and Senate committees starting in January of 2027," she said.

Greene went on to insist that the coalition that elected Trump in 2024 would reject whoever Trump and Wiles back in 2028. "They're not conservative, so they don't represent your conservative values, and they proved it," she said. "They're not truly Christian, they don't represent your Christian values, and they are the ones completely responsible for this massive Democrat."

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Breaking News 🚨 Susie Wiles leaves the White House to join Trump’s political campaign team and Stephen Miller takes over as White House Chief Of Staff. Let me explain to you what this really means. https://t.co/hNpWjRR3yA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2026

Plenty of what Greene said comes wrapped in grievance. She calls the Trump coalition "my coalition," questions the Christian faith of people she used to praise, and predicts Republicans have "zero chance" in 2028. That's the sound of someone auditioning for more gigs on left-wing networks, if you ask me.

Greene left the MAGA fold and now tells anyone who will listen that she alone understands what it really wants. Her motives are obvious, and her reading of events bends toward whatever makes Trump look worse.

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