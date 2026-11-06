20 Million New Voter Registrations in States Without Citizenship Proof

Twenty million new voter registrations. Thirty-seven states. No requirement to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. Those are the striking figures circulating on social media after a viral post on X showed voter registration data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

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According to the viral analysis, nearly 20 million new voter registrations occurred between 2022 and 2024 in states that did not require documentary proof of citizenship. The controversy has reignited debate over the SAVE America Act, which would establish stricter citizenship verification requirements for federal voter registration.

Voter registrations in states without proof of citizenship requirements. 20 million new voter registrations between 2022-2024. 37 states did not require documentary proof-of-citizenship when registering to vote. https://t.co/10ZKUx1p4k — Shiloh Marx (@Shilohmarx) November 6, 2026

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission's 2024 Election Administration and Voting Survey, election officials processed more than 103 million voter registration transactions between the 2022 and 2024 general elections, including 26,185,294 new valid registrations nationwide. California accounted for more than 4.3 million of those registrations, followed by Texas with approximately 2.9 million and North Carolina with 1.4 million.

Benny Johnson had this to say:

There were 20 million new voter registrations between 2022 and 2024 in 37 states without proof of citizenship requirements Republicans’ inability to get the SAVE America Act passed was an unforgivable betrayal that could cost us the country Insane.

I completely agree!

Meanwhile, frustration among conservative voters and Republican lawmakers has significantly increased with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), whose failure to secure passage of the SAVE America Act has drawn a lot of criticism from conservatives and the MAGA movement. Despite the House passing the legislation multiple times, the bill kept stalling in the Senate.

Thune is the Senate Majority Leader, so he controls much of the legislative agenda. Thune's party also held control of the House. What Thune could do, for example, is eliminate the filibuster so the SAVE America Act can advance with 51 votes rather than the usual 60. He could also put much more energy than he is right now into pressuring and convincing reluctant Republicans to vote for the bill. He could also force a prolonged talking filibuster to make Democrats physically hold the Senate floor and keep debating to block the bill. Thune has not made passing the bill a priority and has taken multiple recesses before the key bill passed.

The SAVE America Act is extremely important to secure elections, and I believe it will give the GOP the win in every election afterwards, but Thune has not used every available option. Instead, he decided to be complacent and merely accept “not having enough votes” as the excuse.

In the aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections, Dave Rubin is raising questions about a big difference in voter turnout between the two parties.

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Rubin shared a post from Kevin Bass comparing the national popular vote in the 2022 and 2026 U.S. House elections. According to the chart, Republicans received roughly 54.2 million votes in 2022 and were projected to receive 55.6 million in 2026. Democrats, meanwhile, were projected to jump from 51.3 million to 70.4 million votes, an increase of more than 19 million. This raises suspicions.

Everyone keeps saying that Republicans didn’t vote to punish Trump. But something seems way off here… Republican votes were basically the same. Dems managed to get 20M more votes. That doesn’t seem possible. Open to wild and crazy theories! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 6, 2026

X account @kdubkdub54 pointed out that the number is almost the same as the new voter registrations.

Weird that number matches this number too….🫣

What is going on? What kind of fraud have we not discovered yet?

Related: 'Satirical' Video Shows Non-Satirical Truth of California Migrants Voting in Red States

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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