'Satirical' Video Shows Non-Satirical Truth of California Migrants Voting in Red States

A satirical animated video mocking California-to-Texas migration has gone viral on X, racking up millions of views.

Posted by the X account @DrClownPhD under the caption “Every California family that moved to Texas,” the roughly 50-second cartoon follows a stereotypical progressive family that votes blue virtually all the time, then flees California’s crime, filth, homelessness, and high gas prices for Texas — only to watch the same problems reappear as they vote for the Democratic Party in Texas again after their arrival, before packing up again for Florida with the declaration that they’re “here to fix” it before an alligator swallows them up.

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Every California family that moved to Texas. 🏠 https://t.co/hnqfvnOiV2 — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) November 4, 2026

X account @kidedgeIrish posted this meme in response to the video, detailing the full cognitive dissonance on display of Democrat families and voters who flee their Democrat state because of horrific Democrat policies that have made them poorer from high taxes, high regulations, high prices, as well as making the streets practically lawless, dirtier, unsafe, and filled with homeless people and drugs, to only vote Democrat candidates once again in their new settled state they fled to!

X account @bluejay_m8 posted a photo demanding that Californians who fled from that state not come to Florida: "Don't California My Florida."

Luckily, Florida maintained its Republican stronghold, electing Byron Donalds as governor and Ashley Moody to the Senate, keeping both offices in Republican hands. However, the great state of Florida is still prone to migration from voters in blue states that have fled their original, ruined, and rotten state.

Hilariously, X account @TigerSharkLover has an idea on how to ensure, or at least reduce, the chance of blue migration occurring by proposing Florida be geographically split away from the United States in order to maintain the effectiveness of Republican rule and policies in that state.

@DrClownPhD I have an idea.... https://t.co/8xJnXJpIAx — Kakaty (@TigerSharkLover) November 4, 2026

It is a big shame Texas elected Gina Hinojosa for governor and James Talarico for the Senate, and gave Democrats so many seats in the House. Texas, out of all places? Georgia as well!

X account @KeitaxVin sums it up nicely in his/her own words:

Californians leave their mess

Move to Texas for a better life

Then vote the same way again

And wonder why it all falls apart.

X account @unhealthytruth also comments on the video:

This is basically what happened to Texas. They left California, they went to Texas, and now, as the show predicts, they’re gonna come here. 😬🤯

At least Florida did the right thing tonight, and it’ll take a while before they all get here.

I agree with @unhealthytruth. Democrat voters in California, seeing how bad and unaffordable their state has gotten, decided to flee from the tyrannical one-party state of California (which I believe is practically a socialist government at this point), and because they have been programmed to hate Trump and conservatives or something similar of that matter by news outlets like CNN, the education system, college professors, and all of social media, they still vote for the very same party that employs policies that made them flee in the first place.

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