Steve Hilton’s Hilarious Ad About Bringing California ‘Refugees’ Home

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is playing off the constant propaganda from leftists in his state about foreign refugees to urge Californians to vote for him, revitalize the state, and bring home citizen “refugees” who fled to red states.

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We all know about the mass exodus from California of people who could afford to move to some other state with lower taxes or fewer groomers. Of course, some of the Californians then voted to bring the same nightmare to other states, which is why a lot of my fellow Arizonans are bitter about the California flight. But other former residents left the land of fruits and nuts because they couldn’t stand the woke insanity anymore. These are exactly the people whom Hilton would like to see return.

The new AI ad is half-joking, half-serious, and entirely brilliant. It begins with Hilton introducing himself and asking in a mock-sad fashion, “Did you know that there's a California refugee crisis plaguing our country? Right now, there are Angelenos like Juan Carlos living in Idaho. He hasn't had a good burrito in five years.”

As Hilton continues, AI images of people depicted in inhospitable settings play across the screen. “And what about Brittney in landlocked Nashville? She hasn't felt a cool ocean breeze since she can't remember when. What about John, your old running partner in Sausalito? Now, he's running from tornadoes in Dallas.”

They need our help. Now more than ever. Bring the California refugees home. https://t.co/FTLzHFHUJd — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 28, 2026

Hilton explains, “Millions of Californians were forced to leave their home state in recent years because of bad leadership in Sacramento. They're now living in hostile territory, with neighbors who don't want them there. And they haven't been able to wear shorts in February in ages. Won't you think about their plight? Don't you miss your pickleball partner?”

Related: U.S. Attorney Is So Effective at Catching Fraud That a Woke Judge Tries to Fire Him

He then suggests that donating to his campaign and voting for him could bring back all the friends and family who left California for less temperate climates. “With your vote, you could help turn around Sacramento and bring these refugees home. Won’t you step up and help? Vote for Steve. Bring the California refugees home.”

The ad ends by depicting Juan Carlos, Brittney, and John happily returned to California and enjoying life under new Republican leadership.

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To be honest with you, I would live in California if it were not so expensive and run by radical socialists. Like many other Americans, I assumed that was a fantasy that could never come true. But if Californians were actually to vote for change — and vote to make it too big to rig — California could once again become a magnet for business and population growth.

Despite all the population flight from California, millions of people still live there, Silicon Valley and Hollywood are influential, and the reality is that the state has a major influence on the United States. It would benefit everyone if California were to be under better management.