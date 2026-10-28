If This Poll Is True, Democrats Are Going to Have a VERY Disappointing Midterms

With the midterms less than a week away, the most interesting outcome, I think, will be how far the election results are from the polls. Lately, it seems like every election has become a de facto referendum on polling, and this one will be no exception. Let's be honest: the industry has posted mixed results in recent cycles, and its misses have a habit of breaking in the same direction.

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Earlier this month, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten pulled the final polling averages for Senate races decided by five points or fewer, using surveys conducted in the last 21 days of each campaign. Those aggregates missed the final margin by an average of 3.7 points. Almost every race Enten examined fell within that range.

"This, to me, is the big siren warning sign for Democrats right here," Enten said. "Because I know you feel like it's Lucy and the football. You've seen yourselves ahead before. And then Election Day, the votes are cast and counted, and the Republicans come out ahead."

That's an uncomfortable message for a party that has spent months convinced it's headed for a big win. If the polls miss again, a lot of Democrats are going to learn on election night that they've lost.

Enten also gamed out what that would look like. If Republicans beat their polling averages by 3.75 points, the map transforms. The GOP wins in Maine, Michigan, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Alaska, and leaves with a 52-48 Senate majority.

ICYMI: This Is the Real Reason There Won’t Be a Blue Wave in November

Meanwhile, the polls have tightened in recent weeks. Either the Democrat Party's momentum has faded, or the earlier polls were kind of bogus and pollsters are finally putting out more accurate numbers. Either explanation is good news for Republicans, and I suspect the second one is closer to the truth.

That brings us to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showing Democrats with only a four-point lead on the generic congressional ballot. Sounds good for Democrats on the surface, right? Well, sure. But experts have been saying for months that Democrats need more than a four-point lead in the generic ballot to win the House. So, this poll suggests the blue wave so many on the left have been counting on may never materialize.

2026 generic congressional ballot 🔵 Democrats: 52% 🔴 Republicans: 48% Harvard/HarrisX poll | 10/24-10/26 https://t.co/PWijr5l5hd — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 27, 2026

Harvard CAPS/HarrisX has earned some credibility on this front. In the 2018 midterms, its generic ballot polling landed with an average error of just 0.6 percentage points. Still, this is one poll of many. It could be an outlier. It could be wrong. But even the liberal media has been quietly tamping down expectations of a blue wave in recent weeks.

"Democrats are ignoring glaring vulnerabilities that threaten to undermine the unstoppable blue wave they say is coming," the AP wrote last month.

Earlier this month, Reuters asked, “Are Democrats too confident about US midterms?”

“Expectations for the party are so high that one could envision a fair amount of disappointment in the party — and celebration among Republicans — if Democrats don't shoot the moon on Election Day and take control of both chambers of Congress,” wrote CNN just last week.

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There's also been plenty of talk about Trump supporters refusing to participate in polls, which would leave surveys undercounting Republican voters yet again.

🚨 NEW: Fox’s @BretBaier on midterm polling: “If this doesn’t turn out how we think it’s gonna turn out, is this the end of polling? Are people just PO’d about polls?” Alex Castellanos (Republican consultant): “There are a lot of pollsters, I think, who are trading in all their interview mechanism for crockpots right now because it’s so unpredictable.” “But, for example in Iowa, I’m hearing from pollsters that it is polling hell. It is incredibly difficult to get Republicans to respond to a text or a phone call.” “What does that mean? Does that mean that they don’t trust pollsters and the establishment and the media? They think they’re on the other side? Or does that mean they’re upset at the president and they’re not gonna say? I mean, you could read it both ways. I could, and right now we don’t know,” adds @alexcast. Bret: “The president looks at the people showing up at the rallies and reads it the latter. But, you know, we don’t know yet.” — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 28, 2026

And some Democrats already appear to be preparing to deny the results if they lose. That's hardly the posture of a party confident it's about to win.

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In the end, the cliché “the only poll that matters is on Election Day” still rings true, so if conservatives turn out, this could be the year the GOP defies history and the pundits along with it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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