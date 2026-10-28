U.S. Attorney Is So Effective at Catching Fraud That a Woke Judge Tries to Fire Him

Leftists are so profoundly desperate to protect fraud and stop federal investigations in California that a judge just ridiculously ruled that a United States attorney is disqualified from overseeing certain cases and is “unlawfully” holding his position.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is one of the most aggressive warriors against election fraud and taxpayer funding fraud. He has also discovered how to force even California Democrats into compliance with certain federal immigration laws. For instance, Essayli’s “Operation Guardian Angel” issues federal arrest warrants for illegal aliens, thus circumventing California sanctuary policies that prevent direct cooperation with ICE detainer requests.

California isn’t even pretending noncitizens aren’t voting in their elections anymore. They’re arguing the federal government can’t stop the state from counting their ballots. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 26, 2026

Essayli also told Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) that no matter how many bills he signed, there would still be federal investigation into election fraud. And Essayli is at the forefront of the ongoing fight with California over 20,000 ballots for noncitizen registered voters.

That’s the context behind the report that Fox News’ Matt Finn posted on Tuesday:

Breaking: US Judge Seabright disqualifies Bill Essayli as First Assistant US Attorney in CA. Not immediate. https://t.co/SJX9bjQAJP — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 28, 2026

Related: DHS: None of L.A. County’s Flagged 'U.S.-Born' Voters Were Born in America

Finn subsequently obtained a comment from Essayli. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s order. The President and the Attorney General have every right to select supervisors within the Justice Department,” Essayli said. “Importantly, today’s order is automatically stayed so the government can seek a full stay and maintain the status quo pending our appeal. Ultimately, this question will be decided by the Supreme Court, and I look forward to serving in my current role until then.”

One of Essayli’s strengths, and a reason that leftists particularly hate him, is that he refuses to comply with random judicial orders that the judges do not have any authority to make. He has done this, for instance, by rejecting immigration rules that contradict federal law. Unfortunately, other members of the Trump administration are more likely to comply with illicit court orders, forgetting that if we are not a country of laws, but of rule by a thousand gavels, then we might as well give up the Republic right now. No doubt Seabright is counting on other woke judges and less courageous federal officials to push Essayli out.

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Today we arrested six doctors who enabled hundreds of millions of dollars in healthcare fraud. They put greed above patient interests. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 22, 2026

President Donald Trump, please do not allow this ridiculous campaign against Essayli to succeed. Americans deserve better than judicial tyranny and fixed elections. Essayli is facing this judicial persecution precisely because he rigorously upholds the law, not because he violates it.