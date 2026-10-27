DHS Sworn Statement: None of L.A. County’s Flagged 'U.S.-Born' Voters Were Born in America

The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice have identified 20,000 noncitizen registered voters in California, including 200 in Los Angeles County. Of the L.A. noncitizen voters, almost four out of 10 falsely claimed they were born in the United States.

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Los Angeles and state officials are fighting with the Trump administration over the thousands of noncitizens who are receiving ballots to vote in this year‘s election. California Democrats are more worried than they have been in years as Republicans like Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton expose their extreme corruption and incompetence. Democrats want noncitizens voting so that they can be absolutely certain they will “win” this November.

Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) is one of multiple Democrats who accused DHS of lying about the noncitizen voters. It turns out that is because Democrats in the state, especially in Los Angeles, simply rely on the honor system for citizenship verification. If a person says he is a citizen, officials don’t make any effort to verify that. This is how L.A. asserted that 38.9% of the registered noncitizen voters were born in the United States. They claim the word of these noncitizens is enough to dispel all the evidence.

NEW: LA County says a sample of the Trump admin's 200 names of suspected non-citizen voters showed that 38.9% attested to being born in the US. But in a new sworn statement under penalty of perjury, a DHS official says its investigation shows NONE of LA County's 200 names were born in the US. "After a thorough review of the immigration records of all the individuals on the County's Sample List, it was determined that none of the individuals USCIS matched to the County's Sample List were born in the United States according to USCIS records," -Nicolas Bartell, Associate Director of Fraud Detection at USCIS. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 27, 2026

Related: Washington State Stonewalls Feds Investigating 400 Noncitizen Voters

Again, these individuals not only claimed they were American citizens, but that they were born in the United States. At least as far as their birth country is concerned, they were lying. But they did so because California has set up its election system to enable scammers and fraudsters.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, highlighted the fact that California has admitted it fully intends to count noncitizen votes unless the Trump administration can pull off a massive court win ahead of the election.

Stunning admission by California during yesterday’s Ninth Circuit hearing. California admitted they do nothing to check the citizenship status of voters and will count the illegal ballots of noncitizens who vote. This is why we’re seeking an emergency order. We cannot allow California to dilute legal votes in the upcoming election. Judge: You agree that if a non-citizen votes and we don’t stop it now, that vote will be counted, correct? California: That’s absolutely correct. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 26, 2026

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Democrats are counting on the fact that once they certify an election, judges never overturn the results, no matter how bogus they are.