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DHS Sworn Statement: None of L.A. County’s Flagged 'U.S.-Born' Voters Were Born in America

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 27, 2026 7:15 PM
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DHS Sworn Statement: None of L.A. County’s Flagged 'U.S.-Born' Voters Were Born in America
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice have identified 20,000 noncitizen registered voters in California, including 200 in Los Angeles County. Of the L.A. noncitizen voters, almost four out of 10 falsely claimed they were born in the United States.

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Los Angeles and state officials are fighting with the Trump administration over the thousands of noncitizens who are receiving ballots to vote in this year‘s election. California Democrats are more worried than they have been in years as Republicans like Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton expose their extreme corruption and incompetence. Democrats want noncitizens voting so that they can be absolutely certain they will “win” this November. 

Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) is one of multiple Democrats who accused DHS of lying about the noncitizen voters. It turns out that is because Democrats in the state, especially in Los Angeles, simply rely on the honor system for citizenship verification. If a person says he is a citizen, officials don’t make any effort to verify that. This is how L.A. asserted that 38.9% of the registered noncitizen voters were born in the United States. They claim the word of these noncitizens is enough to dispel all the evidence.

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Related: Washington State Stonewalls Feds Investigating 400 Noncitizen Voters

Again, these individuals not only claimed they were American citizens, but that they were born in the United States. At least as far as their birth country is concerned, they were lying. But they did so because California has set up its election system to enable scammers and fraudsters.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, highlighted the fact that California has admitted it fully intends to count noncitizen votes unless the Trump administration can pull off a massive court win ahead of the election.

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Democrats are counting on the fact that once they certify an election, judges never overturn the results, no matter how bogus they are.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DHS | DOJ | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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