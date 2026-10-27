Washington State Stonewalls Feds Investigating 400 Noncitizen Voters

Federal authorities have uncovered hundreds of noncitizen votes in the state of Washington, and they believe there are thousands more, but Democrat state authorities are refusing to provide data.

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Charles Neil Floyd, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, discussed the Trump administration‘s efforts to bring election integrity to the blue state on Monday. He said that federal authorities posed the question of whether any “United States citizens [are] checking to see if noncitizens are voting in Washington. Sadly, the answer to that question …in Washington is no one.”

He continued, “Without our help, the state of Washington does not have the capacity or the will to check if noncitizens are voting. However, under the leadership of President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are determined to root out illegal voting.”

Like officials in other Democrat states, Washington officials very likely know perfectly well there is a significant amount of noncitizen voting and either don’t care or actually support it because noncitizens tend to vote Democrat.

Breaking: First Assistant US DOJ Attorneys for Washington state, Neil Floyd and Pete Serrano, announce that investigators have found over 400 cases of noncitizens voting in state and federal elections. The DOJ prosecutors claim that WA state is refusing to cooperate and hand over voter rolls. They believe the number of noncitizens voting is much higher — in the thousands. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 26, 2026

Read Also: DHS Counsel Is Spot On: Illegal Presence Almost Always Leads to More Crimes

Floyd explained, “Through our investigation, we have confirmed, with high confidence, that noncitizens are voting … in the state of Washington, in federal and state elections. Thus far, we have identified over 400 noncitizens who have voted in Washington, and many of them have voted multiple times. That means we have identified over 1,500 ballots illegally cast.”

Sometimes tight elections can come down to a few hundred or a few thousand votes. That is especially true when it comes to state or local elections.

Floyd emphasized, “This is not the full number of noncitizens who have been voting in Washington. This is only the tip of the iceberg. With a small sample that we have collected so far, I am confident that we are looking at thousands of noncitizens who have been voting in Washington. But because of the limitations the state has placed on our investigation, we have only been able to uncover a fraction of the total number.”

The Trump administration has to expend a great deal more time and resources on identifying noncitizen voters whenever Democrat officials refuse to cooperate. “Washington has refused to share the complete list of registered voters with identifying information. We are having to do this essentially one person at a time,” Floyd said. “So let me explain our methodology. DHS has obtained publicly available lists of registered voters in Washington. Those lists are compared with DHS information to identified registered voters who are not citizens. This is extremely labor intensive, and requires several layers of checks to confirm we have the right person.”

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Next, DHS and the DOJ ascertain whether the individual in question cast ballots in Washington. “If we had access to the full database maintained by Washington, this could be done much more efficiently. We could simply compare Washington's information to ours, and it would yield immediate results,” Floyd said. “Unfortunately, Washington is fighting in court to keep us from getting access to the full database. We may never know the full extent of illegal voting in the state without access to the full database of registered voters.”

And that, I think, is exactly what Washington officials are hoping.