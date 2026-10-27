Feds Step in: DOJ Charges Illegal Alien Who Smashed the Iwo Jima Statue at Quantico

After a woke judge released the criminal illegal alien who smashed up a statue of the Iwo Jima World War II flag raising outside Quantico Marine Base, the Department of Justice stepped in to issue federal charges and ensure the alien doesn’t get off scot-free.
Marines at Quantico are very proud of their monuments and their museum, and of course when Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano took a sledgehammer to it and beheaded one of the statue Marines, it launched a firestorm of controversy. Then, Chief Judge Petula Metzler of the Prince William County Circuit Court granted Soriano bond at a mere $2,500.
WJLA reporter Nick Minock reported Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had issued a detainer request for Soriano, which is probably why Metzler hurried to release Soriano. Northern Virginia authorities have a track record of releasing criminals, even murderers, just to avoid complying with ICE detainer requests. Fortunately, the DOJ was not going to let Soriano‘s release go unchallenged.
Minock once again had the scoop about the new charges against Soriano.
The illegal immigrant accused of damaging the Iwo Jima statue at Marine Corps Base Quantico is now facing federal charges.— Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 27, 2026
Related: Woke Judge Gives Bond to the Illegal Alien Who Beheaded the Quantico Statue
The Department of Homeland Security also commented to Minock regarding Soriano and the local lack of justice. “This hateful illegal alien attacked a memorial to our brave Marines, decapitating one of the statues with a sledgehammer,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “He had been granted DACA by the Obama administration. Criminals like this who clearly hate America have no business being in our country. We must never allow the history of our great nation to be torn down by illegal aliens who have zero respect for our country and our values. This criminal will soon face justice.”
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Soriano’s hatred for American heroes is particularly despicable because he has been living here for decades thanks to the DACA program that allowed illegal alien minors to live here in America indefinitely without ever obtaining citizenship. The Trump administration has almost eliminated the program, so Soriano is no longer allowed to be here.
Not that any of that stopped numerous outlets from referring to Soriano as a “Virginia man” or “Stafford man.”
BREAKING: Virginia man, Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, arrested after allegedly using a sledgehammer to behead a soldier depicted in an Iwo Jima monument. https://t.co/x5v9KvK5Af— Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 22, 2026
Living here in America for years doesn’t automatically make you American. You have to comply with our laws, respect our heroes, and show loyalty to our Constitution. That is what most immigrants used to do when they came here, no matter what their country of origin. But in the 21st century, immigrants simultaneously want to be nowhere but here and yet also hate everything that made America great.
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