Hilton Says He’ll Make the High-Speed-Rail-That-Isn't a Government Failures Monument

Gubernatorial hopeful Steve Hilton has a satirical new ad promising to turn the few bits of California high-speed rail that are all there is to show for more than $14 billion into a national monument to government failures.

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One of the reasons Steve Hilton is such an excellent candidate for other Republicans to imitate is his sense of humor combined with his advertising savvy, a mix of his own ideas and cues from Spencer Pratt’s campaign in Los Angeles. The new ad presents two different views of the future: one in which Hilton is governor and California has once again become a thriving engine of economic growth and a good place to raise a family, and another in which Xavier Becerra is the “kiss of death” for California.

🚨 BREAKING: Steve Hilton announces plan to cancel High Speed Rail, turn it into the Government Failures National Monument. https://t.co/fqCpJOoQws — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 25, 2026

A cheery narrator says at the start of the AI ad, “Two years into Steve Hilton's term as governor, California's high-speed rail has been canceled and turned into the National Monument of Government Failures. Visitors come from around the world to see the most expensive piece of concrete in human history.” The ad shows a sign in front of a bridge fragment etched with “failed promises.” The sign lists Democrats who backed the failed project, including Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, and Xavier Becerra.

Related: Spencer Pratt: Only People Without Real Problems Trust the Government to Fix Them

The narrator goes on, “Skid Row is now a world class destination, famous for its cherry blossoms and fine dining. On Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade, shops are thriving and restaurants are full of people. With gas at $3 a gallon, families are taking road trips again. And 2026 feels like a distant memory.”

The ad suddenly switches to an alternate future. “Two years into Xavier Becerra’s term, gas has hit an all-time high of eight dollars a gallon. Families can't afford to drive. The only traffic left is leaving California.”

The narrator soberly continues, “The Third Street Promenade has become a ghost town. Xavier Becerra gave Santa Monica the kiss of death. On Skid Row, typhoid and rat infestations have left emergency crews struggling to contain the disaster. And Becerra has raised taxes to pour another $200 billion into the railroad to nowhere.” The ad ends with a reminder: “California's future is still being written. Vote for Steve Hilton.”

Heading into the new fiscal year, California was looking at a deficit of somewhere between $3 billion and $18 billion. And it is likely to get a whole lot worse. While California has already spent about $14 billion in taxpayer money just on the high-speed rail to nowhere, finishing the rail would cost around $230 billion.

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To be honest, I think that if this were a fair race, Hilton would win. The worry is that the California fraud machine is so massive and so entrenched that Dems can fake results for whoever they want. That’s why Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed a whole slew of new bills specifically designed to block investigation into fraud and efforts to prevent it, and why California Democrats are fighting the Trump administration in court over the 20,000 noncitizens receiving ballots. Los Angeles doesn’t have any way of verifying registered voters’ citizenship and leftist activists are bribing homeless people to vote a certain way. Dems know their policies are unpopular, and they're desperate to retain power.