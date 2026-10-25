Obama Gets DESTROYED After Making Bizarre Claim About Iran

Former President Barack Obama kept his promise and returned to the campaign trail, rallying in Michigan for Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. As we pointed out previously, the visit was a clear sign El-Sayed knows he's in trouble, if not desperate. El-Sayed spent nearly a decade calling Obama's presidency a failure, and now he needs the man he trashed to rescue his campaign.

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So it's hardly surprising that, as PJ Media's Tim O'Brien noted, Obama's speech seemed more self-serving than focused on El-Sayed. The former president used the stage to settle scores, and he saved his sharpest jabs for President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran war.

That's a bold move from a man whose own foreign policy record was devastatingly awful. The evidence stacks up fast.

Start with Syria. Obama warned Bashar al-Assad that using chemical weapons would cross a "red line," then backed away from planned strikes after al-Assad’s chemical attack on his own people in 2013. America's word lost its weight overnight, and every adversary on the planet took notice.

Then there's Libya. Obama's stupid 2011 intervention toppled Moammar Gadhafi, a dictator who was contained and posed no threat, and the country spiraled into years of instability and factional violence, leading to the rise of ISIS.

Then, in 2012, when terrorists attacked U.S. facilities in Benghazi and killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens, he lied about what really happened.

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Obama also badly underestimated ISIS, which seized huge stretches of Iraq and Syria in 2014. That same year, he let Russia annex Crimea and back separatists in eastern Ukraine.

And then there's the crown jewel of his failures: the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Obama handed Tehran massive sanctions relief and a pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran repeatedly violated the agreement, and it never paid a price.

Anyone can make legitimate criticisms of the current war with Iran. Obama didn't make any of them.

"Seven months later, how's that war going?" Obama asked. "Our allies and bases have been attacked. American soldiers have been killed. Hundreds of Americans have been wounded. We've run down our stock of missiles, dangerously low. And, this is the thing, Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz where oil goes through to get to the world. So they're in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started. That was a decision this administration made. And that is the reason that the price of oil is up. And the price of diesel's up. And the price of just about everything is up. And by the way, it's not over. It's still going on."

NOW - Obama says that Iran is "in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started." https://t.co/0nCKTKg7CF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2026

What? Iran is stronger now? That's a bizarre claim, even by Obama's standards.

Let's think about this for a minute. Strikes have decimated Iran's senior leadership. Its conventional military has taken extensive damage. Its missile capabilities have suffered a substantial hit, and its drone operations have been disrupted. Its energy infrastructure and industrial base are battered.

On top of that, Iran's economy is in shambles, with crazy inflation and high unemployment. Its oil exports and revenue have dropped to $0. Almost its entire navy sits at the bottom of the sea.

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By no objective measure is Iran in a stronger strategic position today than it was when Obama gave the regime billions of dollars and a pathway to a nuclear weapon.

Iran has been a problem for decades, and Obama and other presidents either ignored it or made it worse. Obama, more than anyone, fed the beast.

Naturally, he got destroyed on social media for his absurd take.

"Because nothing says 'stronger strategic position' like losing your navy and air force and having your vital shipping route blockaded and your economy in free fall," Brit Hume pointed out.

"The regime is missing its Ayatollah, its missile force, its nuclear scientists, its ability to move oil, its shadow fleet, its navy, its steel industry, and its stable currency," national security analyst Rebeccah Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute wrote. "Other than that, 'strong'."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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