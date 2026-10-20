Undercover Video Throws El-Sayed’s Senate Campaign Into Chaos

Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign is in full-blown panic mode after an undercover O'Keefe Media Group video caught one of its field organizers claiming the candidate takes overseas donations.

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The video dropped on Monday. By the end of the day, the Michigan Democrat Party had confirmed that the organizer who spilled the beans about the campaign’s illegal donations, Abdoul Beckwith, has been fired. No investigation, no review, no waiting to see how the story played out. Party officials cut him loose almost immediately, and the El-Sayed campaign rushed out a statement calling his comments "untrue," "wildly misinformed," and "not reflective of the campaign" while insisting it fully complies with Federal Election Commission rules.

Right. Sure. They would say that, wouldn't they?

So, what did Beckwith say?

Talking with an undercover journalist who posed as a volunteer at the campaign's Detroit operation, he dropped a true bombshell. El-Sayed "has people from overseas that donate to him," Beckwith said. Asked whether that was allowed, he acknowledged it wasn't.

He then described how the money supposedly moves, with family members or other intermediaries acting as conduits. "Everybody does it," Beckwith said.

ICYMI: Woke Leftists Keep Proving That They Are the Worst People

But that isn’t even the worst thing Beckwith revealed. When the undercover journalist raised the subject of Hamas, he explained why El-Sayed has to tread carefully around terrorist groups.

"He can't just say, you know, ‘No, I don't support Hamas, you know, I reject all of them,’ because he's going to lose the people that brought him up in the first place," Beckwith said. He made a similar point about the Muslim Brotherhood and worried that white and Jewish advisers could sway El-Sayed or "hijack" his positions.

BREAKING NEWS: Abdul El-Sayed Campaign Official Reveals El-Sayed Receives Overseas Donations, Admits Foreign Contributions Are Illegal Under Federal Law, Warns Denouncing Hamas Could Cost Support “You know, he [Abdul El-Sayed] has people from overseas that donate to him...No it is not allowed." “He [Abdul El Sayed] can't just say, you know, no, I don't support Hamas, you know, I reject all of them, because he's going to lose the people that brought him up in the first place.” @AbdulElSayed @MikeRogersForMI — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 19, 2026

Have you noticed this is a common theme among Democrat campaigns? Radicals at heart, they get nominated by primary voters and then spend the general election campaign trying to convince the broader electorate they aren’t who they really are.

Now the El-Sayed campaign is struggling to clean up this mess. And believe me, the panic has spread beyond the campaign itself. Left-wing influencer Brian Krassenstein immediately rushed to run cover.

"This is the biggest nothing burger in the history of nothing burgers," Krassenstein claimed in a post on X.

If it's nothing, why did they fire Beckwith?

Krassenstein kept going. "Some random field organizer says that Abdul Al-Sayed is getting money from overseas," he wrote, adding, "First of all a field organizer has no inside knowledge of a campaigns finances, meaning his likely making it up, nor is getting money from overseas illegal if they are American citizens."

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Why would Beckwith make it up? He thought he was chatting with a fellow volunteer, not a reporter, and he had no reason to invent a scheme that could sink his own candidate. Notice, too, how Krassenstein hedges. If he truly believed El-Sayed takes no overseas money, why bother arguing that overseas money from Americans is perfectly fine? People build fallback positions when they suspect the first defense won't hold.

The El-Sayed campaign now has a huge problem on its hands, and it knows it. The campaign could end this by opening its donor records to an independent audit. It won’t do that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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