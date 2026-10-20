Woke Leftists Keep Proving That They Are the Worst People

Woke liberals are some of the worst people around, and you'll never convince me otherwise. These are people who will cut you off if you don't agree with them 100%. It doesn’t matter if you’re lifelong friends or even family. They’ve let politics control their lives, and they’re actually proud of it.

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Last year, Molly McNearney, the wife of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, went on a podcast and boasted that she had cut off family members for no other reason than their support for Trump. She treated it like a badge of honor, as though disowning relatives over a ballot proved her virtue.

Around the same time, Bill Maher and actress Cheryl Hines compared notes on his Club Random podcast about how the two parties handle people who step out of line. Hines, whose husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ran as a Democrat before leaving the party and becoming President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, saw both sides up close.

"The Republicans have been very kind to me from the beginning… They weren't mean. And they never have been," Hines recalled. "And I can't say that for the Democrats."

"I agree," Maher answered.

He also described Trump as someone who "definitely doesn't like it when you critique him and thinks you're being unfair, but he is willing to listen."

"He will yell at me, but does not wanna cut me off… which is something I cannot say about the left," Maher said of the president. He added of Democrats, "They want to cut you off."

Maher has long insisted that the Democrat Party moved away from him rather than the other way around. "It's sad because it's not the Democrats we grew up with," he said.

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This week, Maher revealed that his own sister stopped speaking to him after he sat down for dinner with President Donald Trump last year, and it's yet another reminder of how today's liberals treat even family members who don't toe the line.

Maher opened up about it on a recent episode of Club Random with actor Michael Douglas.

"The first time I had dinner with Trump, I mean, no, like, we're raised by liberal parents, I've never voted Republican in my life," Maher said. "You know, I always say to my woke friends, about the last election, 'we voted for the same person, okay. You're just why she lost.'"

The problem, he explained, starts with what his sister watches all day.

"So, but my sister is like, you know… MSNBC is on all day. She's just dyed-in-the-wool Democrat," Maher continued. "So, like, when I saw Trump, it was like she just really didn't want to talk to me," he said. "And, I was always just like, 'could we just, you know, give one minute of time to, it's a little impressive that your brother is at a private dinner with the president. And then we can go right on to what an a*****e I am. But just give me one minute to be, just impressed for one minute as my sister that, yeah, okay, that's it.'"

WOW: Bill Maher REVEALS his far-left sister STOPPED talking to him after he had dinner with President Trump — because heaven forbid Democrats talk to Republicans instead of labeling us Nazis and fascists. “She's just dyed in the wool Democrat. So when I saw Trump, she just really didn't want to talk to me. And I was always just like, could we just, you know, give one minute of time to, it's a little impressive that your brother is at a private dinner with the President. And then we can go right on to what an a$$hole I am.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 19, 2026

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Maher wasn't asking his sister to like Trump, vote for him, or anything like that. He wanted sixty seconds of sibling pride before the lecture began, and even that was too much to ask. She just stopped talking to him instead.

For today's left, tolerance is a slogan, and conformity is the actual creed. A movement that demands total agreement from its own relatives offers the rest of the country nothing but a political loyalty test.

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