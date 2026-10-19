Ouch! Gad Saad Destroys Jessica Tarlov, and It's Brutal

When Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov chose to defend a radical Senate candidate with a record of hostility toward Jews and Israel, she got destroyed twice.

The first round came last week on The Five, where Tarlov, who is Jewish, went to bat for Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.). It did not go well for her. Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters took her argument apart piece by piece.

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Tarlov kicked things off by knocking Mike Rogers, El-Sayed's Republican opponent, for flip-flopping on tariffs.

"But so what?" Gutfeld replied. "That still, that makes them worse than Abdul who doesn't like Jews?"

Tarlov then argued that she had personally vetted El-Sayed, so everything was all good.

"I have interviewed Abdul, I have talked to him about this, I've talked about the concern of Jewish Michiganders, we have talked about the situation in the Middle East, we have talked about the situation here and preserving Jewish safety, and the Israel question," she said.

In other words, she took his word for it. A candidate with his record told her he's fine with Jews, and that was good enough for her. She went on to accuse Republicans of running on Islamophobia, warning that the strategy "will not sit well with Jews."

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Tarlov clearly sees herself as the open-minded voice at the table. The reality is far less flattering. She has become a useful prop for an antisemite whose election she is helping to secure, and she's perfectly happy to set aside his hostility toward Jews to help the Democrat Party.

That's where Gad Saad comes in.

The Lebanese-born Canadian evolutionary psychologist and professor emeritus at Concordia University has made a name for himself by taking a sledgehammer to political correctness, woke ideology, and what he calls the spread of irrational thinking in academia and the broader culture. Tarlov's performance handed him plenty of material.

Pointing to the Islamist slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, Saad posted this on X:

Intellectual Wood Cricket Jew @JessicaTarlov will not condemn such peaceful exterminations because she is not an Islamophobe. Go Jessica! #JewsForIslam — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 17, 2026

He wasn't finished.

I despise @JessicaTarlov. She will forgo her religion, her culture, her civilization, her family, her heritage, her civilization to ensure that Democrats win even if said "Democrat" would kill her in a heartbeat. She is a Wood Cricket Jewish pig. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 17, 2026

That’s when Tarlov responded.

@GadSaad Hi - this seems wildly harsh considering you’ve never so much as had a conversation with me. Guess the whole point is to rile people up so well done. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 17, 2026

Saad's answer was devastating.

@JessicaTarlov Hi Jessica, I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting you in person but I can certainly form an opinion of you based on your hallucinatory takes. My goal is to not rile up others but to warn clear-thinking people about your suicidal mindset. Cheers. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 17, 2026

That exchange took place on Saturday. Tarlov hasn't said a word since. I guess she knew when to quit rather than dig herself deeper.

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Saad's language was harsh, but on substance, he is 100% correct. Tarlov cares so much about proving that she’s not Islamophobic and helping the Democrats that she will literally support El-Sayed despite everything we know about him.

A special kind of blindness comes from loving a party more than you love your own people. It convinces you that the real threat is whoever criticizes your side, never the people your side embraces. Saad called her out on it, and no amount of whining about his tone makes him wrong.

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