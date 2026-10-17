Jessica Tarlov Defends El-Sayed in Front of Gutfeld and Watters. Big Mistake!

We got another humiliating segment for Jessica Tarlov on The Five this week. And it was quite a sight! The Fox News co-host, who is Jewish, rushed to the defense of Abdul El-Sayed, the socialist antisemite running as the Democrat Party's Senate candidate in Michigan. Her case was so moronic that co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters could barely believe it, and the more she talked, the worse it got.

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It started when Tarlov was griping about Mike Rogers, El-Sayed's Republican opponent, flip-flopping on tariffs. Gutfeld asked the obvious question.

"But so what? That still, that makes them worse than Abdul who doesn't like Jews?" he said.

Tarlov's answer? Don't worry, she checked.

"That's not… If you listen, listen, I have interviewed Abdul, I have talked to him about this, I've talked about the concern of Jewish Michiganders, we have talked about the situation in the Middle East, we have talked about the situation here and preserving Jewish safety, and the Israel question," she said.

That settles it.

She had a chat with him. Apparently, a man with a long record of hostility toward Israel sat down with a friendly Democrat pundit and promised he's fine with Jews, and she took him at his word. How touching.

How very touching.

Tarlov wasn't done. She accused Republicans of running on Islamophobia and insisted that it "will not sit well with Jews." Gutfeld looked like he'd been hit with a frying pan… or maybe she had.

"Wait, what did you say? I don't get that you said that Islamophobia won't sit well with Jews," he replied.

When Gutfeld demanded she define Islamophobia, Tarlov's best example was Republicans calling El-Sayed "Muhammad." Both hosts pointed out that it's his actual name.

"It's his middle name," she said, apparently believing this was a winning rebuttal.

"Oh, it's his middle name!" Watters said.

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Gutfeld then asked whether concern about Sharia law qualifies as Islamophobia. Tarlov responded with the dumbest argument of the night.

"Abdul el-Sayed is from Michigan, went to Michigan, was the valedictorian,” she pointed out, as if that matters. "What's Sharia law is coming out of this guy who likes Taylor Swift and wears tight black t-shirts?"

Watters dragged her back to reality.

"Forget about that. He was asked, 'who's the bigger threat, Israel or Iran?' He couldn't do it, Jessica. He couldn't do it," he said.

Tarlov said she'd prefer to let voters judge that answer for themselves, then accused Gutfeld and Watters of trying to scare people.

"How are we scaring?” Watters asked. “We're just pointing out he's got Muslim Brotherhood connections. It's called reporting," Watters said.

So naturally, Tarlov pivoted to Elon Musk and Starlink in Ukraine. Watters wasn't fooled.

"You're moving around kind of flagrantly to different directions. We're focusing on him and he doesn't like you and he doesn't like your people. And if you're okay with that, fine," he said.

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"I think he likes me more than you," Tarlov replied.

She is trying to help him get elected. Something tells me he can put aside his hatred of Jews to let her do his bidding.

#TheFive - Jessica Tarlov says - RIGHT IN FRONT OF GREG GUTFELD - "Islamophobia will not sit will with Jews." Greg: "Am I Islamophobic?" Jessica says Abdul El-Sayed's middle name is Mohamed and thinks Kid Rock is Islamophobic. https://t.co/1siQsd8sp1 — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) October 16, 2026

The funniest thing about this is that Tarlov thinks she's being open-minded, but in reality, she's offering herself up as a useful prop for an antisemite.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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