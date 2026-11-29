Democrats have a long record of scheming to lock in their control, especially over Washington's federal institutions, and they sell every one of those schemes as a matter of "fairness" and "progress."

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For years, Democrats pushed statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Both places lean heavily Democrat, so statehood would give the party four new senators and several House seats, potentially securing its grip on Congress for a generation.

Under Joe Biden, Democrats also tried to completely overhaul our elections to make it easier to cheat and keep themselves in power. The Freedom to Vote Act, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the For the People Act would have required universal mail-in voting, counted ballots that arrived up to 10 days after Election Day, imposed automatic voter registration, and given felons the vote. Add their crusade to abolish the Electoral College, and those proposals would have gutted election security.

And the midterm elections emboldened them big time.

Democrat wins in the 2026 midterms gave the party control in states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which set up a push to remake elections through state law starting in 2027 under the guise of "expanding voting access."

Andrew Walchuk, senior policy director and counsel for voting and fair representation at the left-wing advocacy group Common Cause, told NPR the coming years could be "transformative" in states where newly elected Democrats plan to widen ballot access. According to Walchuk, Common Cause activists in those states no longer want to play defense and want to start pushing what they call "pro-voter" policies.

Texas and New Hampshire are among the few states without online voter registration, and Barbara Smith Warner, senior policy adviser at the Institute for Responsive Government, expects both to try to add it. Democrats won both legislative chambers in New Hampshire and took the state house and the governorship in Texas. Neither state is a full trifecta, but Warner, a former legislator, said Democrats will have real leverage and that online registration lends itself to negotiation between the parties. An online registration bill was among the first filed on the opening day of pre-filing in Texas, and supporters argue that problems with the state's system before the 2026 election could win it bipartisan support and make the rolls more reliable.

Chris Diaz, director of legislative tracking at the Voting Rights Lab, said states with new Democrat trifectas will likely adopt automatic or same-day voter registration to "make voting easier." We all know this is really about making fraud easier. His group is watching Arizona closely.

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Nearly half the states already offer same-day registration, and about half have some form of automatic registration. Diaz expects bills in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that would let officials process mail ballots before Election Day, with Nevada another possibility.

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Some states may also impose uniform rules for ballot curing, which lets voters "fix" errors such as a missing date, witness signature, or identification number.

Pennsylvania, a swing state now under a Democrat trifecta, has long rejected mail-in ballots with incorrectly dated envelopes. That may change soon.

Each of these proposals comes wrapped in the language of convenience, efficiency, and faster results, and each chips away at a safeguard.

Signature checks, dated envelopes, and registration deadlines exist because they make elections harder to manipulate. Make no mistake about it, these bills are Trojan horses to help Democrats who want to secure power for themselves. And they're terrifying precisely because they sound so harmless.

The lesson here, once again, is that Democrats feel entitled to power. If they can't federalize elections to secure it for themselves, they'll do it at the state level.

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