Greetings, and welcome to Sunday, November 29, 2026. On this date in 1929, Richard Byrd and his crew became the first to fly over the South Pole, making the trip from their base camp and back in about 19 hours. Ninety-seven years later, it’s the Sunday after Thanksgiving, and a lot of you will spend just as long getting home from Grandma’s, at an airport. In fairness, Byrd had a lot less traffic to deal with.

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My calendar says it’s Electronic Greetings Day, National Chocolates Day, International Jaguar Day, and National Lemon Cream Pie Day. It’s also the first Sunday of Advent. Send a quick e-card to someone you didn’t get to see over the holiday, since it’s the thought that counts. Then treat yourself to some chocolate, or a slice of lemon cream pie if there’s any left after Thursday. If you’re still looking at turkey leftovers, nobody’s going to blame you for skipping straight to dessert.

Today in History:

1890: Navy beats Army 24-0 at West Point in the first Army-Navy football game.

1929: Richard Byrd and his crew make the first flight over the South Pole.

1947: The United Nations General Assembly votes to partition Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.

1961: Enos the chimpanzee orbits Earth twice aboard Mercury-Atlas 5, clearing the way for John Glenn’s flight.

1963: President Lyndon Johnson creates the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

1972: Atari releases Pong, the arcade game that launches the video game industry.

1981: Actress Natalie Wood drowns off Catalina Island, California.

2001: Former Beatle George Harrison dies of cancer at 58.

Birthdays today include: Louisa May Alcott, author of Little Women; Busby Berkeley, the choreographer behind 42nd Street; C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia; Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the Dodgers; Chuck Mangione, the flugelhorn player behind “Feels So Good”; Garry Shandling, comedian from The Larry Sanders Show; Joel Coen, director of Fargo; Howie Mandel, host of Deal or No Deal; Don Cheadle, actor from Hotel Rwanda; and Mariano Rivera, Hall of Fame closer for the New York Yankees. If today’s your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here at PJ Media..









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For the last few days I've been working on a column about the withdrawal of men from the dating scene. No, that column was never filed with my editors. It joined the mass of snippets in my digital junk drawer. The comments from certain quarters on which I was basing that column were the usual mix of pearl-clutching and “well, maybe if men were better.” You can imagine I wasn't satisfied with that answer. Since then I’ve noticed the same pattern somewhere else. Men are walking away from work, too.

I’m sure it’s a total coincidence. Nothing to see here.[/sarc]

The numbers nobody wants to talk about

Some history first. In 1954, the labor force participation rate for men aged 25 to 54 peaked at just under 98%. Nearly every able-bodied man in his working years had a job or was hunting for one. Nobody needed a think tank to explain why. A man worked. That was the deal.

Now fast-forward to this spring, when the share of American men in the labor force hit a record low. The only time it has been lower was the first two months of the COVID lockdowns, when the government told everyone to stay home. Many men apparently took that advice as a career plan. In April, one in three American men was neither working nor looking. Men 16 and older were at 67%, down from 73.5% two decades ago, and the Labor Department shows the figure parked around 67% right through the fall.

Cue the explainers. It’s just boomers retiring! Partly, sure. I mean, having just recently retired myself, I'm certainly in that category. Prime-age participation has been steady lately! Lately, yes, if you squint at the last two years and ignore the previous seventy. Yeah, it's been a trend for that many years. Even the economists who insist we shouldn’t panic admit the other driver is young men dropping out. “Mostly retirees” is a fine story until you remember the line has been sliding downhill since Eisenhower. Boomers haven’t been retiring since 1954. It only feels that way.

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Same guy, same couch

Here’s where the dating column and this one turn out to be the same column.

The American Institute for Boys and Men looked at young men who are neither working nor in school or training. Economists call them NEETs, because “the guy in the basement” didn’t test well. Researchers then checked how these men spend their days. The answer is alone, for 7.8 hours a day. That’s way up from the early 2000s, and far above young women in the same situation at 4.6 hours and young men with jobs at 5.6.

The researchers concluded, with the understatement only our leftist-driven academia can manage, that for men this appears to signal a deeper form of disengagement, not only from work and school but from social life itself.

You don’t say?

So the man who gave up on finding a wife and the man who gave up on finding a job aren’t two separate guys. They’re frequently the same guy, on the same couch, in the same dim room, for most of the waking day. And we’re supposed to be baffled.

Gee, I wonder why

The approved explanations are predictable. It’s the economy. It’s automation. It’s toxic masculinity preventing men from “adapting,” apparently by being told how toxic they are and then cheerfully going off to fill out applications.

To be fair, there’s a sliver of truth in the economic part. Manufacturing, transportation, and mining, fields that men have dominated, have shed jobs, and the decline has hit men with a high school education or less hardest. But try calling a plumber, an electrician, or a welder this week and see how fast he shows up. The trades are begging for workers. Jobs leaving doesn’t explain men leaving.

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So let’s try a radical theory. Maybe it’s the 30-odd years we spent telling men they’re the problem.

Ambition? Aggression. Protectiveness? Control. Wanting to provide? Outdated patriarchal nonsense, sweetie. We built schools around the way girls learn and then wrote prescriptions for the boys who couldn’t sit still. We built family courts that teach every divorced father exactly what his commitment is worth, which is usually a monthly payment and every other weekend. Then we looked up, saw men checking out, and asked with a straight face, like the Paula Cole song, "Where have all the cowboys gone?"

They heard you. They believed you. They went. See, people who aren't wanted tend toward leaving.

Work and marriage were never only about a paycheck and a plus-one. They were how a man earned his place. Somebody depended on him, so he got up in the morning. Spend a few decades convincing him nobody depends on him, nobody wants him, and nobody would miss him, and you don’t get a more enlightened man. You get a man who stops showing up anywhere.

Who’s paying for this?

Everyone, eventually. A society runs on men who work, marry, raise kids, and stick around. A man who does none of those isn’t simply opting out of a lifestyle. He isn’t paying in, he isn’t building anything, and too often he’s drifting into an isolation that ends badly for him and everyone near him.

The political class has finally noticed, from JD Vance to Gavin Newsom. Congratulations to all involved on spotting a 70-year trend. Naturally, the instinct in Washington is to fix it with a new federal program. Perhaps a Department of Male Engagement with a hotline and a logo. That ought to do it.

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Or here’s a cheaper idea. Tell men the truth: they’re needed. Their work matters. A wife and kids who depend on them are not a burden or a relic of the 1950s. They are the point of the whole thing. Put shop class back in the schools. Stop treating boyhood as a disorder. Fix the family courts. And when you see a man who shows up every day, at work and at home, try thanking him instead of sneering at him.

Men aren’t walking away because they stopped caring. They’re walking away because the culture spent decades insisting nobody cared whether they stayed. If we want them back, we’ll have to stop acting surprised that they left.

Thought for the Day: Tell a man long enough that nobody needs him, and he’ll stop showing up to prove you wrong.

VIP members: Your thoughts in the comments please. Your voice matters.



Have a great Sunday, gang. See you here tomorrow.

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