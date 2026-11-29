Spaniards are voting Sunday in a snap election to decide whether Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gets another term. So what has Spain endured during eight years of Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) rule? The list is long, but here is just a sampling:

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A government allied with communists, Catalan separatists, and EH Bildu, a party the conservative Popular Party (PP) and the more conservative Vox call the political heirs of ETA terrorists

Corruption scandals involving members of the government and members of Sánchez's family

A crisis in Ceuta after tens of thousands of migrants crossed the border from Morocco, in the wake of the enactment of Sánchez's mass amnesty plan

A nationwide blackout, which the PP and Vox blame on the government's energy policy

Two deadly train crashes that killed 115 people in less than a year, ending with the transport minister's resignation

A housing crisis that went from 16th on the list of Spaniards' worries eight years ago to number one today

PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has pledged to build 1 million new homes and supports construction deregulation, used the last debate before the election to remind Spaniards that Sánchez vowed in 2023 to make housing the number one priority. He then contrasted that with the identical pledge Sánchez made during this year's campaign.

Millions poured onto the streets over housing affordability this month in Spain's first general strike in 14 years, amid a 750,000-home shortfall. Hopefully they've learned not to believe socialists' economic promises — especially repeated ones.

With such an obvious record of failure, it's no wonder Sánchez used the stage to brag about saying "no" to what he calls a "genocide" in Gaza. As he showed when he blamed Israel for the Ceuta crisis, his favorite way of distracting from his failures is to bash the Jewish state.

He also used the debate to make a last-ditch effort to turn out women voters, even though women are less safe under his leadership. He pathetically called Feijóo a sexist for telling Ada Colau, leader of the radical-left Broad Front party, to "be quiet." (Colau showed up at the debate looking like she was trying to dress up like Kim Jong Un.) "Why are you silencing her, Feijóo? Show some respect. What kind of sexism is this?" Sánchez said. He then mocked Feijóo's lack of English fluency.

The prime minister is apparently banking on Spaniards overlooking an illegal-migrant invasion and a cost-of-living crisis because he'll be able to keep ripping into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump in perfect English.

Related: Sánchez Blamed Israel for the Ceuta Crisis. Then Came a Bombshell Police Report.

However, Virginia Martínez of Vox said Saturday on a TalkTV segment that 20 out of 21 pollsters show the PP and Vox winning an absolute majority in a coalition government, with an average projection of around 190 seats. Only 176 are needed to govern. She said the economy is clearly influencing voters (9% of PSOE voters in the 2023 election now say they will vote for the PP or Vox):

We have seen taxes increase, public debt increase, and we have an enormous pressure on purchasing power of Spanish families. Pedro Sánchez, this is something that he does. He keeps talking about economic growth and prosperity. But how much of that prosperity are ordinary Spanish families actually experiencing? So at this stage, Spanish people need to make a decision.

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Martínez warned viewers that Sánchez has proven himself to be a political survivor, and he appears very confident. "I can't conceive of us losing," he told the radio station SER, pointing to internal data that he says tells a different story than the polls. Responding to the prime minister's prediction that he'll win an even bigger progressive majority than he has now, Vox leader Santiago Abascal warned of election fraud, saying that Sánchez will try anything (perhaps like his friend Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva?).

Also Read: Something’s Rotten in Brasília: Did Lula Just Use Biden’s Playbook?

We should know by midnight in Spain whether the opposition wins big enough that cheating doesn't even matter.

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