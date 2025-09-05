A Primer on What Genocide Is — and Isn’t

It's been a rough stretch for those of us hoping for moral clarity from the world regarding Israel's war against Hamas.

A Qunnipiac poll released the last week of August found that half of U.S. voters think Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Another Gaza flotilla with Greta Thunberg on board set out on Monday from Barcelona, the same Spanish city where 1,000 protesters last week bashed the Jewish state for wanting to, as a spokesman put it, "carry out their genocide against the Palestinian people without witnesses." And then, on Sunday, an association of genocide scholars passed a resolution saying Israel is, you guessed it, committing genocide.

That same International Association of Genocide Scholars calls itself a "global, interdisciplinary, non-partisan organization that seeks to further research and teaching about the nature, causes, and consequences of genocide." However, those who voted were about as non-partisan as Harvard's faculty: 86% of them supported the anti-Israel resolution. PJ Media's Rick Moran reports that only 129 out of approximately 500 association members actually voted.

Haviv Rettig Gur of The Free Press revealed additional pertinent information about the association:

Ten percent of its members are Iraqis who joined randomly and we don't know who they are. And it turns out you can join for a $125 fee and you don't have to be a scholar or know anything about genocide. And over the last day and a half some pro-Israel activists have been joining with just some random, silly names.... And the way the statement was presented in the Washington Post, for example, was that this was now a consensus of genocide scholars.

It's no surprise that the same biased media that lies about the Jewish state indiscriminately targeting hospitals and journalists would jump at this chance to promote its anti-Israel narrative. It just so happened that the same weekend this shameful resolution passed, I was reading the "Holocaust" chapter from the late British historian Paul Johnson’s 1987 book, A History of the Jews. If Johnson — who has been called "our generation's great philo-Semite" — were alive today, it's unlikely he would align himself with the academic and journalistic left, which disguises its anti-Israel bias as "moral clarity."

Here are some harrowing excerpts from Johnson's book to remind us what a real genocide looks like.

Using Zyklon-B gas crystals, the five Auschwitz chambers could murder 60,000 men, women and children every twenty-four hours. ... For many months in 1942, 1943 and 1944 the Nazis were each week killing in cold blood over 100,000 people, mainly Jews.



No Jew was too young to die. All women arriving at the death camps were shaved to the skin, the hair being packed up and sent to Germany. If a great-fed baby was a nuisance during the shaving, a guard simply smashed its head agains the wall. ... At Treblinka, most babies were takes from their mothers on arrival, killed, and hurled into a ditch, along with invalids and cripples.

So nearly six million Jews died. ...There were still 250,000 Jews in displaced persons' camps and scattered survivors everywhere. But the great Ashkenazi Jewry of Eastern Europe had, in essence, been destroyed.

Remarkably, Hamas matched — and in many ways exceeded — the Nazis' barbarity on October 7, 2023, when 1,200 men, women, and children were murdered by Hamas in the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. In a report on a screening of the 43-minute video about the October 7 attacks that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released, David Schechter wrote in the Atlanta Jewish Times:

What left the greatest impression on a writer for the AJT was not the varied ways that the terrorists abused, tortured, and executed their victims but how the terrorists smiled, laughed, cheered, boasted, and generally reveled in the killing and the cruelty they inflicted. The video shows the terrorists hunting — moving street by street, house by house, room by room, and in the desert by pursuing fleeing partygoers in open territory and by setting up ambushes on roadways. The terrorists shot their victims, in some cases multiple times, even as they lay dead; threw grenades into safe rooms in homes and in shelters at the concert. Some were found zip-tied to other people or with their hands bound behind their backs. Houses were burned, trapping victims inside.

Hamas, which also brutalizes and tortures the people of Gaza, responded to Israel's campaign to eliminate it and prevent another holocaust by using Palestinian citizens as human shields. Charlotte Korchak, a representative of the Israel education organization StandWithUs, explains:

Hamas has embedded all of their infrastructure in civilian areas. Their war room are in apartment buildings. They store their rocket and ammunition in homes, underneath babies' cribs.

So Hamas doesn't only want Israeli babies dead. Dead Gazan babies are just as valuable to these brutal terrorists since they can count on the media to take their side and portray Israel as the guilty party. Korchak presents the actual facts:

We warn. We tell people we're bombing: Get out of this building. Go to safety. ... Hamas has spent many, many, many years digging a tunnel network a tunnel network under Gaza — a vast tunnel network that they themselves use to protect themselves when Israel bombs, but they're not opening those underground tunnels to their citizens. ...Hamas doesn't care about innocent people. People. Not Israelis. Palestinians as well. They kill us because they have a genocidal call to wipe out Israel and obliterate the Jews, and they don't mind sacrificing their own citizens for the sake of PR.

Ynet Global outlines the many ways in which the IDF — which much of the world equates with Nazis — attempts to minimize civilian casualties, even at the risk of its own soldiers.

Before launching any strikes on cities, refugee camps or other territories, the IDF takes extensive measures to warn civilians in the Gaza Strip. These measures include distributing evacuation maps, dropping leaflets, sending SMS messages, making automated calls and even conducting live phone calls.

The IDF works closely with NGOs and international governments to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Since the onset of the war, Israel and its partners have transported over 900,000 metric tons of supplies by land, air and sea. This includes 727,000 metric tons of food, 73,000 metric tons of shelter equipment, 49,000 metric tons of water, 25,000 metric tons of medical supplies and an additional 36,000 metric tons of other essentials.

For example, the IDF has provided Al Shifa Hospital with medical equipment, incubators and baby food, and in February, delivered over 20 oxygen tanks and additional medical supplies to Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.

In the current war, Israel has not only employed smart bombs to target terrorists embedded within civilian populations—a Hamas war crime in itself—but has also integrated new technologies to enhance the accuracy of ground troops and artillery.

As PJ Media's Stephen Green writes, "after almost two years of heavy urban fighting, the ratio of civilian to military deaths is lower than in any other modern war on record."

These are the inconvenient facts too many in the media, in their relentless attempt to vilify Israel, choose to ignore—favoring instead lies such as failing to reveal that a boy featured in a shocking front-page photo in the New York Times was not suffering from starvation in Gaza, but from “pre-existing health problems.” As Haviv Rettig Gur told Hugh Hewitt:

Almost the entirety of the sense-making elites of the West are lying. They go into these solipsistic spirals of just lies ... and then suddenly you start to think, why was it why was it a conspiracy theory to talk about the Wuhan lab leak? Why was it a conspiracy to talk about Hunter Biden's laptop? ... Why do they lie when there's no need to lie?. ... Those emaciated kids who look that way on the front page of the New York Times seen by hundreds of millions of people and billions of social media impressions that didn't look that way because of hunger.

The tragedy isn’t just the lies — it’s that so many are willing to believe them.

You can count on the biased media to always work overtime to portray Israel in a negative light.

