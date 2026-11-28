When New York City elected its Marxist Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, some leftists, delirious with joy, started talking about the boy wonder of Gotham catapulting into the White House in 2028, only to discover, to their everlasting chagrin, that their knowledge of the Constitution is commensurate with their respect for it. Mamdani is not eligible to be president of the United States, as he was born in Uganda.

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The earnest young commie, however, clearly intends to play a significant role in the selection of the next president anyway: Zohran Mamdani is positioning himself to be America’s kingmaker, the man who chooses our next president.

After the blue tsunami America just suffered, the Democrats have their eyes on the big prize in 2028; the party’s socialist wing is organized, energized, and emboldened, and ready to dictate terms to what remains of the Democrat establishment. That means that Mamdani, who was one of the first of the party’s Marxist contingent to win major office, can without much difficulty position himself as the gatekeeper to the 2028 Democrat nomination — and to shape the party, and the nation, for decades to come.

Fox News noted Saturday that Mamdani's “efforts to shape the 2028 Democratic presidential field could help socialists build lasting political influence, even if their preferred candidate ultimately loses the nomination, according to political analysts.”

Nicole Huyer of the Heritage Foundation's Institute for Economic Policy Studies observed: "The 2026 midterm ‘bluenami’ showed us that the Democrat party is shifting far left, and Mamdani is hoping to capitalize on that momentum…. He’s making sure that whoever the candidate is in 2028 will have a strong Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and progressive movement backing them.”

Mamdani doesn’t want just to choose the next president. He’s thinking even bigger than that. "What’s really interesting is that Mamdani seems to be thinking beyond individual candidates for 2028 and more toward building an organized political infrastructure for socialists."

The socialist wunderkind “recently held private meetings with top union leaders as part of a broader effort to encourage labor-aligned and leftist candidates to launch White House bids in 2028.” He has argued that Democrats should strike while the iron of the 2026 midterms is hot: “Mamdani has argued that progressive Democrats cannot afford to let their midterm gains slip away.” Huyer said that Mamdani is working at "basically translating all of the victories socialists saw in 2026 into a coalition capable of winning nationally in 2028."

It remains unclear how well Mamdani’s politics of resentment, hatred, division, and rage will play in the nation as a whole, but even if his chosen candidate loses in 2028, the far left is confident. Stu Smith of City Journal explained that even a defeat in 2028 could help the larger Marxist movement attain its ultimate goals: "We will see whether DSA and its allies can turn this vision into reality, but even a failed campaign could prove galvanizing. Many of DSA's current leaders were politicized through Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Even if a more moderate Democratic nominee ultimately emerges, it may prove to be a Pyrrhic victory if the effort helps cultivate a new generation of DSA talent that continues to shape left wing politics and public policy in ways that diverge from traditional American political norms."

Indeed. Huyer added that "socialism may be gaining ground ideologically and culturally due to messaging success, but the socialist economic agenda remains completely destructive." That’s true, but it was also true, and readily provable, long before the socialists became the dominant vanguard of the Democrat Party. If socialists were open to evidence, they wouldn’t be socialists.

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Related: Mamdani Defines Socialism, and Wow, It Sounds Great, But...

And so Mamdani is in the driver’s seat as talk of the 2028 presidential nominee begins, but there is a silver lining. Matthew Shor of the Manhattan Institute's Director of Public Opinion said: "On the one hand, a larger number of progressive candidates could push the field toward policies favored by the party’s most committed activists. But, on the other hand, too many progressives could split the vote in that lane and let a moderate circumvent them en route to the nomination. As much as any faction wants to influence the conversation, they would much rather win the nomination."

Patriots can hope Shor's scenario comes true, if the left takes the White House in 2028. Virtually any outcome would be preferable to the country suffering under Zohran Mamdani’s chosen president.

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