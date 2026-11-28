To say I’m an Eric Holder fan is like saying Godzilla loves spending his summers in Tokyo. Sure, he keeps coming back, but I’m a little concerned and suspicious of what the big fella means by urban renewal.

Advertisement

Now President Barack Hussein “I am the Light-Bringer” Obama’s former attorney general wants Democrats running for president in 2028 to campaign on restoring a “DEI-infused nation.”

He also wants America to confront its history.

Excellent!

Eric, you first.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Back in 2013, Holder called himself Obama’s wingman. He said it himself, on the radio, while serving as the attorney general of the United States. I’ve always thought the job called for the occasional awkward conversation with the president.

From Breitbart News:

Attorney General Eric Holder may work through all four years of President Barack Obama’s second term because he is hesitant to miss the “opportunity” that remains as long as Obama wields power. Appearing on radio’s the Tom Joyner Morning Show Thursday morning, Holder was asked if he would stick around for all four years of President Obama’s second term. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” Holder answered. “I’m happy. I’m still enjoying what I’m doing and still want to be done. I’m still the president’s wing man and I’m here with my boy.” “It’s tough,” Holder added. “But when you understand what the stakes are, and what the opportunity is that we have, I can deal with all the nonsense. I can deal with whatever they throw at me. We’re tough in New York City, so if this is the best they got in Washington, I’m ready for it.”

A wingman has a different job: when your buddy says the evening went perfectly, you agree and leave before anyone asks who’s paying for the table he broke.

Consider Fast and Furious.

Federal agents let suspected straw buyers acquire firearms without consistently stopping the guns from moving on. Two firearms tied to the operation turned up at the scene where Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was killed.

The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that staff told Holder about the operation before 2011. The House held him in contempt in 2012 over subpoenaed documents. Holder had plenty of opportunity to model the accountability he’s now selling. The House voted to hold him in contempt and took the case to court to enforce its subpoena.

Apparently, accountability is easier to recommend when somebody else has the documents.

Then there’s the IRS. The Treasury watchdog found that the agency used improper criteria to flag applications for tax-exempt status, including names with “Tea Party” in them. The Justice Department opened an investigation during Holder’s tenure and closed it without criminal charges after he left. In 2017, the department announced settlements with groups that had faced improper screening.

Spending years waiting for the IRS to deal with your application is a hell of a civics lesson. I doubt the people on the receiving end needed Eric Holder to tell them what a fairer political system would look like.

What gets me about the Obama crowd is its confidence that every room needs yet another lecture about race from the people holding the microphone. Holder says he wants to make the political system fairer.

Wonderful. Put the actual policy on paper.

If a federally funded program gives somebody preference based on race, name the program, explain the preference, and tell the person who loses out why the government needed to know what color he was.

You can spare him the PowerPoint. He already knows what happened to his application. And if the policy widens the applicant pool and judges them by the same standard, say so. The argument starts when the government gives different people different rules, and Holder’s favorite word, “fair,” does a remarkably poor job of telling us where he draws that line.

Advertisement

Democrats won the midterms, which gives Holder an opening to revive a program he likes, which must be one of the perks of living in a bubble where every election result comes with a handwritten note asking for your advice. I’d love to see him ask a Democrat in a competitive district to put “DEI-infused nation” on a mailer. Use the big type, and leave enough room on the back to explain what it means in hiring, contracting, and admissions.

Then knock on the door and take questions without a moderator.

Holder wants Democrats to confront American history. I’m happy to start with the years he helped make it. He can bring the DEI plan, the IRS settlements, and whatever's left of the Fast and Furious file.

I’ll bring a chair.

For once, let the wingman take the questions.

Get more independent conservative opinion with PJ Media VIP. Take 60% off with promo code FIGHT.