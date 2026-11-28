Just before 5 a.m. on November 18, a witness saw five people climb out of a manhole near Second Avenue and East 17th Street in Manhattan. A sixth person was waiting in a red sedan. The group got in and drove away.

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I would’ve had one question for the driver: How long did you sit there before somebody honked?

From The Gothamist:

NYPD officials said the latest incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 18, when a witness saw five people exiting the city’s sewer system through a manhole on 2nd Avenue and East 17th Street in Gramercy Park. The group then got into a red sedan driven by a sixth person, and they all drove west on East 17th Street, officials said. No one was injured, and police said the group’s motives were still unclear. On Tuesday, police released photos of the two women and four men they are looking for. Most appear to be carrying various tools, including sledgehammers.

The NYPD released photos, and a new account citing unnamed law enforcement sources says some sewer visitors spend hours sifting debris for valuables. The sources even say people have brought furniture down there.

Mole people? Treasure hunters? Something else? Police are investigating a string of bizarre incidents involving mysterious groups of people entering and exiting New York City sewers through manholes in the dead of night. Videos show different groups equipped with flashlights, waders, and other gear disappear underground for hours before reappearing on city streets. Police say there’s no known threat to public safety, but the mystery underground excursions have sparked a citywide investigation. — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

Two men questioned after an earlier incident told police they were looking for gold and other valuables. The November group’s motive remains unclear, and I’m still waiting for the first guy to emerge holding a gold bar and a receipt from Pottery Barn.

The internet calls them “mole people,” which is a lot to infer from five people taking the stairs. Once you’ve got furniture in the story, though, I start wondering what a broker could do with the place. I’m calling it Shangri-La Below Second Avenue.

Who are these people dropping into New York's sewer system? The NYPD are baffled by the motive of the people who enter the sewers, leave no trace and seem to pose no threat to the wider public. https://t.co/5njhcLLfEW https://t.co/zrvvN1kj1j — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2026

The listing promises a private entrance, exposed pipe, and a water feature several floors above the usual price point for waterfront property. You’d have to bring your own sunlight, and the broker would point to the headlamp and call it recessed lighting.

The building would need a doorman, which brings us to the alligator. In February 1935, a newspaper account described teenagers shoveling snow on East 123rd Street in New York City’s East Harlem and spotting an alligator down a manhole.

From the Sewer Gator website:

Suddenly, there were signs of clogging ten feet below, where the manhole drop merged with the dark conduit leading to the river. Salvatore yelled: "Hey, you guys, wait a minute," and got down on his knees to see what was the trouble. What he saw, in the thickening dusk, almost caused him to topple into the icy cavern. For the jagged surface of the ice blockade below was moving; and something black was breaking through. Salvatore's eyes widened; then he managed to leap to his feet and call his friends. "Honest, it's an alligator!" he exploded. Others Look and Are Convinced There was a murmur of skepticism. Jimmy Mireno, 19, of 440 East 123d Street, shouldered his way to the rim and stared. "He's right," he said. Frank Lonzo, 18, of 1,743 Park Avenue, looked next. He also confirmed the spectre. Then there was a great crush about the opening in the middle of the street and heads were bent low around the aperture. The animal apparently was threshing about in the ice, trying to get clear. When the first wave of awe had passed, the boys decided to help it out. A delegation was dispatched to the Lehigh Stove and Repair Shop at 441 East 123d Street. "We want some clothes-line," demanded the delegation, and got it.

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The old story gives the legend something to work with. A whole colony of alligators would require further evidence, or at least a very nervous census taker. For the listing, I’d settle for one in cap who remembers which tenants tip at Christmas.

Then there are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Somebody aboveground hears that strangers are looking for gold and calls the police. The Turtles hear there’s a red sedan waiting at the curb and wonder whether somebody finally found a pizza place willing to deliver below grade. Four hungry turtles can put away a lot of pizza. You pan for gold all afternoon, come up with half an earning, and learn that it barely covers the delivery fee.

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I do feel for whomever has to haul a sofa through a manhole. Anybody who’s moved one up a staircase knows how quickly a friendly favor turns into a referendum on the friendship; at least upstairs, you can take the doors off their hinges, while down there, the fellow who measured the sofa gets to explain himself while the alligator watches from the good chair.

Police have a real reason to care about the covers. Last spring, a woman died after falling into an open utility manhole in Midtown Manhattan. The people walking home in the dark have no reason to expect a hole in the sidewalk. Whatever the folks in the red sedan were doing, pedestrians are entitled to a lid that stays put.

As for the gold, I hope somebody finds a wedding ring and gets it back to the person who lost it. A reunion like that would beat anything I could make up about buried treasure. And if it happens, somebody buy the crew a pizza.

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Meet them at the curb; the gator can sign for it.

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