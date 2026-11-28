“Yup, AI/superintelligence just solved hundreds of open problems in advanced mathematics — including the Riemann hypothesis — but I’m pretty sure my mid-level accounting job is safe. Pass the potatoes, Marge.”

Advertisement

So who had THIS on their 2026 bingo card: The first profession that AI/superintelligence utterly emasculated was… drumroll, please… advanced mathematics.

‘Cause our eggheads are getting scrambled. The same men who epitomized genius, knowledge, and the pinnacle of intellectual achievement are now updating their LinkedIn profiles and planning a career-shift.

Suddenly, they’re second-class citizens in their own profession!

It might be even more dire than that. Axios broke this story on Saturday morning:

Rumors swirl that AI models have already cracked math secrets too dangerous to publish https://t.co/62RH7MlDLk — Axios (@axios) November 28, 2026

It’s not hyperbolic to call 2026 an extinction-level year for human-level mathematics. If you don’t believe me, ask the mathematicians themselves:

Richard Borcherds: AI is already better than me at mathematics, and soon there may be no reason to employ me. “It's better at research, it's better at teaching.” “There are currently things that I can still do better than AI, but I don't think it will last for very much longer.” “This really is the biggest event ever in mathematics. We've suddenly had several hundred major problems solved.” “It's a little bit disturbing to realize that I've spent my entire life training hard to do something which AI is now better at.” “On the other hand, there are many human mathematicians who are far better than me.” “Now instead of N entities that are better than me, there are N+1 entities that are better than me. What's the big deal?” — Veee (@vikktorrrre) November 22, 2026

Mathematicians are going through possibly the fastest automation event of any profession ever; certainly more than software engineers, which have automated incrementally from the start. Please give us a bit of grace while we absorb the shock, and brace yourselves for yours! — Simon Pepin Lehalleur (@plain_simon) November 26, 2026

And lest you quibble with my “utterly emasculated” description, well:

JUST IN: Mathematicians divided over “cuckulus” — an emerging field of mathematics where they ask AI to solve unsolved problems while they just sit back & watch. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 21, 2026

Fortunately, society is blessed with courageous, eagle-eyed truth-tellers in news/political media — those journalistic bloodhounds with a nose for the REAL story behind this so-called “math” hooey:

Algebra is a hoax for goy slaves and for people in the Matrix, journalist Tucker Carlson claimed. In a conversation with Jess Elofson, Carlson wonders why letters are even needed in math. His interlocutor replies, “I think it’s just to f**k with you.” Both claimed they had never met anyone for whom algebra had been useful in real life, and they described any interest in it as the lot of “goyim slaves.” — Mirror News (@MirrorNewseu) September 13, 2026

Alas, I fear that Mr. Carlson just might be wrong. (Gasp!) Clearly, we’ve crossed an intellectual Rubicon in mathematics — and there’s no going back.

Look at the raw numbers:

The effect of AI on mathematics: https://t.co/mh234WjE4w — Sylvar (@TheSylvar) November 28, 2026

Sorry, folks. Not to bum everyone out over the holidays, but death is coming for all of us. All people, all professions, all movements. Death is one of those truly democratic, blindingly egalitarian events: Everyone gets it exactly once. (Except maybe Shirley MacLaine.)

Life is a gift — and it only lasts a little while.

Which means that one day, the Republican Party will die, too. The day will come when the GOP is DOA (RIP) — and a galloping quartet of horsemen will run roughshod over our graves.

And just as it was with the mathematicians, a long parade of warning signs will precede the death. The GOP won’t die in a Pearl Harbor moment or a 9/11 sneak-attack; our death will be 100% foreseeable. We’ll see it coming.

Future generations will wonder why the hell we didn’t do anything about it.

Advertisement

Here are the four most probable ways — from least likely to most likely — the Republican Party will die within 20 years:

Four: Letting a secondary issue (such as Israel) devolve into a self-defeating civil war

Some readers will argue with my “secondary issue” description: For them, Israel is a primary issue — and a divine obligation. (And to those readers, I say, “God bless,” and I love you.)

By “secondary issue,” I’m speaking about most voters.

American elections aren’t won or lost on Israel; they’re decided on domestic issues and household concerns, i.e. affordability, inflation, the economy, housing, healthcare, education, crime, and the job market. Also in the mix is national security, which is tied to peace and prosperity. Cultural friction points (trans, abortion, immigration) move the needle, too.

Those are the primary issues. It’s what winning campaigns prioritize, because if you win the big issues, you almost always win the election.

Splintering the Republican Party over a secondary issue such as Israel would guarantee a Democratic victory.

But some very loud voices in the MAGA-adjacent ecosphere are making Israel the ultimate litmus test, and any Republican candidate who embraces Israel is, to them, persona non grata.

It’s why Tucker Carlson supported Abdul El-Sayed over Mike Rogers.

Yet note what El-Sayed said about Carlson’s support, ‘cause it’s eye-opening. Republicans should be taking notes.

From The Hill:

El-Sayed was asked Monday about Carlson’s comments on the race earlier this month, when the former Fox News host said he “wouldn’t vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint” and propped up El-Sayed’s “Trumpian” campaign. “Look, Tucker and I don’t agree on much, but we definitely agree on what he just said,” the Senate hopeful said in an appearance on CNN’s “OutFront” with host Erin Burnett. “I think what you’re seeing here is MAGA eating itself.” [emphasis added]

Here’s a crazy idea: How about we DON’T eat ourselves?

Advertisement

And let’s keep the main thing the main thing. It’s a simple formula: Prioritize the audience’s concerns, since they’re the one making the decision.

Hey, just because Tucker Carlson obsesses over Jews doesn’t mean we should.

Three: Losing the PR war over socialism versus free markets

The conservative movement used to excel at winning hearts and minds. We were great at it! For decades, we dominated talk radio because conservative hosts were better at winning arguments, persuading people, and entertaining audiences. Men such as Rush Limbaugh skewered liberal sacred cows with a sly smile, whereas left-wing hosts struggled for traction.

Back then, El Rushbo — and others — were our goodwill ambassadors, popularizing the ethos of limited government, personal freedom, peace through strength, and the American Dream. They fought the fight on our behalf.

But today’s MAGA entertainers, hosts, and podcasters don’t do that anymore. They’re excellent at highlighting left-wing excesses, and they do a fantastic job at pointing out left-wing insanity, but they don’t really defend conservatism.

Instead, they’re preoccupied with grievances, conspiracies, gotcha moments, personal feuds, and secondary issues (Israel).

Which has given the socialists and communists a free hand to propagandize with impunity. On social media platforms such as TikTok and Reddit, free markets are regularly blasted as “exploitive” and derided as “late-stage capitalism,” whereas socialism is framed as humanity’s salvation. (If only those rich, evil billionaire Republicans would stop being so greedy!)

Does ANYONE wanna argue in favor of free markets anymore?!

Today, 57% of Americans aged 18 to 34 favor socialism over capitalism. For Americans 55 and older, 65% favor capitalism. (Which is a nice buffer.)

That gives us a little bit of time — but not a lot.

Every year, more and more boomers are dying off. Every year, our buffer weakens. America will become increasingly socialistic over the next 15 years, because that’s what the voters will want.

Advertisement

So, we’ve got about 10 to 15 years to win the PR war. Time’s a-wastin’.

Thank goodness we have an unfair PR advantage: Our economic model actually works!

But it won’t matter if we don’t fight, and in political PR, things don’t move until they’re pushed. So someone better start pushing ASAP, and there’s no time like the present.

Otherwise, turn out the lights — the party’s over.

Two: Nominating a dirtbag numbskull for president in 2028

If the GOP nominates an unlikeable, divisive dirtbag in ’28, we’ll wake up on Jan. 20, 2029, and kiss our republic nighty-night.

Because it’ll mean the Dems won in a landslide: There’ll now be a Democrat in the White House, a Democrat-controlled Senate, and a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. The filibuster will be scrapped, Puerto Rico and D.C. will become states, the Supreme Court will be packed with liberal judges, and we’ll cease being a two-party system.

After our abysmal midterms, the GOP has zero margin for error. Not anymore. This is it, folks!

2028 is a must-win election.

And whether we win or lose will depend on our nominee. Smoke, mirrors, and PR magic can only do so much; if our nominee is a dud, we’re not gonna win.

The candidate is ALWAYS the most important ingredient. Especially for Republicans.

Because, with the media, culture, demographics, and key institutions at their back, the Democrats don’t have to be perfect to prevail. They can commit gaffes, screw the pooch, and fumble the football — and the media will run interference on their behalf. (Over and over again.)

But Republicans better be damn close to perfect: Like it or not, we’re playing by a different set of rules.

In 2028, the best ability is electability. We need to nominate a winner.

It’s critical. Win or bust.

‘Cause if we don’t — and if the Dems have ANY political capital to spend — the 2032 rulebook will be even worse. And then, the game will no longer be winnable.

Advertisement

Even a perfect GOP campaign won’t be good enough.

One: Losing the immigration fight

Are demographics destiny? Not necessarily: People can (and do) change their mind.

But demographics are an awfully reliable barometer, bruh. Ignore ‘em at your own peril.

Because the Democrats can do math, too. (And if they can’t, maybe they can hire some of those soon-to-be-unemployed mathematicians.) If they value power — and we know they do — they’ll also value adding millions of likely Democrats to the voter rolls.

All they have to do is open the border, guarantee amnesty, offer a glide path to citizenship, and the rest of America will vote just like California.

In many ways, closing the border and ending illegal immigration was the crowning achievement of the Trump administration. It bought us time.

For a little while, at least.

But we didn’t win the PR war; the issue remains unresolved. And when the Democrats regain power, the party’s incentive structure will demand an immigration policy reversal. Whatever Trump did, the base will insist on the opposite.

It’ll be the Biden years redux, only more so.

Right now, Republicans can still win elections when we run a near-perfect campaign. But if 10 to 20 million more illegals are added to the voter rolls in key districts and states, the jig is up. The donkey’s advantage will be unsurmountable.

Should the Republicans dither on immigration — or, God forbid, get hoodwinked into accepting a rotten amnesty deal — it’ll result in the same outcome as number two: a playing field so tilted, the Republican Party is no more.

Unfortunately, this outcome is far more likely than number two, because the Dems don’t need to risk the political fallout of packing the court or adding states. Immigration is their end-around.

Pulling resources away from the border and pushing through some form of amnesty leads to the same exact outcome anyway!

Best of all for the Dems, when they push through amnesty, you KNOW a number of Republicans will vote for the bill, too. Then the Dems will celebrate their “bipartisan” victory and drive the last, final dagger through the heart of the MAGA movement.

Advertisement

It’s the most likely way the Republican Party will die.

But the good news is, now that we know the identity of the Four Horsemen of the Democratic Apocalypse, we can ready our defenses, arm our foot soldiers, and avoid being trampled:

Keep the main thing the main thing. Don’t let a secondary issue splinter our movement — and for the love of Pete, excise the bad actors engineering a GOP civil war. Win the PR battle over socialism ASAP. Dedicate resources to it. Our current PR strategy sucks and must be reimagined. Prioritize electability in 2028, because the 2026 midterms raised the stakes. A nominee who loses in a landslide won’t just set us back; it’ll set us on the permanent path to extinction. The immigration fight is a must-win, existential, all-the-marbles, do-or-die battle. Treat it as such: Come hell or high water, we need to finish the fight!

‘Cause if we do, glory days will come again. Good times will roll. Our republic will be saved — and freedom will endure.

And then you’ll be happy, just like I am — ‘cause even though AI/superintelligence just wiped out all those stupid mathematicians, why, I’m sure my mid-level writing career is safe, hahaha. No worries!

“Pass the potatoes, Marge.”

(Delusional? Well, maybe. But hey, at least I got some potatoes out of it.)

Editor's Note: Don't miss PJ Media's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.