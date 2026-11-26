Comedian Roseanne Barr, who ran for president in 2012 as a socialist, now offers this diagnosis of far-leftJews in America who aren't proud of their religion: "They're infected with that socialist brain rot."

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What caused her to see the light? It was that 2012 presidential run that led Barr to the truth about an ideology that has caused so much death and suffering. As she recently told host Ariel Whitman of The Western Spirit podcast, "it's because of the antisemitism of the socialist party I ran with that I left all of socialism in the dirt behind me."

Unfortunately, antisemitism is hardly absent from the comedy world, either. Whitman opened the interview by asking why there are so many anti-Israel comedians, like John Oliver, who said in 2025 that "Gaza is being starved by Israel." Barr pulled no punches in her answer:

Because they are forced to, because they're part of a whole cult that has no free thought in it, has no connection to God, has no connection to human beings or history or anything true. They're just faces put in the window by power to repeat the talking points of power, and that's what they do or else they don't get paid, like me. Hello.

ABC, of course, fired Barr in 2018 over what the network called a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to Barack Obama. Barr told Whitman that she was really "canceled for defending Israel in a tweet that they say was about black people." Far from shutting up, however, she is speaking out more than ever on issues that worry her such as the rise of Muslims in America, and she feels almost divinely called to do so. "I don't believe that God's allowed me to live here for 74 years to just be silent," she said.

Although Barr, who is Jewish, is pro-Israel, she proudly calls herself "America First," unlike Tucker Carlson, who she says is "Iran First" (although it might be fairer to say he's "Qatar First"). Barr is also not a fan of Vice President JD Vance, whom many suspect of having a too-close relationship with Carlson. She said she thinks Secretary of State Marco Rubio will win the GOP presidential nomination and that Vance has no chance.

She was not happy with Vance's X post after the Republicans' midterm losses, in which Israel and the Iran war figured prominently in his diagnosis of the GOP's problems. After Whitman said that in today's political climate, to be transgressive "is to be pro-Israel," Barr had a message for those like Susan Sarandon who call themselves brave while falsely accusing Israel of committing a genocide: "Anybody with a Palestinian flag on their [profile], they are for genocide of the Jews."

Related: Roseanne Barr Is Coming Back With a New Series!

If you think that's too harsh, ask yourself how many protesters waving Palestinian flags while hurling libels at Israel and Jews ever condemn Hamas, whose own charter is clear about the terror group's genocidal goals. Barr's goal is to influence people with the truth:

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So of course things just need to be decoded with some truth, and I think it goes in, whether young people, old people, whether they want to have truth pierce their skull or not, it still does. So I say it, because things go in. Words have great power, as our religion teaches us. Words are the bridge between heaven and earth. So words of power, words of meaning, words of holy truth, which all truth is holy really, they pierce through the helmet of mind control that everybody wears because they think it looks cute.

Barr sounds like a Bible reader here, and indeed she told Whitman that she comes from "cantors and rabbis, and students of Torah." She also grew up around many Holocaust survivors in Salt Lake City. Her grandparents owned an apartment building and sponsored 50 families who had survived concentration camps. She explained how it affected her:

I remember for as far back as I have any memory really that I knew I would never not fight, because of what I saw and what I heard, and it marked me deeply. I think I sometimes say it changed my DNA, my RNA. It was infused, and it is who I am. And it's fun to be a Jew.

As memories of the Holocaust fade for so many and "Never Again" loses its force, Whitman asked Barr what advice she has for Israelis who wonder how to change the narrative. She replied with no hesitation:

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Stop groveling. Stop. Stop trying to get through to people who don't care anything about you, whether you live or die. Stop it. And instead go inside. Get right with Hashem and then live in that power and say this to those people: "I don't think it is wise for you to go to war with the God of Israel, because it won't go well for you." And I think that's it.

Her answer confirms the truth of something else she said in the interview: "There's nobody fiercer than a Jewish grandmother."

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