In this country, if you want status, forget about buying that beach home in Hilton Head, S.C. Forget about driving a Mercedes. Forget about joining the country club. No, if you want status with cachet, you need to have an RV.

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I'm not talking about the sort of RV that Cousin Eddy drove in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. I'm talking about a tricked-out RV that's fit for a country music star.

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It’s one of the things we noticed a couple of years ago when we were looking for a house around here. People take pride in their RVs, so much so that they don’t hide them in some storage facility, or behind their homes, or behind some privacy bushes. Instead, they display their RVs, which, according to some quick research I just did, go for around $200,000 or higher these days.

I guess when you have that much invested, you want to show it off a little. Of course, that cost doesn’t take into account the $20,000 or more that you have to put out to install a separate concrete pad next to your driveway on which to display that home away from home.

To be sure, for the most part, I don’t have a problem with it here, mostly because people who do this tend to take really good care of their properties, and they have enough ground around their homes that you don't really notice it much.

In our old neighborhood, which decidedly voted to reelect Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) this last time around, we had a big row over one family that wanted to keep an RV hidden behind its house. Their next-door neighbor didn’t like seeing it when she was on her deck drinking her morning coffee. A zoning ordinance in that case won out, and the family had to move the rig to a storage facility or sell it; I'm not sure which.

That brings me to a letter we received this week. It was from our current neighborhood’s Homeowners Association (HOA), which until this moment I did not know existed. No one told us there was an HOA around here when we bought the house, and while that wouldn’t have been a total dealbreaker, we weren’t looking to move into a home where we had to check with a bunch of Karens to see if our July 4 or Christmas decorations met the standard.

To be sure, this HOA may not have the teeth that other HOAs do. It seems this HOA has been around for a while, but according to the letter signed by three retirees who, apparently, run it, a recent situation in this neighborhood has led to “discussing the possibility of forming a formal H.O.A. to govern future compliance and governance of our community.”

Just based on the facts I’ve shared with you so far, all of this is a non-starter for me. The last thing I want in my life is a group of people dictating compliance and governance in my own neighborhood. The Democrats are doing enough of that at every other level of my world (and yours).

But now, we need to get into the particulars. This “HOA” doesn’t want one of our neighbors building a “pole building/barn structure” in their backyard. Before making up my mind on any of this, I drove by the house in question to see what they were talking about. From a neighborhood aesthetic standpoint, I can appreciate the concern.

The properties in this area, while not “McMansions” are almost all universally well-kept and cared for. You can feel the pride in ownership and sense of home most of these people have if all you do is drive or walk the neighborhood. But when you get to this particular home, nice as the house is, they’ve got a lot going on that might give a zoning official some heartburn.

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That barn structure that’s presently under construction is already framed out and sits three stories high, rising well above the roof of the main home, a ranch-style house in front of it. The obligatory RV sits on the other side.

If this house had enough property surrounding it, honestly, I probably wouldn’t even notice it, but this is one of the smaller lots in the neighborhood, surrounded by a little more density than the rest of the area. I’d guess roughly seven or eight households will have to stare at this thing every time they’re outside. And I can’t tell how the homeowners intend to finish the building – industrial steel with some godawful color, or something more tasteful.

Once I saw what the “HOA” people were talking about, I have to admit, it gave me pause. It’s still not clear to me whether this barn meets municipal zoning standards, if there are any municipal zoning standards that even apply to this, and whether this unofficial HOA group has any real leverage.

All of it got me to thinking about HOAs and their place in our communities. Do we need them or not? Should more neighborhoods have them or not? And how much power should we grant them, or perhaps more accurately, should we allow them to grant themselves?

This local HOA, if you gave it the power, would have all of us flying mandatory MAGA flags, so I’m not concerned about their politics, at least for now.

Still, I’m torn. My gut instinct is to reject an HOA out of hand. But I do sympathize with people who’ve poured their lives and a lot of money into their homes only to have to live next to an eyesore they can’t ignore.

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All this neighborhood talk which has now erupted over this situation and this “HOA” got me to thinking about Washington, D.C. I think there’s a place for these HOA types. I’d like to put them in charge of states like California and Minnesota. Not only would our local scolds at the front of the room clean up all the corruption as the first order of business, but by the end of the meeting, they’d force all of those socialists to fly the American flag outside of whatever it is they call home.

Since I’m new to this HOA stuff, I figured I’d open it up to you at this point. You most likely have a lot more of experience with HOAs than I do. What do you think? Should I be thankful on this Thanksgiving holiday for an HOA we never knew we had or not?

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