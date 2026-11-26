It's a shame what has become of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

When Justice Antonin Scalia died, McConnell enforced the "Biden Rule" to keep the seat vacant until after the 2016 election, a bold move that protected the seat of one of the most respected conservative justices in history from being filled by a Barack Obama appointee.

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McConnell and Trump also worked together beautifully during Trump's first term to confirm a record number of judges to the federal bench. Since then, though, something has happened to McConnell, and he has become more of a thorn in Trump's side.

According to a report from Semafor, in his final weeks in the Senate, McConnell may keep former Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris out of the Senate's year-end nominee package. Morris is President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Colombia, and getting left out of that package would likely thwart his nomination.

Two people familiar with the talks say McConnell hasn't agreed to add Morris to the large group of executive branch nominees, while his office says he hasn't made a final decision.

"Senator McConnell will evaluate the en bloc package when it is presented to the conference," McConnell spokesman David Popp said.

McConnell retires at the end of the year, so this is one of the last chances he'll have to throw his weight around.

Morris jumped into the race to succeed him early last year, then dropped out and endorsed Andy Barr, who won the seat in November. Trump then tapped Morris, an ally of Donald Trump Jr., for the Colombia post. Although the nomination reached the Senate floor earlier this month, there's little floor time left before the Republican majority ends, which means Morris may never get a vote of his own. Because any single GOP senator can block a nominee from the group package, McConnell holds a lot of control over whether Morris gets confirmed at all.

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Why would McConnell bother? Why make such a move over an ambassadorship? Okay, he has a bit of a grievance against Morris.

Morris went after him repeatedly during his campaign, and he didn't do it gently. One ad showed cutouts of McConnell and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the back of a garbage truck, and Morris vowed to "trash" McConnell's legacy.

It's garbage day in Kentucky and thanks to Mitch McConnell its time to throw out the trash @NateMorris Senate ad is an example of how MAGA America is coming to the fore making the Senate race NOT about who's the next Mitch but who's the first MAGA from KY! https://t.co/zeHi4uc4tS — Mike "The KingDude" Church, Talk Radio Host/Author (@TheKingDude) June 27, 2025

Yeah, it’s brutal, but that’s how campaigns are. Holding up an ambassador's confirmation over campaign politics when he’s on his way out is such a bad look. McConnell has spent decades in Washington, so he knows the game better than almost anyone.

A person familiar with the confirmation talks predicted that any problems "will ultimately be worked out and he will be confirmed as part of the bloc" at the end of the year, even though McConnell hasn't signed off yet.

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I wouldn’t be so sure.

I doubt it will be worked out, and the whole thing is stupid, especially over something so petty. Trump's agenda, including confirmations, is going to grind to a halt in January, and while McConnell may think he's hurting Trump, or even Morris, all he's doing is helping Democrats. McConnell won't be missed.

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