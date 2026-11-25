The loss of Rush Limbaugh left one of the biggest voids in the conservative movement, and it wouldn’t shock me if most Rush fans feel it around Thanksgiving.

Every year, he told what he called the "true story" of Thanksgiving on his radio program, a version not in schools or told in the mainstream media.

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With Thanksgiving coming up Thursday, I thought it would be a good idea to share his last annual retelling before his death. It's a story the left wants buried, because it doesn't fit its narrative.

Limbaugh started with the version most of us learned as kids. The Pilgrims showed up helpless, the Native Americans rescued them, and everybody sat down for a big meal. "That's not at all what happened,” Rush explained. "It's not even close to what happened, which is why I decided to write about it."

Drawing on William Bradford's journal, Limbaugh described what the settlers actually found when they got to New England that November. It was a frozen wilderness, completely empty, with no shelter and no welcome at all.

"Imagine New England as it exists today as nothing but rocks, forest, undeveloped nature in November and getting colder," Limbaugh said. "There were no friends to greet them."

Half of them (including Bradford's own wife) didn't make it through that first winter. When spring came, local tribes came to their aid, helping them plant corn and fish. Limbaugh gave them full credit for that. But the fact of the matter is the colony wasn't really getting going at all, and that's where the textbook story ends.

Here's the part that usually gets left out: The Pilgrims couldn't afford the journey on their own, so they had to rely on merchant sponsors in London and Holland. The sponsors set the terms, which meant everything the Pilgrims grew or produced went into the common pool, with each member getting an equal share. The land they cleared and the houses they built were all in common. Truly, a Bernie Sanders paradise.

"Nobody owned anything. They just had an equal share in it. It was a commune," Limbaugh explained.

ICYMI: Stick a Fork in Ilhan Omar. She's So Toast Now.

Of course, it didn't work. Gov. William Bradford saw the colony starving under the arrangement, and he didn't sugarcoat what was going on.

"Collectivism. It was as costly and destructive to the Pilgrims as it is and has been to anybody who has ever tried it," Limbaugh said.

So Bradford scrapped it.

He gave every family its own plot of land to use however it wanted. A family could farm it, build on it, run a little business on it, or let it sit. And it didn’t take long to see results.

"So when profit was introduced, when the opportunity to prosper was introduced, it went gangbusters," Limbaugh said.

"The Indians assisted in their arrival undeniably. But what led to prosperity for these original settlers was that the common store failed. Socialism didn't work," he added.

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As Rush noted, the Pilgrims nearly failed under socialism and only prospered once Bradford switched them to private property. That first Thanksgiving was a prayer of gratitude to God from people who had learned that lesson the hard way.

You should watch the entire thing.

This is a lesson that hasn't gotten through to the Democrats yet.

The Democrat Party keeps pushing the same promise the London merchants made, with everybody chipping in and everybody getting an equal cut. It didn’t work then, and it hasn’t worked anywhere else it’s been tried. Yet the left still thinks they can make it work. Rush spent decades getting attacked for pointing this out, and he never backed down. Now that he's gone, it's on us to make sure the truth isn't lost.

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