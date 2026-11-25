Wanna see the future? I’ll tell you exactly how Donald Trump will be remembered — both in the short-term and over the next 100 years.

In the short-term, he’ll be hugging rock bottom of every “Greatest President” list, because the people compiling those lists hate his MAGA guts. Doesn’t matter what he says or does; in the short-term, he’ll be the absolute lowest rung on the ladder.

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I’m talkin’ lower than a snake’s belly.

But in the long-term, he’ll be remembered much more favorably. His reputation will rebound and his ranking will dramatically skyrocket — and the reason why has nothing to do with politics.

Because, 100 years from now — when all the teeth-gnashing, personal vendettas, and the emotional anchors are gone, ‘cause those generations have died off — Donald Trump will get AMAZING press for one simple reason:

He’s lots of fun to write about!

You kiddin’ me? One hundred years from now, who do you think historians will be studying, writing, reanalyzing, and showcasing in books? One hundred years from now, which ex-president will filmmakers feature in movies, TV shows, documentaries, and neo-media works of art?

Millard Fillmore? Jimmy Carter? Rutherford B. Hayes? Joe Biden?

Or Donald flippin’ Trump, the thrice-married, tough-talking, take-no-prisoners billionaire with an orange tan and wacky hair who told the establishment to eff off, built his own political coalition, and engineered the greatest political comeback in American history?

The saying is false: History isn’t written by the victors — it’s written by the storytellers. And storytellers are attracted to compelling characters, conflicts, feuds, originality, and behavioral extremes. Our current president excels at all the above. He’s in a class of his own.

If you understand how people think, you understand why your great-great-great-grandchildren will be Donald Trump superfans.

But if Trump wants to go down in history as an all-time great president — and share the mountaintop with George Washington and Abraham Lincoln — he’s got two years left. That’s not a lot of time.

He can do it, though. It won’t be easy, but if he accomplishes these five things, President Trump will be immortalized as one of the all-time greats.

He’s already a legend. If he does these five things, he’ll become a demigod!

We’ll list those five things in just a sec. But first, here are two things that WON’T elevate Trump’s presidency (and I thank my PJ Media colleagues for contributing):

Renaming more bodies of water! (Matt Margolis) A big, beautiful ballroom! (Chris Queen)

(Prediction: Since destroying the new White House ballroom isn’t feasible, the Democrats will rename it the Obama Ballroom purely out of spite. I’m not kidding, either.)

Both Matt and Chris are 100% correct: Trump can’t Ozymandias his way to immortality. The Pharaoh’s playbook is a dead end, because modern buildings are temporary, and the Democrats can rename things, too. None of that stuff will matter.

The Washington Monument didn’t immortalize the builder — or the president who commissioned it. Sorry, folks, but that’s not how our memories work. If President Trump is betting on buildings and/or bodies of water to be a Hall of Famer, he’s making an unwise bet.

Instead, to guarantee a legacy as a presidential GOAT, he must accomplish these five things:

One: Regime-change in Iran

Hey, he’s already paid the political price for the Iran War. (And it was a steep price, too.) The Iran War was a helluva investment: It cost an arm and a leg.

But if we get regime-change out of it, the Iran War will go down in history as one of the smartest, shrewdest investments in U.S. political history.

And the opposite is also true: If all we get out of the Iran War is a disputed Strait, a wounded-but-resilient Iran, and Democratic majorities in Congress, the investment was a dud. President Trump can talk all he wants about how close Iran was to a nuclear weapon, but that’s unlikely to move the needle.

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If the status quo persists, the Iran War will be remembered as an unforced error that needlessly divided the Republican Party.

I’m not advocating for war or urging a ground invasion. I’m simply stating facts: President Trump invested in the Iran War. The worst possible payout would be an ongoing, never-ending conflict in which nothing is really settled, Schrödinger’s war lingers, and Iran continues to be a thorn in Uncle Sam’s side. (While secretly rebuilding weapons.)

And the best possible payout is regime-change.

The closer Trump gets to that payout, the better his investment will look in hindsight.

Two: Win the AI/superintelligence race

JFK died in 1963, but his reputation was enhanced in 1969, when Americans walked on the moon. Ronald Reagan left office in January 1989, but his reputation was enhanced when the Berlin Wall fell 10 months later — and it grew even further when the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991.

JFK was the spiritual godfather of the space race; Reagan was the architect of the Free World’s final stand against the Evil Empire. Because America prevailed, JFK and Reagan were hailed as forward-thinking visionaries.

The AI/superintelligence race is our next great struggle — and if the Tech Bros are right, it could be the defining race of our age. Whichever country wins will be the new superpower.

President Trump has gone all-in with his (Nvidia) chips, betting on an American victory. And so far, he’s winning: The top chipmakers, AI frontier companies, and data centers are all here in the United States. Without AI investment, our economy would be in the toilet.

(Of course, if our AI/superintelligence investment rolls snake eyes, we’re headed for a multiyear recession. Which isn’t a great legacy, either.)

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But if America wins and this investment pays off bigly, President Trump will be credited as the brave, patriotic visionary who ignored the Luddites, rescued Jensen Huang, and engineered America’s dominance in the true Final Frontier. He’ll go down in history as one of the most consequential leaders not just in American history — but world history, too.

Three: Enshrine the Donroe Doctrine (Fortress America)

Today, the Donroe Doctrine — President Trump’s corollary to the 1823 Monroe Doctrine — gets minimal media attention. The American people don’t really care, and in the 2026 midterms, it was mostly a nonissue.

But the downstream consequences of the Donroe Doctrine are yuuuuge. Don’t sleep on ‘em.

The Age of Globalization is ending. The U.S. Navy lacks the ships (and the desire) to police the world and guarantee international trade. Which means the future will likely resemble the past, with larger countries dominating spheres of interest in their neck of the woods. The larger your network, the better your economy.

President Trump has prioritized reestablishing American dominance in the Western Hemisphere. From Greenland through Venezuela — and freezing China out of the Panama Canal — his lasting legacy won’t be building a White House ballroom.

It’s building Fortress America.

Before Donald Trump, U.S. regional influence was at an all-time low. Mexico ignored our borders, Canada flouted trade agreements, Venezuela was openly collaborating with Iran, and China had a 20-year plan to control the Western Hemisphere’s oil AND build military bases. Post-Trump, the ChiComs are bye-bye, Venezuela is an American ally (and/or vassal), our border with Mexico is closed, and trade with Canada is being renegotiated.

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Should Cuba fall, Fortress America will be complete. And if Trump’s vision is the blueprint for generations, his legacy is secure. (Even though it’s currently flying under the media’s radar.)

Arguably, of all the president’s accomplishments, the Donroe Doctrine might be his most consequential.

Four: Rebuild the MAGA coalition

Legacies aren’t limited to what you’ve done. They’re also the building blocks you’ve left behind — and positioning your successor to capitalize upon your successes.

If President Trump leaves office with low approval ratings, the GOP in tatters, and Democrats controlling the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, all his executive orders will be scrapped on day one; within a few months, his legislative accomplishments will all be reversed, too. The Democrats will pack the Supreme Court, grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, and offer citizenship to millions of illegals.

If so, Trump’s legacy will be squandering a generational opportunity when Republicans ran D.C. — and for being the numskull whose unpopularity led to 100 years of left-wing dominance.

Spoiler Alert: That’s a crappy legacy.

The 2024 MAGA coalition is no more. Our movement must be reimagined, rebuilt, and relaunched. We’ve got two years to figure it out. Tick, tock.

President Trump is still the most powerful Republican in our party. His actions can either bring us together — or drive us further apart.

The choice is entirely his.

This isn’t like 1992, when the delta between Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush was big, but not absurdly big. After all, the number of Bush-era policies that President Clinton directly reversed was limited.

That won’t be the case in 2028. If the Democrats win the presidency, it means the political climate was favorable enough for ‘em to keep the House and Senate, too. (And maybe even expand their margins.)

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If so, every single thing that Donald Trump did will be reversed, and if the Dems can’t reverse it, they’ll rename it! (Trust me: I’m not gonna be wrong about the Obama Ballroom. Just you watch.)

But if MAGA II roars back, President Trump hands over the White House keys to his handpicked Republican successor, and then rides into the sunset, his greatness will be undeniable. He’ll go down in history as one of the GOATs.

His policies and legacy will be preserved.

Five: Stick the landing

Numbers one through four were action steps that Trump can take. This one is different: It’s what Trump shouldn’t do.

Don’t fall prey to Democratic lawfare. Avoid damaging scandals. Sidestep fraud allegations. Don’t let the Democrats sabotage your final two years — and for God’s sake, don’t do anything stupid!

Easier said than done, of course.

Make no mistake, the Democrats will be attacking with both guns blazing: There’ll be subpoenas, committee hearings, impeachment threats, criminal allegations, media leaks, and character assassination. Every Dem politician with presidential aspirations will woo the base by bashing the hell out of the First Family. It’s inevitable, and the Trump administration better be prepared.

But that’s also our opportunity.

The Democrats will overreach, because the party’s incentive structure demands it. There’ll be a madcap race to see who can be the most anti-Trump, anti-capitalist, anti-Israel, anti-AI, anti-Pro Life, and anti-everything else that Trump supports.

Yet the trouble with overreaching is that it leaves you off-balance. If your opponent knows what he’s doing, he can use your momentum against you — and slam your face into the ground.

Trump’s key to numbers four and five is the same: He must use the Democrats as his foil.

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How can President Trump discredit the Democrats’ attacks? By doing two things, the second of which is to highlight his opponent’s rage-soaked agenda, frothing hatred, unfairness, and dishonesty. (Like Voltaire, Trump is blessed with ridiculous enemies, too.)

The first thing, though, is to stick the landing by not doing anything stupid.

President Trump is already world famous. He’s a legend in his own time; he’ll be remembered for centuries. In fact, to the consternation of today’s critics, he’ll be remembered fondly in 100 years — simply because he’s a hoot to talk about. Storytellers are attracted to stories, and the Trump story is one-of-a-kind. There ain’t gonna be another like him.

But will he be remembered as an all-time great president?

He just might — assuming, of course, he accomplishes these five final steps.

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, yet our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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