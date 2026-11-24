A massive data breach into Russia's official statistics agency revealed war losses far worse than anything seen so far, and it ought to have both sides scrambling for the negotiating table.

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But it won't.

Two exiled Russian publications, Mediazona and Meduza, "verified a leaked database from Russia's state statistics agency, Rosstat," as NoelReports put it, finding "at least 490,000 Russian military deaths registered by late September 2026."

That number is in line with Western intelligence estimates of Russian combat losses, which include roughly half a million dead and another one million men wounded or missing. There is, however, one massive catch: Russia's own figures are woefully out of date — perhaps by design.

For that, let's backtrack to the original data breach from two weeks ago.

"Belarusian and Ukrainian hackers opposing the Kremlin discovered 412,576 death certificates specifically tied to fatalities in the war," the New York Post reported on November 10, "which were organized by Rosstat, Russia’s state statistics agency."

But since then, independent researchers "cross-checked the data against named casualty lists, inheritance records and other official databases," NoelReports continued, then built statistical models to account for "missing soldiers and delayed death registrations." Doing so yielded "530,000 [combat] deaths by the end of 2025 and 720,000 or more by autumn 2026."

As the New York Post put it this week, the new total "reflects up-to-date registrations as well as soldiers listed as missing that were most likely dead." For perspective, something like "one in every 200 Russians" is likely a combat fatality in a war about to enter its sixth year, and with no end in sight.

Germany-based military analyst "Tendar" has an explainer posted on X on the scale of the Rosstat hack that includes this data point: "According to Mediazona's data chart, the lag between a Russian soldier being reported missing and his official death confirmation can span two to three years, sometimes even more. Whether this delay derives from lack of information, incompetence or the intent to bypass death payments to relatives is a discussion for another time."

I imagine there are tens of thousands of Russian families, if not a couple hundred thousand, that would like to have that discussion ASAP.

"War became the leading cause of death in Russian men under 65 last year," the Guardian reported on Monday. "For all those losses, the frontline has barely moved. Since the start of 2023, Russia has gained about 8,000 sq km, less than 1.5% of Ukraine’s territory."

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Russia's net gains for 2026 are approximately zero square kilometers, having gained a little in Ukraine's east and lost a little in the south.

This is bad.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine publishes casualty counts, preferring to keep them closely held secrets.

Absent air supremacy or some other technological/performance advantage that basically neutralizes the defender's ability to defend itself (see: the 1991 Gulf War), an attacker can expect to suffer between 1.5 and 3.5 casualties for every loss they inflict on the defender.

So it's a safe bet, given that Ukraine is dug in and neither side controls the air, that Russian losses are closer to the high side of the ratio.

Still, that means Ukraine has suffered something like a quarter of a million combat deaths since Feb. 24, 2022.

This can't go on … and yet it will.

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