A huge ruling on Friday could open the door to challenges against a whole bunch of Biden-era laws, all because House Democrats passed them with proxy votes that ran afoul of the Constitution's quorum requirement.

Advertisement

Article I, Section 5, Clause 1 says the House and Senate each need a majority of members present to conduct business. It’s a rather important clause that prevents a small group of lawmakers from running the House or Senate on behalf of everyone else while most members stay home.

Democrats ignored that for more than two years, and now the bill has come due.

Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) helped install the proxy voting rule in May 2020 as an emergency measure after COVID-19 hit. It was only meant to be renewed during the 116th Congress. But Republicans were still against it.

After the 2020 election, Democrats controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House, and proxy voting made it easy to ram through Biden’s agenda. Republicans scrapped the rule in January 2023, after taking the House in the November 2022 elections.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the House unconstitutionally passed the $1.7 trillion government funding bill in 2022 by letting members vote by proxy instead of showing up in person. The New Orleans-based court voted 9-8 to uphold an injunction won by outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) blocking enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a law tucked into that spending package.

The court's majority correctly held that the Quorum Clause requires a majority of House members to be physically present to pass legislation.

"While the chambers of the legislature have much discretion regarding their rules of procedure, the Quorum Clause's constraints on congressional power cannot be circumvented by congressional fiat," U.S. Circuit Judge Cory Wilson, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority.

ICYMI: Is Even CNN Finally Concerned About the Rise of Islam?

Of course, the left has its champion on the bench.

U.S. Circuit Judge James Graves, an Obama appointee, called the ruling "illogical, inexplicable, and invalid" in his dissent, arguing that the majority invented a physical-presence requirement the Quorum Clause doesn't contain.

It actually does:

Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members, and a Majority of each shall constitute a Quorum to do Business

But here’s where it gets interesting: Graves pointed out that the majority never explained why, if the whole law passed unconstitutionally, its ruling "should be limited only to one small sliver of the multitrillion dollar bill."

He's absolutely right; the ruling is very narrow. It only prevents the Department of Justice and the EEOC from enforcing the pregnant worker provision against Texas. But that’s likely because the lawsuit was about a specific provision.

Advertisement

But Graves asked the right question, and he knows exactly why it matters.

If the whole bill fails the constitutional test, then every law that the Democrats have passed by proxy is in the same position. He sees the opening, and so will every lawyer who wants to challenge legislation from the Biden era.

And it's not like Republicans didn't warn Democrats. Republicans literally sued Pelosi over the proxy voting rule back in 2020.

"Each individual member of Congress has had their vote unconstitutionally diluted by this proxy vote and their constituents have had their representation in Congress diluted by this unconstitutional House Rule," a GOP leadership aide said.

Pelosi brushed it off.

"The House made its will clear two weeks ago when it voted to implement remote voting by proxy and other necessary measures to ensure that Congress can continue to protect lives and livelihoods," she said at the time. "The House's position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses. Further, the Supreme Court made clear over a century ago that the Constitution empowers each chamber of Congress to set its own procedural rules."

Advertisement

I don't know what else could end up on the chopping block because of proxy voting, or what remedies courts will reach for, but this is a huge ruling with potentially significant consequences.

Democrats treated the pandemic as a license to rewrite the rules of self-government because the Constitution got in the way of their agenda. Whether it was how Congress passes laws or how the public votes, Democrats exploited the pandemic to their advantage. They called it an emergency, waved off every warning, and assumed nobody would ever make them answer for it.

Oops.

Let’s hope this is only the beginning of seeing Biden-era legislation passed unconstitutionally get its day in court.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.