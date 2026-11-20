A man in West Hartford, Connecticut decided to attend a local Board of Education meeting last Tuesday, and that was the beginning of his troubles. He likely did not expect, when he left his home that day, that by the time he returned home, he would have been publicly identified as a “racist,” especially in light of the fact that nothing he said or did while he was at the meeting had anything whatsoever to do with race. But that’s how the left operates these days: If you’re doing something they don’t like, you must be a racist.

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The Connecticut Centinal reported Thursday that “a longtime West Hartford resident and grandfather used public comment at the November 17 Board of Education meeting to raise objections to recent state-level education initiatives. He described what he called ‘quite a few shady things the Connecticut State Board of Education has been planning.’”

Showing himself to be a hardcore dissident from the left’s agenda, the unnamed man “He first pointed to the 2022 retirement of Native American-associated school mascots.” But he was just getting warmed up: “He then turned to the Connecticut State Department of Education’s work with a national consultant affiliated with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on a new required course in Islamic and Arab Studies.”

No education department anywhere should be collaborating with Hamas-linked (CAIR), but leftists are determinedly indifferent regarding ties to jihad terror groups, as we can see from many of the incoming members of Congress in both houses. But this West Hartford man didn’t win any friends on the Board of Education when he said: “Imagine how low this state has fallen under the Democrats. Very sad.”

The Centinal notes that “he asked why CAIR was being brought in to help shape curriculum ‘but not the parents who have their children’s best interests at heart.’ He noted that CAIR has been designated a terrorist organization by certain states and questioned whether such an organization should serve as a partner to the state education department. ‘If they design the curriculum in total honesty, what good is in it for our children?’ he asked.”

West Hartford BOE Shuts Down Resident Over Concerns About CAIR-Linked Curriculum https://t.co/Ok28OucSe4 — The Connecticut Centinal (@CTCentinal) November 19, 2026

The Board of Ed took all this with relative equanimity, but then the plucky grandpa turned to the figure of Islam’s prophet Muhammad. “When he began to discuss the historical figure of Mohammed, as soon as the name rolled off his tongue Board of Education member LaToya Yagaloff interrupted. She called his remarks ‘anti-Muslim, racist’ and stated they would not be tolerated. She raised a point of order and continued to label the comments ‘racism’ while shaking her head. The man asked for his remaining time and said he was discussing history. Yagaloff repeated that the comments were racism and not allowed.”

Had the man actually said anything “anti-Muslim” or “racist”? Not even close. He simply stated some uncomfortable facts from Islamic tradition: “The speaker was told to summarize. He stated that Mohammed had sexually abused a nine-year-old girl, Aisha, while looking toward Yagaloff. She called for another point of order, citing the presence of youth in the room, and described the comments as ‘triggering.’ She said the speaker was offensive, over the line, and ‘done talking.’ He asked not to be interrupted.”

Facts are racist now. Islamic tradition records that Muhammad consummated his marriage with (i.e., raped) Aisha when he was 54 and she was nine:

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The Prophet wrote the (marriage contract) with Aisha while she was six years old and consummated his marriage with her while she was nine years old and she remained with him for nine years (i.e. till his death). (Bukhari 7.62.88)

Exactly what race is this man supposed to be against when he points out these facts? Islam is not a race and Muslims are not all of one race. Muslims really believe that Muhammad married a child, as the rampant child marriage in Afghanistan and elsewhere, done in imitation of Muhammad, demonstrates. Muslims in the West attempt to cover this up but the incidence of child marriage in the Islamic world contradicts their efforts.

Leftists in the U.S., however, have been carefully conditioned to believe that any criticism of Islam, no matter how accurate and no matter how mild, is “racist” and must accordingly be shut down. Will these leftists be surprised and regretful when they discover that what the “Islamophobes” were saying was right all along? Almost certainly not. If they could learn from experience, they wouldn’t be leftists.

After repeated interruptions, the man said: ““I’m not making it up, this is the truth. This is 1,500 years of true history.” 1,400, but he was close enough. “Why should I be censored now? Why can’t I speak? Because this is the truth which has been existing around the world for 1,500 years. Tell me why should I be quiet?!”

Why indeed? Because he had offended leftist sensibilities, that’s why. After he showed evidence from Islamic sources for his claims, the Board chairwoman called a temporary adjournment. When the Board returned, the chairwoman said that everyone addressing the Board should “‘maintain decorum,’ promote ‘civil discourse,’ and show ‘respect for all people from all backgrounds.’ She added that the board ‘will not tolerate when speech goes into a direction that is based on points of view that are just intolerant of other populations.’”

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It was she and her colleagues who were intolerant as the West Hartford man simply stated facts. Intolerance, in fact, is a hallmark of the left even as it prides itself on its tolerance.

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