The great tragedy of the Texas flip to blue is that it is nigh impossible to flip a state back, as Democrats permanently rig the election system and import hordes of U.S.-hating foreigners. As someone who spent most of my life in Arizona, I saw this disaster happen in real time.

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Years of illegal migration, Californian flight, and importation of H-1B visa workers have changed Arizona’s political landscape, as has the fraud that has been making both national and international headlines here for at least six years. And now, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) is moving in for the kill, pushing legislation to make Arizona’s system as utterly corrupt and pro-fraud as California’s.

Canvassers aligned with Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) told self-identified noncitizens and felons to register and vote in undercover video this election season. Yes, Democrats want mass fraud. They have spent years building to the point where they can “win” every future election without the effort of winning over voters. Democrats have been cheating in elections since the 19th century, and they have never believed in the will of We the People — only the will of their people.

Related: New Jersey Governor Promises Millions to Illegal Alien Defense Fees

Don’t believe me? Check out all the changes Fontes is planning for my once solidly-red state:

Fontes, a Democrat, told Votebeat in an exclusive interview last week that he plans to push for bills that would require counties to use vote centers, automatically mail ballots to all registered voters, and more. He will also urge a repeal of recent Republican-backed laws that created new voter registration requirements, barred counties from accepting private funding for election administration, and prohibited third-party ballot collection in all but a few limited circumstances. And, in coming years, he hopes to secure funding for a new voter registration system that will allow eligible Arizonans to be automatically added to the state’s voter roll.

Fontes refuses to clean the voter rolls because he doesn’t want fair elections. And all those changes are blatantly weakening an already manipulated system.

For our VIPs: Blue Wave Explanation? Foreign Population Grew 7 Times Faster Than U.S.-Born Since 2021

In fact, Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) also sees this as a fraud-facilitating effort. “Adrian Fontes is trying to complete the Californication of Arizona’s elections: ballots mailed to every ‘person’ listed on the voting rolls he refuses to clean, and third parties allowed to harvest them,” he posted on X in response to the interview quoted above. “Election integrity is already hanging by a thread here. Now he wants to finish the job by codifying fraud.”

At the present time, ballot harvesting is illegal in Arizona. Of course, that hasn’t stopped woke activists from showing up at my door attempting to harvest ballots, but the law does forbid it. In fact, a federal judge upheld that ballot harvesting ban as recently as October.

The problem is that Democrats never give up. If Republicans had been as determined to secure our elections as Democrats are to destroy them, there is a high possibility we could have won the midterm elections. And if it is not too late, Republicans had sure as heck better get serious in the next two years. If they don’t go all-out to eradicate fraud, there will never be a national Republican administration again, and every last state will eventually flip blue. Arizona and Texas are the warnings.

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