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Watch: Pro-Katie Hobbs Canvassers Are Willing to Let Noncitizens, Felons Vote

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 22, 2026 11:50 PM
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Watch: Pro-Katie Hobbs Canvassers Are Willing to Let Noncitizens, Felons Vote
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Undercover video captured canvassers aligned with Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) saying they don’t believe in asking about immigration status or actively encouraging self-identified noncitizens and felons to register and vote. All of that, of course, is completely illegal.

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Everyone knows that Arizona elections are incredibly corrupt. There is still a very significant Republican population in the state, and it voted for Donald Trump both in 2016 and 2024, and yet for some reason Democrats keep winning state and local offices. At a certain point we have to ask: is Democrat control of Arizona dependent entirely upon fraud? Would Katie Hobbs ever have become governor if it were not for fraud?

Muckraker’s team caught the Democrat activists on video and subsequently confronted them about their support of illegal voting. In the compilation of clips below, you will notice one man who specifically talks about supporting Hobbs, and who says he never gets into asking about immigration status. He seems to imply that noncitizens are included in the Democrat voting base.

When one of the undercover journalists claimed he was a convicted felon, a canvasser waved that off as if it were not an issue and encouraged him to register anyway. Yet another woman told the undercover journalist that he should share the QR code for registering to vote online with Canadian friends. 

Muckraker identified the canvassers as being from the AFL-CIO union, Hobbs-aligned Worker Power and Stand Indivisible Arizona, and the Democratic National Committee’s When We Count.

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As an Arizona voter, I find this exposé unsurprising but infuriating. I have watched leftists from California, mass illegal migration, and woke or weak politicians ruin my state. It is long past time to get to the bottom of the corruption.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and election fraud, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | CORRUPTION | DNC | KATIE HOBBS

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