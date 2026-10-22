Watch: Pro-Katie Hobbs Canvassers Are Willing to Let Noncitizens, Felons Vote

Undercover video captured canvassers aligned with Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) saying they don’t believe in asking about immigration status or actively encouraging self-identified noncitizens and felons to register and vote. All of that, of course, is completely illegal.

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Everyone knows that Arizona elections are incredibly corrupt. There is still a very significant Republican population in the state, and it voted for Donald Trump both in 2016 and 2024, and yet for some reason Democrats keep winning state and local offices. At a certain point we have to ask: is Democrat control of Arizona dependent entirely upon fraud? Would Katie Hobbs ever have become governor if it were not for fraud?

Muckraker’s team caught the Democrat activists on video and subsequently confronted them about their support of illegal voting. In the compilation of clips below, you will notice one man who specifically talks about supporting Hobbs, and who says he never gets into asking about immigration status. He seems to imply that noncitizens are included in the Democrat voting base.

When one of the undercover journalists claimed he was a convicted felon, a canvasser waved that off as if it were not an issue and encouraged him to register anyway. Yet another woman told the undercover journalist that he should share the QR code for registering to vote online with Canadian friends.

Muckraker identified the canvassers as being from the AFL-CIO union, Hobbs-aligned Worker Power and Stand Indivisible Arizona, and the Democratic National Committee’s When We Count.

BREAKING: Katie Hobbs-Aligned Canvassers Caught Willing to Allow Non-Citizens and a Felon to Vote Muckraker went undercover in Arizona to investigate the groups working to re-elect Gov. Katie Hobbs @katiehobbs and other Democrats. The full report is quote tweeted below. Here’s what we found: Stand Indivisible Arizona (endorsed Gov. Hobbs in its 2026 ballot guide) — Our journalist posed as a Canadian citizen and asked to register to vote. The canvasser not only agreed to help the alleged non-citizen register but also, when asked whether other Canadians could register too, said, "Tell them to do it online." Worker Power (working to re-elect Gov. Hobbs) — Our journalist told a canvasser they were not a U.S. citizen. Despite this, at our journalist’s request, the canvasser marked “yes” on the citizenship question of the voter registration form. When We Count (the DNC’s own registration program) — Our journalist posed as a felon on probation and asked to register to vote. The canvassers looked up the law and saw that a felon on probation is ineligible. Even so, they encouraged our journalist to register: “You should just do it.” AFL-CIO (phone bank mobilizing voters for Gov. Hobbs) — Our undercover journalist asked a phone bank trainer whether to ask the people being called if they're citizens. The trainer’s answer: “We don’t care.” Our journalists stopped every exercise before any voter registration form was submitted. We also asked Gov. Katie Hobbs about these findings. Watch this report and share it with the world. — Muckraker (@realmuckraker) October 22, 2026

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As an Arizona voter, I find this exposé unsurprising but infuriating. I have watched leftists from California, mass illegal migration, and woke or weak politicians ruin my state. It is long past time to get to the bottom of the corruption.