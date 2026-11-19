The Democrat governor of New Jersey, who previously confessed to thousands of registered noncitizen voters, is now planning to dedicate millions of dollars in taxpayer money to defending illegal aliens from deportation.

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The Washington Examiner noted that New Jersey has some of the highest taxes in the entire nation, meaning that Democrats are bleeding citizens dry in order to provide funding for criminal noncitizens.

It has gotten to the point where we cannot be sure that even deep blue states like New Jersey — where Republican Jack Ciattarelli has run strong campaigns — would be fully Democrat-controlled if it weren’t for imported foreigners. Otherwise, why would Democrats freak out every time there is a proposal for cleaning voter rolls and deporting illegal aliens? Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) admitted to 6,600 noncitizen registered voters, but then outrageously claimed these people were “citizens” of her state and therefore she couldn’t give any voter data to the Trump administration. The Trump administration believes there’s actually more like 35,000 registered noncitizen voters in New Jersey. You see why it is that Sherrill might be so desperate to defend and reward illegal aliens.

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Speaking of which, the Washington Examiner explained:

Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s (D-NJ) budget approved another $20.2 million in spending for “deportation defense,” a tactic Democratic politicians across the country are now using to fight against the possible deportation of any illegal immigrant, regardless of the reason for deportation. This is double the amount that New Jersey provided last year, with that money flowing to “law schools, the state’s public defender office, and various immigrant advocates and support organizations.”

The greatest irony of all is that Sherrill, like so many other Democrats, has been lecturing regularly about affordability this past year. She even claimed in September that she had an action plan all set to facilitate housing affordability. And of course, like all the other Democrats, she was lying. She never wanted affordability for most people; she wanted to redistribute some money to buy votes and then keep taxing responsible citizens to pay for ideologically-driven nonsense.

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The Examiner noted that besides having high income taxes, New Jersey has the second-highest property tax in the nation. So much for housing affordability. Whenever you hear affordability from a leftist, assume they are actually talking about raising taxes and expanding government programs to fuel long-term stagnation.

New Jersey is also facing a budget deficit of $1.35 billion, which Sherrill will brag is down from the projected $3 billion deficit she inherited. But this is nothing more than the usual Democratic strategy of kicking the can down the road, relying on temporary revenue and pushing future cuts (or, almost certainly, future tax hikes) a year further into the future. This means that Sherrill, in the midst of a budget crisis, has no problem siphoning tens of millions of dollars from New Jersey taxpayers to keep illegal immigrants in the country at all costs, even if that means giving that money to universities such as Rutgers, which already receives $1.2 billion from taxpayers.

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Sherrill doesn’t have the money even for the programs the state provides to citizens, let alone for illegal aliens.