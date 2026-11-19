Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Urdzbelluük was convinced that he could bounce back from the miserable failure of his first solo theater production: The Toweling of the Spider Monkeys.

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All of those Blue Wave voters aren't going to have to wait long to get, as the old saying goes, the government they deserve.

The Democrats spent most of this year screeching from their dark lairs about the so-called "affordability crisis," repeating the phrase on a loop like parrots who had only learned those two words. As we are all too painfully aware, they successfully sold the low info crowd on the idea that they were going to do something about the crisis.

If there was a crisis.

The thing is, the Dems were never clear on exactly how they would go about fixing what they swore needed fixing. Other than their decades-old pablum regarding healthcare for all, they were, as always, short on specifics.

That's because there weren't any. Democrats aren't actually concerned with helping American citizens and they haven't been for a long time. They do have a big soft spot for non-citizens though, especially the ones who have come here without permission. As they prepare to return to the majority next year, their focus is back on them. They're not even back in power yet, but they're warming up for it. This is from my Townhall colleague Scott McClallen:

House Democrats will reportedly introduce a bill tomorrow that seeks to provide amnesty for illegal aliens who have final orders of removal, ABC reported. The bill, called the “Protect Our Neighbors Act," will be introduced by California Democrat Rep. Lateefah Simon (CA-12). The proposal would reportedly allow final orders of removal to expire 10 years after they were issued for illegal aliens in the U.S. who have not been convicted of a crime.

There it is again, the Dem notion that people who are here illegally haven't done anything illegal as long as we haven't convicted them of doing anything illegal. That's why they favor prosecutors and judges who don't treat criminals like criminals. They want to wish away crime with semantics and tortured logic. If the murderer is never convicted of murder, then nobody actually died, right?

I spent a good portion of this year writing that Republican candidates should keep highlighting the Dems' affinity for lawbreakers. That may not have saved them from what unfolded a couple of weeks ago, but it would have set them up nicely for a lot of "We told you so" action next year, especially when this reality begins to sink in:

Amnesty first, affordability last. — National Immigration Center for Enforcement (@NICEnforcement) November 18, 2026

The Democrats focus their energies on their grand plan to get illegals into the voting pool by any means necessary because the architects of their strategy know that their "fundamental transformation" plans for the Republic will eventually scare off a lot of their traditional voters. President Trump made inroads with stalwart Dem voting blocs in 2024. Unfortunately, those same voters who experienced a moment of lucidity two years ago fell for the Democrats' affordability shell game this year.

Strategists at the Democratic National Committee know that they might lose a lot of those voters again, so they need to quickly mint new Democrats. The first step is to wave the magic amnesty wand. The next step is to obliterate all election guardrails so that the illegal hordes can vote, or have some friendly union representatives vote for them.

Dems also live in perpetual fear of minority voters waking up one day and realizing that the party has never done anything for them. If that ever happens, Democrats will be hemorrhaging voters. They're trying to lock in some insurance by playing a numbers game with illegal aliens. A game that they're investing heavily in. This is from a column my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah wrote about New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill:

As it turns out, not only has the illegal immigration issue gotten Sherrill's attention, but it was announced last Friday that $20 million in taxpayer dollars would go toward legal aid/resources to help those detained and facing deportation

The affordability crisis has left the building.

Thankfully, the Democrats will have President Trump in their way for the next two years. We hope, anyway. He did make some uncomfortable remarks on 60 Minutes after the election, but I think that was a head fake.

If the Dems take back the White House and retain control of Congress in 2028, the Sinaloa cartel might become the party's biggest donors.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Our friend Roger R. will start it off today:

Thanks Kruiser for the EIA clip on Wednesday. It may just be me but that clip reminded me of one of my favorite movies, Field of Dreams when Terrance Mann (James Earl Jones) and the baseball players exited the field into the cornfield. If no one else had that reaction that's OK, it made me smile and think of my father who I lost 38 years ago. I always wish I could have been better in expressing how much he meant to me. Faith, Family and Friends. (helpful to add Freedom to that too). Rr

It's good that it reminded you of Field of Dreams and not Children of the Corn. Seriously though, I'm glad it brought a smile. That's what those clips are there for.

Briefing mainstay Charlotte S. writes:

Dear Kruiser-Man, I read in this morning's MB Mailbag of Magnificence that you prefer hamburgers over steak. Same here. I used to tell my late husband he should appreciate me, because I was a cheap date. I am trying to keep myself calm and serene after the election debacle. I hope Texas can survive the blue wave. Thinking about moving to Florida. Keep on truckin!

I do love a good burger. It's been a little over 30 hours since my last one and now I'm making plans for a weekend burger. A lot of people are thinking about moving to Florida after that election. Did you see my column about Balkanization options last week? The truckin' will continue unabated.

This is from our friend Gretchen R:

Please stop giving me ideas. Braunschweiger nachos would work. I'm thinkin' liver sausage on a bed of rye chips topped with kraut and dill pickle chips. The sad thing is that nobody I live with would eat it. I must invite you to dinner sometime.

That sounds amazing. Have your people call my people.

Allen L. weighs in with this:

Kruiser - your comment "I find it quite disconcerting that the agency I count on to spy on me was experiencing tech problems. Can't we count on anything anymore?" caused the unexpected, but not unknown, classic spit-take for me. My computer monitor is NOT happy. But to answer your question, yes we can count on certain things now, and presumably, in the future. We can count on the never-ending congressional kabuki theater displays, often featuring complete moronic zeros - Mazie Hirono comes to mind, but she's certainly not alone. We can count on being lied to by all manner of politicians, illegal immigrants, and even - sadly - by our grandchildren (from time to time). I'll take any lie by my grandchildren (and by both great-grandchildren) any time versus the lies spewed by politicos. Keep on keepin' on.

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One of my biggest problems with all of the grandstanding for the television cameras that Congressional Dems will be doing next year is that we'll have to see them more often. There are some remarkably unattractive people on that side of the aisle. The GLP-1 Caucus.

We'll finish with this from Briefing Pen Pal Sharon:

Kruiser, you know how to pull at my heartstrings, but tickling my tastebuds with treats like braunschweiger nacho delight, or just a juicy burger - the feast de resistance - is another way you 'real' me in every morning! Speaking of real, to digest the negative news of the day, served up lately by both sides, is hard to stomach! The 'hungry for change' horde, swallowing the BS the DSADEMS have on their regurgitated menu, better stock up on the cure for a bad case of nation-wide dysentery! Mealy-mouthed hoarders gorging on the spoils while those of us starving for healing are handed the tab! Just desserts?

I'm feeling a Morning Briefing "Braunschweiger Nachos and Deviled Eggs" festival coming on.

Thanks, everyone! See you tomorrow!

Everything Isn't Awful

"Jazz hands!"

There’s always one.. 😅 https://t.co/Fefc0jBprx — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 17, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Paris Street Scene #artbots @hassam https://t.co/svbdnzKY20 — Childe Hassam (@childe_hassam) November 11, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: NPR

New Media: Human Events



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: FOX Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Zero Hedge



EST :

5:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



CST:

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Shenzhen, China

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Family Photo

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



9:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Plenary Session

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Shenzhen, China en route the White House

Kylin Villa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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