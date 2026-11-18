Ironically, Vice President JD Vance’s decision was a political “war of choice” — which now threatens to become a “forever war” that destroys the Republican Party. (If discretion is the better part of valor and the test of political leadership is knowing which wars not to fight, then Vance just bombed his 2028 audition.)

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Because it wasn’t necessary. Not even a little bit.

Nobody was banging the table, demanding to hear the vice president’s postmortem:

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up. So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we're going to shock the world? "No," he told me. "We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us." Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true. But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She’s also a great person.) In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

“War is politics by other means,” which implies, of course, that politics is war by other means, too. Because, in both instances, a wise leader chooses his battles carefully.

One must avoid quagmires — don’t kick sleeping dogs — and always make sure the juice is worth the squeeze.

That’s what’s so perplexing about Vance’s X post: It was more downside than upside. The strategery behind it defied common sense:

Our voters did show up. …The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. […] Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation

3) Put America First

4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. […] The reason we lost is the war.

Only it’s not, because “the” reason doesn’t exist. The GOP didn’t get shellacked because of one thing; that theory is absurd. It was a convergence of factors, including historical headwinds, GOP congressional incompetence and/or malfeasance, lousy candidates, botched messaging, economic dissatisfaction, and the president’s low approval ratings.

Furthermore, the GOP’s biggest problem wasn’t voters switching sides — it was dissatisfied Trump voters staying home:

JL Partners: 35% of Trump 2024 voters did not vote in the midterm elections. 8% voted for Democrats. https://t.co/sI0GjIy6Vt — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 16, 2026

About 25 million 2024 Trump voters didn't vote in a midterm House race. 3.6 million backed a Democrat. My @Morning_Joe Chart https://t.co/q6G7aBJtKE — Steve Rattner (@SteveRattner) November 12, 2026

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Simplest autopsy of the 2026 midterm election. In the national House popular vote, Democrats lost only 4.6 million voters (6.4%) from 2024, a presidential election. Republicans lost 25 million (33.3%). Democrats lost barely anything. ~94% of their *House* voters returned in 2026, whereas only ~66.7% of Republicans did. And yeah, there was some persuasion (although less than if you compare to the presidential vote totals). But even if you imagine a maximum net persuasion of 5 points to Democrats from the 2024 presidential election (so around 8 points for the 2026 midterms), there are still over 21 million Republican House voters from 2024 who did not show up in 2026. If just half of them did, we'd have a totally different election. From other data, it seems like the turnout differences were most pronounced in red states, and from election day and not early in person voting + VBM. The upside for the Right is that while they didn't show up, they also weren't disappointed or angry enough to come out and vote against Republicans. And 2028 is a presidential election with no incumbent on either side. — Chris (@chriswithans) November 13, 2026

Did the Iran War matter? Of course! It was a big, oxygen-sucking story that spiked gas prices.

But it wasn’t the only thing that mattered — FAR more Trump voters stayed home than switched sides — and it’s disingenuous for Vance to pretend otherwise.

Yet the veep keeps insisting it was all about the Iran War:

If you'd like to argue [the Iran War] was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.

Well, okay — I’m a fan of “honest conversations.” So let’s discuss, Mr. Vice President:

Vance rips neocons on Iran: "The people who want it to become a forever war can attack me all they want. We signed up to not do this. We told the American people we would do no more forever wars. We are NOT going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn't." https://t.co/F7M0GaKpc8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 17, 2026

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My predictions, Laura, is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do [in Iran], there are going to be people who demand more. Who want the war to go on indefinitely. …The people who want it to become a forever war, they can attack me all they want… Despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want to stay [in Iran] forever, we’re not going to stay there forever…

Holy strawman, Batman! Where, exactly, are all the people clamoring for a “forever war”? Maybe they’re not inviting me to their (((neocon))) meetings, but I’ve yet to meet a single dude who’s crossing his fingers, rubbing his rabbit’s foot, and hoping the Iran War will last 20 years.

But at the same time, we don’t want to end the war by surrendering.

Is he JD Vance — or JD France? Because a GREAT way to avoid a “forever war” is to win the damn fight, spike the football, and go home! C’mon, being a cheese-eating surrender monkey isn’t our only option.

Like Ultron said to Captain America, “I think you’re confusing peace with quiet.” And so was Vance with his utterly unworkable MOU.

In hindsight, it was a devastating foreign policy blunder. Instead of focusing on shattering the resolve of our enemy, the MOU gave the Iranians breathing room, BILLIONS in new oil revenue, hope and legitimacy, and the wherewithal to believe that time was on their side.

The mullahs didn’t interpret the MOU as an olive branch, but as a sign of weakness.

President Donald Trump signed the MOU in June. He canceled it in July. It was an embarrassment from the get-go.

Had we spent the summer bombing instead of haggling, who knows what might’ve happened? Hey, war is unpredictable and results aren’t guaranteed, but we know the MOU took us down the path of a long, protracted, never-ending stalemate, culminating in sky-high gas prices on Election Day. The option we chose led to disaster.

So why is the Iran War to blame for the midterm loss — but not the MOU?

The vice president wanted an “honest conversation.” Now he’s getting it:

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The failure wasn’t responding to Iran. The failure was refusing to follow through, believing that a murderous mullah regime wants peace, and participating in MOU theater. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 6, 2026

Why is the "don't-finish-the-job" crowd so upset? The administration is doing exactly what they want. There hasn't been sustained military action for nearly 7 months. Yet, we lost the midterms. The public is weary of war talk, confounded and confused by our strategy, and unhappy with the inexplicable ceasefire and MOU surrender deal violated by the enemy. Victory would have been celebrated. There are no off-ramps. There's victory or surrender. What would surrender look like? See the post below ... — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 17, 2026

Gowdy: Vance blamed the war in Iran. Maybe it was the MOU which read more like a surrender document. Assume the conflict with Iran was unpopular. Being unpopular and being wrong are two different things. Only one-third of voters listed Iran as the reason for their vote. Affordability and corruption were cited by far more voters. — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

If Vance’s political objective was solidifying his 2028 support with isolationists, anti-Zionists, and Tucker Carlson fans, his X post was a home run. He dropped all the right breadcrumbs, blaming the Iran War, neocons, and our relationship with (((Israel))). The veep made it crystal clear where he stands.

(Including to his boss, who promptly fired him from all foreign policy work, directing him to focus his “complete and total attention” on city- and state-level crimes.)

Maybe his gamble will pay off. Maybe, in a 2028 GOP field with multiple pro-Israel candidates, Vance is fishing alone in an untapped pond. Maybe Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, and others will split the pro-Israel vote — enough pro-Israel Boomers will die off — and Vance is skating where the puck is heading.

Or maybe this was a stupid, senseless “war of choice” that will lead to a “forever war” between Vance and other Republicans.

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Before the midterms, the veep was the undisputed Republican frontrunner — and the odds-on favorite to win the 2028 nomination. After his X post, public demotion, and foot-in-mouth interviews, he’s hemorrhaging GOP support. Even middle-of-the-road Republican commentators like Brian Kilmeade have seen enough:

Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Goes Scorched Earth On JD Vance: ‘Never Should Have Been Vice President’ https://t.co/07rM0k73VG — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 18, 2026

But that’s not the worst thing that could happen. The real danger is if enough Republicans take Vance up on his offer to have an “honest conversation.”

Because, the honest-to-God truth is, the MOU was an unmitigated disaster, it absolutely contributed to the midterm blowout, and JD Vance’s fingerprints were all over it.

After all, the MOU didn’t fail because of neocons, (((Mark Levin))), Israel, AIPAC, or any of Vance’s other strawmen. It failed because the vice president grotesquely misjudged the nature of the enemy.

The Iranians weren’t seriously seeking peace! They agreed to the MOU to buy time!

Memo to Vance: Peace through victory is good, peace through surrender is bad.

Next time, have the wisdom to know the difference. (It’s kind of important.)

This is America, not France.

“The core thing about the progress we’ve made over the last few weeks,” the veep told CNN in June, hyping the success of his newly-negotiated MOU, “is that you see people within the Iranian system — senior leadership, even IRGC officials say, ‘Y’know what? We may have some animosity, we may have some mistrust, but we recognize the way that we’ve done business with the United States for 47 years was a mistake, let’s try something else.’”

“Let’s try something else.” Wise words indeed.

Many Republicans, I suspect, will feel similarly in 2028.

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

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