Before going into the recent challenges in Israeli politics, I ask that everyone take a few minutes today to pray for our Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia, a place that was truly a home for Jews for many decades, but has become, in recent years, a dangerous place, to a large extent because of the Jew-hating leadership of Penny Wong and Anthony Albanese. On Wednesday, Australia announced new sanctions against three Israeli citizens and four organizations over settlement expansion and settler violence in Judea and Samaria, claiming these actions 'eliminate' the possibility of a two-state solution. Let us never forget the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting, which happened almost a year ago; nor that, according to the ADL, antisemitic violence in Australia has increased by nearly five times since October 2023, and let us all pray for our Jewish brothers and sisters down under.

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Israeli politics are always challenging, but they have now become a clear demonstration of "politics and power over principles,” and as such, Israel could, God forbid, be heading down a dark path.

A little update: The coalition around Likud (Netanyahu's party) did not have enough votes to create a majority coalition after the elections. The opposition coalition, led by Eisenkot and joined by Bennett, Lapid, and Golan, had fewer seats, but because of the support of the Arab Muslim groups of Ra'Am and The Joint List (both of which are funded by sources involved in the Muslim Brotherhood), which received 19 seats, President Herzog gave Eisenkot's opposition coalition 28 days to create a majority coalition. The fear has been that the opposition coalition would give up things to the Arab groups that would endanger Israel's safety in order to get in power, and it seems that is exactly what is happening.

Lapid and Golan have been openly encouraging the opposition bloc to embrace the Arabs so that it would have enough seats for a majority coalition. On Tuesday, a new Speaker of the Knesset was elected: Matan Kahana, who had been put up by Eisenkot's opposition bloc. Kahana was elected because of the support of the Arab bloc and their 19 votes.

And on Tuesday, it was also announced that the Arab bloc is now being given new powers in Israel's government. Joint List Chairman Youssef Jabareen announced that an agreement had been reached with the Change Bloc to establish a new parliamentary committee for Arab society affairs, which will focus on economic and social advancement and will be headed by a Knesset member from the faction. The committee is expected to be established next week and receive the full powers of permanent Knesset committees.

This means that Arabs, who are tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and who walked out on the playing of Hatikvah in protest because this Jewish song is the Israeli national anthem, will now serve on committees and have access to security information vital to Israel's survival. The opposition bloc has truly invited the fox into the hen house.

But in these challenging times for Israel, it is more important than ever that the opposition coalition comes together with the majority coalition to create a unity government entirely devoid of any influence from the Arab parties. Netanyahu has reached out to the other side, as have some of the coalition partners (but not Eisenkot, yet); but the Arab parties (along with Lapid and Golan) are doing all that they can to prevent a unity government.

If no majority coalition can be created, then the Netanyahu government will stay in power as a "temporary government" until elections are held in six months.

Let us all pray that the Jewish leadership in Israel stops fighting each other; refuses to allow the one Jewish state to be influenced by Arab Muslims; and comes together as the struggles with Iran, as well as the antisemitism around the world, increase.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

November 18, 2026

8th of Kislev, 5787

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