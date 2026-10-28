Israel’s Election Reveals a Danger Hiding in Plain Sight

As we watch the challenges and riots occurring in Europe, it is clear that the United States is the last line of defense for Western Civilization, and Israel is the first line of defense, making this most recent election in Israel extremely important not only for Israelis but for all of the world.

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What is most disturbing about the election results is that they are a demonstration that even in Israel, Muslim Brotherhood activists are starting to exert influence.

In order to create a majority coalition and be the leaders of the Israeli government, 61 seats out of 120 are needed in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset). The final numbers from the election are not yet in, but a few things seem clear. The current coalition, formed around the Likud Party and led by Benjamin Netanyahu, will end up somewhere in the mid-to-high 50s. The opposition coalition, formed around the Yashar Party led by Gadi Eisenkot, will end up in the high 40s or low 50s. Since neither will break the threshold of 61 seats, President Herzog will be gathering all of the different party leaders together, with the intent of creating a majority coalition within a month. If no majority coalition can be assembled, then there will be elections held again in six months. Until such time as either a majority is or is not assembled, the current government will stay in power as the “caretaker” government of Israel. This has happened numerous times in Israeli political history, but this time, something very different and dangerous has also come into play: Muslim Arabs living in Israel.

The Arab coalitions through the Joint List and Ra’am parties won a record 19 seats in this election, with over 80% of Arabs voting. While this is proof that Israel is a true democracy, it is also extremely, extremely dangerous.

Osama Saadi is one of the leaders of the Joint List, and he expressed his values clearly in the vitriolic statement he made as the election results were coming in. "When we [have] brought down this fascist government, this government of genocide, this government of ethnic cleansing, we will send our greetings to our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the occupied territory, and all free people around the world," Saadi said.

Mansour Abbas, the leader of Ra’am, has consistently refused to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization. But it gets even worse. Abbas is a member of the Islamic Movement, a Muslim Brotherhood group within Israel that, like all groups affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, calls for the destruction of Israel, which they believe is on “Islamic land.” The Islamic Movement was founded in 1971 by convicted terrorist Sheikh Abdullah Darwish in coordination with Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas, and the two organizations are still deeply tied together financially and ideologically. So much so that in 2015, the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement (Abbas is a member of the Southern Branch) was entirely outlawed in Israel, along with 17 affiliated organizations and charities for organized criminal activities.

These Arab parties are committed to the destruction of the Jewish State, and yet, because Israel has always been a true democracy, they are now in a position where they may be able to leverage the election turnout so that they control the possibility of a majority coalition. And this problem is only getting worse.

The most popular name for baby boys in Israel every year since 2022 has been Muhammad. Think about this. The Arab Muslim population is growing faster than the Jewish population in the one Jewish State in the world. The only demographic growing faster than Muslims in Israel is the ultra-Orthodox Haredi, but that is a much, much smaller group than the Arab Muslims.

Given this trend, and the recent election results, this raises the question: should Arab Muslims even be allowed to vote in Israeli elections, or will that ultimately mean that Arab Muslims have political control of the one Jewish State?

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There are two arguments that support allowing this group to vote in Israel. The first is that Israel has always been a pure democracy, hoping to integrate all people of all faiths into Israeli culture. The simple truth is that this idea is a fantasy. Islam is committed to the destruction of Israel, and people like Abbas and Saadi are dangerous to the country’s very survival.

The other argument is one of public relations. The United Nations is only one of the many international groups that has accused Israel of being an apartheid state, which this election clearly shows is a complete fallacy. Continually supporting the voting rights of people associated with the Muslim Brotherhood is a cancer within Israeli society, and that danger seems much more threatening than how the international antisemites (most of whom would love to see the Jewish State entirely eradicated) choose to view Israel.

There are 51 Islamic nations, most of which do not allow Jews (or Christians) to participate in politics. In many of those nations, the Jewish population has been purged, despite living in that host country for centuries. Eighty years ago, over 900,000 Jews lived in Arab countries… today the number is fewer than 6,500. In Iraq, where the Talmud was written, fewer than 10 Jews remain today, compared to 140,000 in 1945. In Morocco, the Jewish community numbered around 250,000 in the 1950s, but today there are only about 2,500. There were 80,000 Jews in Iran, 100,000 in Tunisia, 50,000 in Yemen, 140,000 in Algeria… the last eighty years have seen Jews throughout the Arab world either killed or forced out of the land they had lived in for centuries.

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Israel has been the indigenous homeland of the Jewish people for over 3,500 years, and it was established in modern times to be the one fully safe place for Jews in the world. A Jewish State.

This election has shown that the concept and commitment of a Jewish State is at risk. The Arab Muslims living in Israel demonstrated that through their increase in numbers they are able to have significant influence on the nation's politics. Those numbers are only increasing, as is international hatred against Israel by the antisemites. Although it is a challenging concept, perhaps Israel should make sure that it stays a “Jewish State” by prohibiting people like Abbas and his followers from being part of the political process.

Because Israel is the first line of defense for Western Civilization against Islamic philosophies and regimes like Iran, this affects every American. We are seeing Europe fall before our eyes as the riots grow in Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, and elsewhere. We are seeing the proliferation in England and now in the U.S. of jihadi communities committed to Sharia law, which demands that all infidels are either killed, converted, or enslaved and forced to pay the jizya tax. We are seeing politicians like Mamdani and El-Sayed attempting to use American freedoms in ways designed to destroy Western Civilization.

We see all these things currently… do we really want to see a future where Israel loses its identity as a Jewish state, and all of the West loses that first line of defense?

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Israel’s identity and elections are not some far-off event that doesn’t affect America. The fate of Israel is deeply entwined with the destiny of the United States as a bulwark of freedom and liberty. Let us all pray that Israelis figure out how to remove the influence of people like Abbas and Saadi. For the sake of Israel. For the sake of America. And for the sake of Western Civilization.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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