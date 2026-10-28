Scott Bessent Is Here to Eat Cheesecake and Kick BLEEP. And He’s All Out of Cheesecake.

It’s one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history — easily up there with such classics as “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” “Go ahead, make my day,” and “Somehow, Palpatine returned.” According to director John Carpenter, the actor, a fast-talking ex-pro wrestler named Roddy Piper actually ad-libbed the line:

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Why did that line work so spectacularly well that it’s still instantly identifiable in a “serious” political column nearly 40 years later?

Because it’s the perfect combination of bravado, guts, camp, and machismo. It’s bad-ass with a wink: one part silly, two parts double-barreled, blood-and-guts, rated-R mayhem. It’s serious without being insufferable, because Piper no-sells the absurdity by acting absurd. Instead of holding back, he doubled down — and his earnest, deadpan delivery anchored the scene.

Which is the perfect segue for Scott Bessent, one of the crown jewels of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gets most of the headlines — and deservedly so — but you could make an excellent argument that Bessent is the most successful, most important, and most politically valuable cabinet appointee in either of Trump’s two terms.

And Bessent’s star is still rising.

That’s not a knock on Rubio or anyone else. It’s ceding the reality of modern-day politics: Post-Cold War — and post-Bush II’s presidency especially — America’s focus is inward. Rubio’s (spectacular) accomplishments in Venezuela matter greatly, but until they lower gas prices, most voters won’t care.

“It’s [still] the economy, stupid.”

Pocketbook politics are EVERYTHING today. If you lose the economic PR war, you lose the election.

And that’s something Bessent has ferociously defended. He’s mastered the art of institutional lever-pulling — smoothing the rough edges while growing the economy — and he’s emerged as the GOP’s best weapon against media bias.

Some cabinet officials are highly competent within D.C. — but lack outside PR chops. They do their job (and do it well), but they can’t really help the president beyond their department.

But Bessent can do it all: He’s a wizard with numbers, a savant with policy, and a furious finisher when sparring with reporters. Behind closed doors, he rules the Treasury Department with an iron fist — Ben Shapiro credited him with “singlehandedly keeping the stock market from cratering” — yet once those doors are open, he throws his fists like a young Mike Tyson.

Remember when ex-President Barack Obama said this?

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Bessent uncorked one helluva counterpunch:

🚨Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on President Obama mocking the Cheesecake Factory: “This is the man who built the museum and it looks like Darth Vader’s tomb.” Bessent also told @FoxBusiness' @FBNNicoleMac he frequents the Cheesecake Factory and always orders the French dip cheeseburger — and suggested the “Martha’s Vineyard set” should “give it a try.” — Chase Williams (@ChaseWilliams_) October 26, 2026

To paraphrase Howard Cosell, “Down goes Obama! Down goes Obama!”

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And if you’re curious, here’s President Obama’s magnum opus of aesthetics and architectural beauty (a.k.a. “Darth Vader’s tomb”):

The Obama presidential library really is stunning. https://t.co/xiQzrGHylq — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 18, 2026

In boxing lore, “Sugar” is the ultimate nickname, an acknowledgment that a fighter is in rarefied air — even sweeter than the sweet science. The greatest pound-for-pound fighter in boxing history was Sugar Ray Robinson. A few decades later came Sugar Ray Leonard. Next was three-time world champ Sugar Shane Mosley.

All three are in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Sugar Scott Bessent is a worthy heir. He’s a verbal sharpshooter with quick feet, fast hands, and an even faster wit — peppering opponents with jabs, uppercuts, rights and lefts. Out of all of Trump’s cabinet secretaries, he’s FAR AND AWAY the one most likely to smack you in the face.

Hey, he’s already threatened to punch Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte in his “f***ing face.” Here’s how Politico described the exchange:

“Why the f**k are you talking to the president about me? F**k you,” Bessent told Pulte. “I’m gonna punch you in your f**king face.” […] Pulte appeared stunned, and the tense encounter prompted club co-owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene, according to the three people. But Bessent wasn’t having it — he sought to get [Pulte] kicked out, the eyewitness said. “It’s either me or him,” Bessent said to Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the f**k out of here.” “Or,” he added, “we could go outside.” “To do what?” asked Pulte. “To talk?” “No,” Bessent replied. “I’m going to f**king beat your a**.”

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Pulte didn’t go outside with Bessent. Smart man — because Sugar Scott probably wasn’t bluffing.

Remember Elon Musk’s black eye in 2025? According to the D.C. rumor mill, Musk received it courtesy of Bessent’s fists. Musk tried to shoulder him “like a rugby player” in a White House hallway, and Bessent — allegedly — unleashed his hands.

Musk claimed his youngest son, X, gave him the shiner when they were roughhousing. Yet Bessent’s “denial” wasn’t exactly open and shut:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described himself as a "ninja" when it comes to business. But what does he know about fighting? CBS News' Kelly O'Grady asked Bessent about the infamous black eye Elon Musk was sporting at the White House last year. Bessent joked at first but conceded that Musk said his son, X, did it. #elonmusk — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2026

Fortunately for Republicans, Bessent saves his deadliest shots for Democrats. His takedowns are legendary.

There was the time he offered Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) a “Foreign Exchange for Dummies” tutorial and wished her a “Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Or when he trash-talked Iran’s mullahs after blocking external Iranian fights: “If these Iranians love their country, congratulations, you get to stay there.”

He blasted European hypocrisy in the Ukraine War, directly accusing them of “financing the Russian war machine.” He flat-out told China that it was now “surrounded.” With the deadpan aplomb of Roddy Piper and a mischievous twinkle in his eye, he fires shot after shot after shot.

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He’s unapologetic, unflinching, and unafraid.

He’s also openly gay. Which gives him a unique perspective on identity politics — and the importance of recognizing each other as individuals.

From People Magazine:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview over the weekend that President Donald Trump tells him he’s breaking the hearts of first lady Melania Trump’s friends after they ask to be introduced and are told he is gay. “He’ll occasionally tell me: ‘You’re breaking Melania’s friends’ hearts. They see you on TV and they want an intro, and we have to break the news to them,’” Bessent said on The Axios Show, published Saturday, Oct. 3. […] “I sit here knowing that President Trump chose me because he believes I’m the best candidate, not because of my sexual preference, not because treasury secretaries with green eyes do better,” Bessent continued last year. “And I think it is a tribute to President Trump that he looks at people as people.”

It’s a not-so-subtle distinction that’s rapidly growing in importance as the Democratic Party drifts closer to Islamic socialism — a movement that’s not, ahem, particularly enthusiastic about LGBTQ rights. It happened in Hamtramck, Michigan — the first U.S. city to elect a Muslim-majority city council — when it promptly banned pride flags from all city property. (Hamtramck is now a “Fagless City,” read one social media taunt.)

Bessent is a living, breathing refutation of that one-dimensional philosophy. He’s the triumph of personal merit over racism, quotas, and stereotypes, reaching the greatest heights of political power solely through the sweat of his brow and the brilliance of his mind. White, black, gay, straight — who cares about that?

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He’s Sugar Scott Bessent, an individual, unique in the eyes of God.

And he just so happens to be the most ferocious, hardest-hitting fighter on the GOP’s bench. He’ll hook your kidney, crack your jaw, and leave you gasping for air.

Our boy’s a killer.

Because he’s not just a fighter with sledgehammer fists: He’s a deliberate, strategic fighter, too. That’s why he’s so effective: He picks his moments and patiently waits for an opening.

His “cheesecake” rebuttal was a masterclass in political PR. It was the single most effective way to expose the arrogance, elitism, and hypocrisy of Barack Obama and today’s Democratic Party.

Because Bessent is 100% right: Most Americans don’t sneer at the Cheesecake Factory. It’s not shorthand for “peasant food” or low-class garbage.

In fact, it seems like a pretty nice place to celebrate special moments with your family — like birthdays, making the honor roll, or getting A’s in school.

(Plus, who doesn’t like cheesecake? What are you, a monster?)

Yet some ex-Obama advisors felt it was such an ingenious zinger that it completely changed the course of the entire campaign:

PSA: You can safely disregard any poll that was taken before the Cheesecake Factory joke. This is a Comey letter kind of moment. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 26, 2026

Favreau’s “expert” analysis was going to be the dominant media narrative: The brilliant orator Barack Obama did it again! His HILARIOUS Cheesecake Factory joke was the “Where’s the beef?” moment of 2026. Saint Obama is STILL the most dominant force in politics! Why, his instincts are uncanny! What a watershed moment!

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And then Bessent entered the ring.

Bam!

That’s all it took. Just one photo-op; just one counterpunch.

“Down goes Obama! Down goes Obama!”

Ladies and gentlemen, Sugar Scott Bessent is here to eat cheesecake and kick ass. And he’s all out of cheesecake.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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