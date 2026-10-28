Marco Rubio Gives Cuban Diplomat a One-Way Ticket on FAFO Airlines Back to Havana

As PJ Media reported yesterday, when U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz exposed the wealth of Cuba's communist rulers during a General Assembly debate on Tuesday, the regime's delegation came unglued. The result was an epic shouting match with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and it ended with a Cuban diplomat accused of assaulting Waltz's spokesman.

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One of the Cuban regime’s “diplomats” tried to intimidate UN staff into cutting our microphones as I exposed the regime for the world to see. When one of my American diplomats noticed what was happening, that same regime “diplomat” tried to intimidate him, too. https://t.co/kmBlpMlPcY — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) October 27, 2026

That diplomat is now packing his bags.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed an order expelling Richard Tur de la Concepción, the first secretary of Cuba's mission to the U.N., who allegedly shoved an American diplomat during the confrontation at U.N. headquarters. Waltz announced the expulsion, then sat down with Fox News to discuss it.

"He's gone," Waltz told Fox News. "He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours."

Asked where the Trump administration stands, Waltz left no room for confusion.

"You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio and myself, we're not gonna stand for it," he said.

Cuban officials haven't said a word about the expulsion.

The whole thing started over a non-binding resolution demanding an end to the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial embargo on Cuba, which comes up for a vote Wednesday. According to the New York Post, Waltz used his speaking time to show who actually benefits from the Cuban system. That would be a ruling class with real estate, luxury watches, and private jets, while regular Cubans suffer through blackouts and shortages.

To make the point, Waltz held up a photo of Che Guevara sporting a Rolex worth roughly $40,000.

"According to the regime's own statistics, that would pay for 55 years of an average Cuban wage," he said.

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Then Waltz held up a second photo, this one of current Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

"It didn't just start with Castro," Waltz said. "This is the current Cuban president, also with a Rolex on."

That's when the Cubans lost it. The delegation banged on their desks, and Rodríguez left his seat, marched up to the podium, and asked General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman to call Waltz to order under Rule 71. Waltz turned to face the delegates.

"He doesn't like hard truths," he told them. "You can come and intimidate all you want."

When Rodríguez reached the podium, Waltz didn't budge an inch.

"You understand who you're dealing with? This is America. Back up!" Waltz shouted.

U.N. officials scrambled to restore order, and Rahman threatened to suspend the session. Waltz kept right on going.

"He's not going to intimidate me in the United States of America — like he tries to intimidate political prisoners," he told the Assembly.

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After another round of desk-banging, Waltz picked his speech back up.

"This is America, my friend," he said. "This is the United Nations. This isn't your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me."

Not in the United States of America. 🎯 @USAmbUN https://t.co/USUWXNnu9G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2026

Concepción is going to have a long ride home.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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