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All Hell Breaks Loose at the United Nations: Waltz Spokesman Assaulted

Matt Margolis Follow @mattmargolis
Oct 27, 2026 2:10 PM
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All Hell Breaks Loose at the United Nations: Waltz Spokesman Assaulted
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz took the floor of the General Assembly hall on Tuesday to expose the wealth Cuba's communist rulers have taken for themselves. He ended up in a shouting match with the regime's foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

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The assembly was debating a non-binding resolution demanding an end to the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial embargo on Cuba, with a vote set for Wednesday. According to a report from the New York Post, Waltz used his time to show the room who actually benefits from the system that resolution seeks to prop up.

He started with the perks of Cuba's political elite: real estate, luxury watches, and private jets, all enjoyed while ordinary Cubans sit through blackouts and shortages. Waltz then held up a photo of Che Guevara wearing a Rolex watch valued at roughly $40,000.

"According to the regime's own statistics, that would pay for 55 years of an average Cuban wage," Waltz said.

He also accused Fidel Castro's government of sending "thousands of people, homosexuals, Christians, Afro-Cubans and others to concentration camps." Then Waltz produced a second photo, this one of Cuba's current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

"It didn't just start with Castro," Waltz said. "This is the current Cuban president, also with a Rolex on."

The Cuban delegation wasn’t happy about this and banged on their desks. Rodríguez got out of his seat, walked up to the podium, and asked General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman to call Waltz to order under Rule 71. Waltz turned to the delegates as Rodríguez closed in.

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"He doesn't like hard truths. You can come and intimidate all you want," Waltz told them.

When Rodríguez reached the podium, Waltz stood his ground. "You understand who you're dealing with? This is America. Back up!" he shouted, as footage of the confrontation shows. As U.N. officials scrambled to restore order, Waltz kept going, telling the Assembly, "He's not going to intimidate me in the United States of America — like he tries to intimidate political prisoners."

Rahman threatened to suspend the session if the chaos didn't stop.

Rodríguez went on to accuse Waltz of lying and behaving in an undignified way. "He is offending the dignity of the people and government of Cuba," Rodríguez said. Once he had the floor, he claimed Waltz was "lying blatantly," took shots at the ambassador's record at the U.N. and on the Security Council, and wished him "a better future in other functions."

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That’s cute. The foreign minister of a government that jails its critics wants to lecture an American about dignity.

Waltz didn't budge.

After more desk-banging, he went right back to his speech. "This is America, my friend. This is the United Nations. This isn't your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me," he said.

Later, he posted a clip of the exchange on X with a caption inviting viewers to see the corrupt regime's Rolex collection while its people sit in the dark.

Video obtained by the New York Post shows another member of the Cuban delegation assaulting Waltz spokesman J.P. Freire while trying to rip away the iPhone Freire was using to record the confrontation. Meanwhile, members of the Cuban delegation were filming their own footage as Rodríguez advanced on Waltz.

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News Topics COMMUNISM | CORRUPTION | CUBA | UNITED NATIONS | USA

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