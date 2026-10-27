All Hell Breaks Loose at the United Nations: Waltz Spokesman Assaulted

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz took the floor of the General Assembly hall on Tuesday to expose the wealth Cuba's communist rulers have taken for themselves. He ended up in a shouting match with the regime's foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

Advertisement

The assembly was debating a non-binding resolution demanding an end to the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial embargo on Cuba, with a vote set for Wednesday. According to a report from the New York Post, Waltz used his time to show the room who actually benefits from the system that resolution seeks to prop up.

He started with the perks of Cuba's political elite: real estate, luxury watches, and private jets, all enjoyed while ordinary Cubans sit through blackouts and shortages. Waltz then held up a photo of Che Guevara wearing a Rolex watch valued at roughly $40,000.

"According to the regime's own statistics, that would pay for 55 years of an average Cuban wage," Waltz said.

See the corrupt Cuban regime’s Rolex collection while their people sit in the dark. https://t.co/6wMlNhmNhl — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) October 27, 2026

He also accused Fidel Castro's government of sending "thousands of people, homosexuals, Christians, Afro-Cubans and others to concentration camps." Then Waltz produced a second photo, this one of Cuba's current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

"It didn't just start with Castro," Waltz said. "This is the current Cuban president, also with a Rolex on."

The Cuban delegation wasn’t happy about this and banged on their desks. Rodríguez got out of his seat, walked up to the podium, and asked General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman to call Waltz to order under Rule 71. Waltz turned to the delegates as Rodríguez closed in.

Recommended: This Is the Real Reason There Won’t Be a Blue Wave in November

"He doesn't like hard truths. You can come and intimidate all you want," Waltz told them.

When Rodríguez reached the podium, Waltz stood his ground. "You understand who you're dealing with? This is America. Back up!" he shouted, as footage of the confrontation shows. As U.N. officials scrambled to restore order, Waltz kept going, telling the Assembly, "He's not going to intimidate me in the United States of America — like he tries to intimidate political prisoners."

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Trump UN Ambassador Mike Waltz just WENT BERSERK at the Cuban official who tried INTIMIDATING him in the middle of his remarks "BACK AWAY. THIS ISN'T HAVANA. You're NOT gonna intimidate ME! Do you understand who you're dealing with? This is AMERICA...SIT DOWN." 🔥🔥🔥 "I'm the representative of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA — BACK UP!" "You can bring as many people as you want, PLEASE SIT DOWN." The moderator got flustered! The UN is a total crapshow! I think these Cuban communists just KNOW what is coming. Rubio told Cubans to partner with the CIA, and they're shook now. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2026

Rahman threatened to suspend the session if the chaos didn't stop.

Rodríguez went on to accuse Waltz of lying and behaving in an undignified way. "He is offending the dignity of the people and government of Cuba," Rodríguez said. Once he had the floor, he claimed Waltz was "lying blatantly," took shots at the ambassador's record at the U.N. and on the Security Council, and wished him "a better future in other functions."

Advertisement

That’s cute. The foreign minister of a government that jails its critics wants to lecture an American about dignity.

Waltz didn't budge.

After more desk-banging, he went right back to his speech. "This is America, my friend. This is the United Nations. This isn't your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me," he said.

Later, he posted a clip of the exchange on X with a caption inviting viewers to see the corrupt regime's Rolex collection while its people sit in the dark.

One of the Cuban regime’s “diplomats” tried to intimidate UN staff into cutting our microphones as I exposed the regime for the world to see. When one of my American diplomats noticed what was happening, that same regime “diplomat” tried to intimidate him, too. https://t.co/kmBlpMlPcY — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) October 27, 2026

Video obtained by the New York Post shows another member of the Cuban delegation assaulting Waltz spokesman J.P. Freire while trying to rip away the iPhone Freire was using to record the confrontation. Meanwhile, members of the Cuban delegation were filming their own footage as Rodríguez advanced on Waltz.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.