Ilhan Omar Finds the Most Outrageous and Offensive Possible Way to Brazen It Out

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) is a premier member of the leftist establishment, and so she is unlikely to suffer any serious penalties for her misdeeds, but the evidence for those misdeeds is piling ever higher. Omar has not handled this very well, responding “Not to my knowledge” when asked if she actually married her brother in order to commit immigration fraud and playing her torn and frayed “racism” and “Islamophobia” cards against other allegations, and now she has gone even farther in her efforts to project a serene and untroubled business-as-usual front. This time, however, her gambit could easily backfire.

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Fox News reported Monday that the marginally embattled Somalia-First congresswoman “is set to share the stage with far-left streamer Hasan Piker on Monday night despite mounting opposition from fellow Minnesota Democrats, some of whom have publicly urged the congresswoman to cancel the appearance just eight days before the midterm elections.”

Indeed. Some Democrats are getting quite nervous: “Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., has called Piker's rhetoric ‘polarizing and dangerous’ and said embracing him is ‘a mistake,’ while Sen. Amy Klobuchar's gubernatorial campaign called a number of his past statements ‘reckless and unacceptable.’ Other Democratic officials and party groups have gone further, calling on Omar and state Sen. Omar Fateh, who is hosting the sold-out Minneapolis event, to cancel the appearance.”

Yet it looks as if the event is going to go on, and it’s easy to see why. From the standpoint of the two-tier justice system, brazen-it-out far left, Omar’s critics are being small-minded and unimaginative. They look at Piker’s remarks about how America deserved 9/11, his open support for Hamas, his support for lynching black people, his claim that the U.S. is more murderous than al-Qaeda and all the rest of it, and they see political suicide. Ilhan Omar, however, sees political redemption.

How can that possibly be? Omar is testing the limits of what the leftist establishment will put up with from her, and betting that there aren’t actually any limits at all. The establishment needs her, and she knows that very well. To throw a black Muslim female congresswoman under the bus, well, that’s what Republicans would do, but not the party of Ted Kennedy and Robert Byrd and Al Sharpton and the rest of the rogues gallery.

Omar must know how much trouble Piker has caused Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has nevertheless steadfastly refused to disavow one of his most influential supporters, and she has doubtless noticed that El-Sayed still has a very good chance of becoming the first Marxist Sharia-adherent Muslim in the United States Senate. She sees how top Democrats are sticking with El-Sayed, knowing that to abandon the party’s most energized, determined vanguard would be tantamount to political suicide.

Omar also likely reasons that the more she appears as if none of the increasingly damning allegations against her have troubled her in the slightest, the more people will believe that it’s all just an exercise in Trumpian fascism, in his inexcusable weaponizing of the Justice Department against his political enemies. She likely knows that to appear with Hasan Piker himself is a textbook example of brazening it out, and she is very much aware that the Democrats always stick by their own; the circular firing squad is a Republican game.

Related: Old Ilhan Omar Tweet Resurfaces That Doesn’t Help Her Case At All

Nevertheless, not every leftist is as carefree as Ilhan Omar is trying to appear to be. Fox notes that “the controversy is exposing a divide among Minnesota Democrats in the closing stretch of the midterms over whether Piker's enormous following among younger progressives outweighs the political liability of his past rhetoric. University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs told FOX 9 the event would ‘create a split within the DFL,’ arguing it could distract statewide Democrats from their closing message and put candidates in a difficult position with moderate and Jewish voters.”

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Maybe. It’s much more likely, however, to convince any Democrats who might be jittery over the hot water Omar appears to be in, what with the growing evidence that she married her brother in order to help him get into the country and committed immigration fraud also when she herself entered the country, that there is really nothing to worry about. If Ilhan Omar is so certain of her political future that she is appearing with Hasan Piker, no leftist should lose a moment’s sleep over the allegations against her. The deep state will, as always, pull her through.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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