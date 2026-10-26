French Police Are Doing to Antifa Rioters What We've All Been Dreaming About for Years

Since people became acquainted with violent Antifa rioters during the Summer of Love in 2020, when they commemorated the life of St. George of Fentanyl by committing an assassination, burning federal buildings, looting Lootie Vuitton, and assaulting cops, we've wondered why no one has used this technique to vanquish the rioters.

Advertisement

In Portland (where else?), Antifa rioters destroyed the core of the downtown area by scaring away business, burning buildings, beating people up, and making everyone less safe.

Portland Police have taken a knee in deference to the people who ruined their city. The so-called law officers have twisted themselves around the axle, attempting to placate the people who commit crimes to intimidate law enforcement and citizens who'd just like a good night's sleep.

Woke Portland cops have been under a consent decree since the Obama administration for the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Mo. Portland's current chief, a red-haired, woke, self-hating cop, is a perfect match for a city that seeks to destroy itself rather than choose to thrive.

Antifa rioters have free lawyers from the Lawyers Guild who sue the city every time the cops try to break up riots with chemical spray, tasers, or tear gas. Heaven knows they'd never use guns on Antifa. They might riot or something.

Indeed, "kettling" rioters or pinning a sternly written note to these dementors' balaclavas is about the only thing the city will do to show its displeasure. Seriously, you can commit a drive-by shooting of a conservative political group in Portland and not be prosecuted as long as one has a D after their name. It's astonishing.

And every time there's unrest there, or in Chicago, or Los Angeles, the inevitable observation comes up in the comments section at PJ Media: Why the hell do they not use water cannons on these rioters?

And, by golly, France did it, and it was GLORIOUS.

I featured this Andy Ngo X post of French police using water cannons in my story The Real Target of the Paris Riots Comes Into Focus — and It's Not 'School Funding,' and even though it included a terrific interview with a terrific guest on the Adult in the Room Podcast, this is pretty much all anyone wanted to talk about:

Paris (Oct. 24) — Antifa and far-left rioters are sprayed with water at the ongoing riots. They scream after getting wet. https://t.co/wbYnlfedsO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2026

Here were some of the reactions, some of which I know you'll share:

"Lucius Severus Pertinax" urges cops to "replace the water in the water cannon trucks with Liquid Starch, heavily laced with Pepper Spray — Cheap, Non-toxic, Bio-Degradable... what's not to like?"

Another suggested that "they include bleach to ruin Antifa's black clothes." Unlikely, but it does remind one of dye in packs of money banks give robbers.

"Jon Savage" suggested that "most rioters need a bath," so he didn't see any problem with it.

Advertisement

Another suggested that police put "Holy Water into those cannons. I'm curious to see who screams and melts. Only half-joking."

And others thought cops should use their pistols.

But there's just something about the high-pressure water shot at rioters that is satisfying.

Look, even the Italians are doing it.

🇮🇹 Police water cannon knocks down a rioter in Bologna https://t.co/Ot0RB4cTmJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

We understand there are some bad memories from the south of using water cannons on civil rights rioters. But can't we redeem those feelings by activating The Big Payback by spraying the biggest racists who exist and who are destroying U.S. cities — the leftist Democrats' modern KKK, Antifa? The party of Jim Crow? Think of the possibilities. We could Grand Kleagle their a***s. France has been using water cannons for decades. And, yes, we're shocked that they haven't been sued out of existence by the dirty hippy, French Revolution-loving, commie, Antifa rioters with free lawyers. In 2018, the cops got into some trouble with French rioters when they allegedly put "additives" in the water. Personally, I suggested white vinegar, but nobody gave me an upvote on that. French rioters got to experience heavy duty water cannons in Paris today... https://t.co/QxgbB4ixje — Michael Snyder (@Revelation1217) October 25, 2026 We know that Amnesty International is keeping an eye on the unrest. No, not to stand up for innocent citizens who become the rioters' collateral damage, but to make sure the police don't put down the unrest. Amnesty International says that French officials who tell rioters where they can riot put “serious restrictions of the right to protest.” In the U.S., that's called a First Amendment-protected time, place, and manner restriction. Except in Portland. They believe so much in the First Amendment in Portland that they don't know what it says or the longstanding federal code allowing such restrictions. But water cannons have some possibilities. Just imagine.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.